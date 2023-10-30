My conversation with Richard Dawkins

About ten days ago I had an hourlong conversation with Richard Dawkins for his Substack site, “The Poetry of Reality“. The video, from YouTube, is embedded below. As Richard says in his written introduction:

We covered a myriad of controversial topics plaguing our world today: from the religious conflict in Gaza to modern-day struggles with freedom of speech, from the prospect of revolt against oppression to considering the demands of the Maori people, and also on affirmative action and the debate about race.

In other words, it wasn’t about evolution—the usual topic of our discussions.

As always, I can’t bear watching myself on video, but I’m sure I’d stand with what I said, for I do remember a bit.

But I do note that Malgorzata watched the whole thing and sent me two corrections. First, I mixed up Abba Eban with Ehud Barak. It was Eban and not Barak who made the comment about “Palestinians never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity.” Also, I’m told that the Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) are not completely free from service to Israel. Malgorzata notes that there are “thousands of Haredi men queuing in front of military posts, asking to be let into the army. Others worked 24/7 collecting bodies (and body parts) after the massacre, cleaning, working in hospitals, and helping Jewish refugees from both the north and south and north borders.” I knew about the Haredis cleaning up after terrorist attacks (they’re willing to take on very gory jobs), but was unaware of their help after October 7.

With those corrections in mind, here’s the video. Feel free to comment below, but I don’t think I’m going to watch this.