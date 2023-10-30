We’ll have two Jesus and Mo cartoons this week: there’s an old one today called “year,” and we’ll apparently have a new one in two days. The artist says this:
Here’s one from 11 years ago to tide you over til Wednesday. It has a Halloween theme (the holiday is tomorrow), and the boys have appropriate costumes.
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Halloween”
At least Mo wasn’t Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) – that wouldn’t have ended well… so to speak…
So many people refer to Jesus as a zombie – he is not; he is a lich. Zombies are mindless undead, sometimes under the control of another entity. Liches retain the mind and personality of the person they were before becoming undead.
These days you gotta know one undead from another.
Huh!
TIL.
Excellent!