Reader Dave called my attention to this new online magazine called “The Well”. Click on the screenshot to go to the site.
And below that, the scary part (I’ve outlined it in red):
Templeton! There they go again with the Big Questions, except some of them are answerable this time (“no, we don’t have free will,” and “no, evolution is not directional”). What Templeton is doing, and is coopting a pretty reputable site to do so—though “Big Think” is sponsored by the Charles Koch Foundation—is to claim that there is Something Beyond Science, something numinous or ungraspable. Remember, the John Templeton Foundation was set up by the hedge fund billionaire to show people that the more we learn about science, the more we understand about God (now “spirituality”). As reader Dave wrote me:
Templeton’s continual attempts to usurp science is consistently repulsive — particularly by way of its other facade, Nautilus Magazine. So I couldn’t resist passing the aforementioned along.
8 thoughts on “A new magazine collaboration between Big Think and Templeton”
Gnosticism in our midst.
Koch Industries has an interest in Dimming Down the U.S.A.’s public knowledge of the Sciences (particularly Climate sciences) as much as possible. Plus there is the added bonus – as many others in Charles Koch’s oligarch groups agree – you can never have too many coolies for cannon-fodder.
Thanks for this, Jerry. I didn’t realize that Koch was behind Big Think. That explains the queasy feeling I’ve been getting from their videos recently. Here’s an example: https://youtu.be/vqJQvJ7i7Ek?si=-jbMXTC4QF9igPl4
To explain more my queasy feeling, Wheal makes important points that I agree with, and I like some of his language. It’s just his repetition of the word “religion” that upsets me. I’d rather he and the rest of us just leave religion behind.
BTW, as with Haidt above, “antifragility” is used by Wheal. It seems this term has now become an established buzzword.
At least this site still finds it appropriate to acknowledge the link to Templeton that some (or all?) of its articles have. So too, for instance, does Aeon, which has some interesting stuff but also quite a lot of woo. We can aim off accordingly. The time to start worrying is when they stop mentioning their affiliations.
I recently watched a Sapolsky big think episode on epigenetics sponsored by Templeton. Kept an eye for anything egregious, but no.
Woo will not go gently into that good night—especially when it’s well funded.