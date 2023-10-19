Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, October 19, 2023, and National Seafood Bisque Day (I’d prefer lobster stew or clam chowder).
Da Nooz:
*According to the Wall Street Journal, both the U.S. and independent security experts are coming around to the view that the hospital “explosion” in Gaza was caused not by Israeli bombing but by terrorists themselves.
Israel, the U.S. government and independent security experts cast doubt Wednesday on Palestinian claims that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital compound, saying the preliminary evidence pointed to a local militant group.
Independent analysts poring over publicly available images of Tuesday’s explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza and its aftermath say the blast site doesn’t bear the hallmarks of a strike with a bomb or missile of the types usually used by Israel.
The amount of damage also appears inconsistent with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry’s assertion that 471 people were killed, experts said.
“We have none of the indicators of an airstrike—none,” said Michael Knights of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, an expert on military and security issues.
The U.S. has collected “high confidence” signals intelligence indicating that the blast at the hospital in Gaza was caused by the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, U.S. officials said, buttressing Israel’s contention that it wasn’t responsible for the blast.
A video verified by The Wall Street Journal recorded a shrieking sound and the explosion that followed.
The U.S. assessment that Israel wasn’t behind the blast at the hospital drew, in part, on communications intercepts and other intelligence gathered by the U.S., defense officials said.
“Our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, adding that the U.S. continues to collect information on the incident.
There you go. Here are two more videos showing a largely undamaged hospital but some cars burned in the arking lot (h/t cesar)
So let’s walk through it.
We now have video of the scene showing the explosion is from the parking lot and the buildings are in tact. There is no crater, no building demolished. This is inconsistent with the type of bomb many were suggesting yesterday.
— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023
The IDF released drone footage showing the Ahli Hospital in Gaza both before and after the explosion overnight.
The IDF points out the absence of a crater and the lack of damage to surrounding buildings. pic.twitter.com/UodlmuruS8
— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 18, 2023
Reader Linda Calhoun also recommends this article from Talking Points Memo as being objective and relying on unbiased sources (h/t Linda)
I’m so glad that the loss of life is much smaller than reported by Hamas, and also that I don’t have to condemn Israel for violating the rules of war. But despite the mounting evidence, the Jordan summit is still canceled and Palestinians are still rioting in the West Bank because of the hospital hoax. It’s as if some people, like diehard creationists and flat-earthers, are so brainwashed that they reject any evidence counter to their narrative (you can put the New York Times as having a bit of that character, too).
*Biden is, as you know, in Israel. Here’s some news about his visit. I’ve also embedded a video of his 16-minute speech, which is as good as his speech on the topic in Washington (there is some repetition).
Making a rare wartime visit to Israel on Wednesday, President Biden firmly backed the Israeli government’s assertion that it had nothing to do with the hospital’s destruction. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” he said, appearing with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in Tel Aviv.
And I’m delighted with this part, as I thought the siege was a bad thing, taking Israel away from the moral high ground. You musn’t punish civilians in this way if you’ve a mensch, even though a siege isn’t against the rules of war.
. . .Mr. Biden also said he had secured Israel’s agreement to allow some international humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, offering the first hint of relief to a humanitarian crisis that has left the strip’s two million residents facing acute shortages of basic necessities. Mr. Netanyahu’s office said Israel would not block the provision of food, water and medicine from Egypt to civilians in southern Gaza, but warned, “Any provisions that reach Hamas will be thwarted.”
There was no immediate comment from the government in Egypt, where emergency supplies are waiting to cross through a key land border with Gaza.
More—a bullet point:
-
President Biden also announced $100 million in U.S. aid to help civilians in Gaza and the West Bank and said he had secured a commitment from Israel’s government to allow food, water and medicine to be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza from Egypt in a humanitarian effort overseen by the United Nations and others.
And then there’s Lebanon and Hezbollah to worry about:
. . . Amid Hezbollah’s call for a “day of rage,” sirens sounded out in northern Israel on Wednesday as cross-border clashes appeared to intensify. The Israeli military reported several missile launches at army positions and border towns throughout the day, and said it had responded with tank and artillery fire, according to a statement. Hezbollah claimed to have inflicted casualties. “Your tanks are your graves,” the militant group said in a video released Wednesday that, with text in Hebrew and Arabic, appeared to be directed at Israeli soldiers.
This is an excellent speech, though delivered in Biden’s low-key manner. He’s handling this situation very well, but not pulling his punches about his feelings and what the U.S. is going to do. The last bit is particularly good.
*In a NYT column called “A chill has been cast over the book world,” columnist Pamela Paul reports on the cancellation (via not giving a prize) to a writer whose book was much applauded, simply because it contained some episodes that could be seen as pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel. First, the demonization of the author:
Last week the literary association Litprom canceled a celebration for the Palestinian author Adania Shibli’s book “Minor Detail” at the Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the publishing world’s biggest international book fairs. The novel, which was a finalist for the National Book Award and was longlisted for the International Booker Prize, was to be honored for having won the 2023 LiBeraturpreis, a German literary prize awarded annually to a woman from the developing world. A panel that Shibli, who splits her time between Jerusalem and Berlin, was to be on with her German translator, Günther Orth, was likewise canceled.
