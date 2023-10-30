UN repeatedly condemns Israel, but Palestine (and Hamas) get off scot-free

Everyone who pays attention to the UN knows that it has repeatedly condemned Israel but barely goes after countries like North Korea, Russia, or Iran (all UN members), even though it’s pretty clear that these countries violate human rights far more often than does Israel. The UN seems to have an obsession with condemning Israel, and the reasons seem pretty clear. I won’t go into them now.

You can see this “disproportionality” at the UN Watch site, where you can read this summary and see some of the resolutions:

From 2015 through 2022, including the above, the UN General Assembly has adopted 140 resolutions on Israel and 68 on other countries. For texts and voting sheets, see the UN Watch Database, which will include the 2022 UNGA resolutions after they are published by the UN in January 2023. The UN Watch Database also documents that from 2006 through 2022, the UN Human Rights Council has adopted 99 resolutions against Israel, 41 against Syria, 13 against Iran, 4 against Russia, and 3 against Venezuela.

Isn’t it strange that the number of resolutions against Israel is greater than resolutions about the rest of the world combined? If you look at them, most condemn Israel for “occupation” as well as other bad deeds.

What about the Palestinian territories, which aren’t an official UN country but have “observer status” at the UN? (Note, though that the State of Palestine is recognized as a country by 138 of the 193 United Nations member states.)

Wikipedia has a site called “List of United Nations resolutions concerning Palestine”. Some text (bolding is Wikipedia’s):

The following is a list of United Nations resolutions concerning State of Palestine. From 1967 to 1989 the UN Security Council adopted 131 resolutions directly addressing the Arab–Israeli conflict, with many concerning the Palestinians; Since 2012, a number of resolutions were issued dealing directly with the modern Palestinian State.

Looking at the list, I can’t find a single one that condemns Palestine for anything; most are resolutions about aid to Palestine, and a number of them are also condemnations of Israel. It’s fair to say that the UN has largely ignored human rights violations by Palestine, and you can’t say that there are none! Now I didn’t scrutinize this long list minutely, but it’s clear that there is serious “inequity” in the degree of UN opprobrium of Israel vs. Palestine.

But surely, I thought, there must be a UN condemnation of Hamas’s raid on Israel on October 7. Well, the General Assembly put up such a motion, but an amendment (not a resolution) condemning Hamas’s attack was rejected! Click below to read the article from UN Watch:

Bolding is mine:

The UN General Assembly adopted an Arab-drafted resolution today calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, after rejecting a Canadian amendment that would have condemned the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and demanded immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas. Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan called it “a day that will go down in infamy.” The [final] resolution was adopted by a vote of 120 to 14 with 45 abstentions.

Outrageously, the resolution failed to condemn Hamas for its October 7th massacre of 1400 Israelis, or for its abduction of more than 200 Israelis including children and babies, or even to mention the word Hamas. The resolution also failed to recognize Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens against terrorism.

The resolution calls for “immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access…to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid” but, as noted by the Czech Republic, doesn’t provide assurances that this will not be abused by Hamas and other terrorists. The text also calls on Israel, “the occupying power,” to rescind its order to evacuate northern Gaza. Prior to taking action on the resolution, an amendment led by Canada did not pass, as it failed to reach the required two-thirds majority. That amendment would have “unequivocally reject[ed] and condemn[ed] the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages.”

Kudos to Canada for a game try, but they abstained from the vote on the final resolution. From the National Post of Canada:

In the end, the amendment failed, unable to garner the required two-thirds majority of votes in the General Assembly. The vote saw 88 members in favour, and 55 against, with 23 abstentions.

I can’t find a list of countries that rejected Canada’s amendment. There’s more:

The resolution itself passed by a margin of 120-14. Canada was among the 45 nations that abstained from the final vote after the amendment failed to pass. Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN emissary, left little doubt about his feelings when it was over. “The spectacle we just saw proves beyond a doubt that the UN is committed — sadly, tragically — not to preventing, but ensuring further atrocities,” he said. “We saw exactly what (Hamas) dreams of doing to every Israeli and Jew and we will not sit idly by to let them re-arm and commit such atrocities again. We won’t, just as every single other member state in this room wouldn’t.”

Well, so it goes. While I disapproved of Israel’s siege on Gaza, which is now lifted, and am pleased that Gaza is now receiving humanitarian aid (but concerned that much of it will fall into the hands of Hamas), why couldn’t the UN find it in its heart to condemn the butchery of 1400 Israelis, many of them civilians? What happened in southern Israel is beyond belief. You tell me why the UN refused to even address it.

Here’s the final vote on the whole resolution; the U.S. abstained because the resolution didn’t condemn Hamas. It’s interesting to see the countries who joined the U.S. and those, including Great Britain and other EU countries, who abstained. Click on the tweet and then on the black list to see the way the vote went.

