Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “riot”, shows Mo about to implement the Streisand effect to publicize his faith, but, as usual, he’s not thinking straight about promoting Islam.
One thought on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Streisand Effect”
In order for “outrage” to have an effect, there must either be a credible threat of violence aimed at everyone in the entire out group, or a general fear of being “insensitive.” Foster both, if possible.