Māori doctors come out for Palestine

It’s no surprise that a group of Māori doctors have constructed and signed a letter showing their solidarity with Palestine. After all, they see both themselves and Palestinians as people of color who were brutally oppressed by white colonialists (Jews are seen as “white-adjacent”, analogous to New Zealand’s “settler-colonialists” from England, often call representatives of “The Crown”). And so, from the New Zealand Doctor, we have the following letter, sent via a physician who wants to remain anonymous (of course). The accompanying email said this:

This is medicine, not science, but I thought I should send this to you as an example of the elasticity of the local brand of critical social justice ideology.

And the letter:

AN OPEN LETTER 17th October 2023 MĀORI DOCTORS IN SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINE AN OPEN LETTER We the undersigned, as Māori medical practitioners, medical students, academics, and as members of the global Indigenous health community, wish to convey our grave and urgent concern for the genocide the people of Palestine face on their ancestral lands. We offer solidarity with Palestine and condemn the violent dispossession and oppression of Palestinians at the hands of the nation-state of Israel, who are supported in their actions by the U.S, the U.K and even some of our own politicians. We write to say they do not speak for us. We condemn colonialism in all forms, we condemn racism, including anti-Muslim racism and we condemn hate. Locating ourselves at the intersection of Indigenous solidarity and medicine requires us to always speak in solidarity with those who stand against colonialism and racism, to speak for those who cannot speak, and to always challenge those who refuse to speak. We refuse to be silent and complicit as we observe the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people. We cannot be silent while human rights and Indigenous rights are being violated. We understand the blocking of access to crucial emergency healthcare services as a facilitator of genocide. The denial of access to healthcare and medical supplies in the context of war is a further denial of Palestinian humanity. We call for the widespread condemnation and immediate cessation of the military assault on the peoples of Palestine. As a collective of Indigenous doctors, student doctors and academics we stand in solidarity with a free Palestine. Again we say, Free Palestine. In indigenous solidarity,

Note that there is not an iota of empathy for Israel or what they suffered during the violence of October 7, or the ongoing Hamas terrorism (they continue to fire rockets into Israel); no mention of Hamas, and no mention of the kidnappings (do they think kidnapping is okay?) There is condemnation of “anti-Muslim racism and hate”, but no condemnation of anti-Semitism. There has never been “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians in Gaza, but that’s what the Palestinians and Hamas explicitly want for Israel (“from the river to the sea. . . . and so on; and read the Hamas charter). There is no mention of Palestinians being used as human shields, no mention of Palestinian hospitals used as institutional shields for terrorists who operate beneath them. The hospital issue is particularly odious, and surely a group of doctors would object to using doctors and patients as human shields, wouldn’t they?

I’m wondering if the statement, “Locating ourselves at the intersection of Indigenous solidarity and medicine requires us to always speak in solidarity with those who stand against colonialism and racism. . ” means that the signers would have supported Hamas before Israel started defending itself. After all, Hamas claims to stand against colonialism and anti-Muslim racism, so aren’t they required to be supported?

There is no moral compass here, just approbation for one side and condemnation for the side that was viciously attacked. It’s a good example about how one’s moral judgements can be warped by social-justice considerations and misguided identity politics.

Did I mention that Hamas is still firing rockets at Israel, targeting civilians? And that over 200 hostages from Israel and other places remain in Hamas’s hands? The Māori doctors, far away on an island, apparently don’t care; they sympathize with one side only.

There are a pile of signers whose names I've put below the fold for the record