In a statement defending the decision, Juergen Boos, the director of the book fair, distanced the organization from the award, saying the prize came from another group, which was now looking for “a suitable format and setting” to honor Shibli elsewhere. He also said that “we strongly condemn Hamas’s barbaric terror war against Israel” and that the fair “has always been about humanity; its focus has always been on peaceful and democratic discourse.” Furthermore, Boos said, the Frankfurt Book Fair “stands with complete solidarity on the side of Israel.”
And the reason for the cancellation and attempt to find another venue? The author wrote about Palestine and Israel in a way unpalatable to some:
“Minor Detail” undoubtedly offers sympathies to the Palestinian cause — a perspective that surely won’t be embraced by all readers. It includes the story of a Bedouin girl who was gang raped and murdered by an Israeli Army unit in 1949, an atrocity that has been well documented. One German judge of the prize, Ulrich Noller, resigned from the jury that determined the award last summer, saying the novel serves “anti-Israel and antisemitic narratives” and claiming it not only allowed such readings but also opened up space for them.
If a book is thoughtful and acclaimed, as this one seems to be, there is NO justification for damning it. And other authors recognize it:
More than 600 publishers, editors, translators, writers and others in the industry, including Ian McEwan, Colm Toibin, Anne Enright and the Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, have signed an open letter on the ArabLit website.
“The Frankfurt Book Fair has a responsibility,” the letter explains, “to be creating spaces for Palestinian writers to share their thoughts, feelings, reflections on literature through these terrible, cruel times, not shutting them down.”
I stand with those 600+ signers.
*The House of Representatives is still lacking a speaker as we move towards another government default deadline (June 1).
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) failed to reach a majority on the House floor Wednesday, drawing one less vote for speaker than on the first ballot Tuesday. He told reporters late Wednesday afternoon that there would be no further votes Wednesday, but he expects another floor vote to be held Thursday. Jordan, a conservative firebrand allied with former president Donald Trump, is seeking to succeed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was ousted as speaker two weeks ago. Twenty-two Republicans voted against Jordan on the second ballot. He can afford to lose only four.
. . .Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-Fla.), a staunch supporter of former House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), said he thinks Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) would probably lose more support in another round of speakership votes.
“I suspect that if we go to a third round, I think we’ll probably end up with more people voting for somebody else,” Gimenez told CNN.
And polls show that this Speaker mess, which shows no sign of ending, is going to hurt the Republicans more than the Democrats, as Americans don’t like this squabbling and think it’s hurting the country:
there is an obvious way in which the lack of a speaker is negatively impacting governance: The House is spending a lot of time figuring out who should have this particularly thankless job instead of passing bills that aren’t considered in the Senate.
Presumably, thanks to a less cynical view of Congress, YouGov’s new polling for the Economist indicates most Americans — including most Democrats and Republicans — think the lack of a speaker is hurting the ability of the government to function. (Some fraction of each party thinks the lack of speaker is helping; that might be the most cynical view possible.)
Finally, reader Steve called my attention to this msn story, taken from Chicago’s NBC News, reporting on a Time Out article on the “40 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World”. Mine—Hyde Park—was one of them! Click screenshot below to read:
An excerpt:
Do you live in Chicago? If so, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Hyde Park, near the University of Chicago on the city’s south side, has been named to Time Out’s new list of “40 Coolest neighborhoods in the world” for 2023, editors said.
The list, Time Out said, is based on input from local experts and thousands of reader surveys from around the globe. It also incorporated factors like community and social ventures, access to green space and more.
“Hyde Park exemplifies the best of Chicago, with the spirit of a small town, yet the many amenities of a bustling metropolis,” Hyde Park’s entry on the list said. “You can dine at the neighborhood’s top restaurants and enjoy everything from award-winning Southern fare and po’ boys to mouthwatering burgers and amazing Italian cuisine.”
Hyde Park’s ranking on the list came in at No. 19. It’s one of only four U.S. cities to make the report’s top 20, with New Orleans, Los Angeles’ Arts District and Fort Greene in New York ranking above.
Well, I think they’re overrating the cuisine here, and I’m not sure we should be in the top 40 in the entire world, but this is a delightful place to live: a hybrid between urban and suburban environments, with dead-easy access to downtown Chicago but also lots of green space. I think we still need better restaurants, though, even if the food scene is much better than when I arrived in 1986.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Szaron is protected from toxic ladybugs by a window.
Hili: A ladybird.Szaron: On your side.
Hili: Biedronka.Szaron: Po twojej stronie.
A Gary Larson Far Side cartoon from Tom:
From Buzzfeed, postal duplicity:
From Masih, a longer video of a tweet she posted about the other day. Google translation:
The citizen who sent this new video from #دختر_تبریز says: The police officers took this girl with them, while she injured her leg and fell to the ground after being physically attacked by the hijab activists. The police announced that [s]he had a mental problem and became delusional. The lives of Iranian girls are in danger.
The girl apparently was attacked and taken away by the dreaded Morality Police for not wearing her hijab. I can’t translate what she’s saying, except the earlier tweet said part of it was “Death to Khamenei.”
شهروندی که این ویدیوی جدید را از #دختر_تبریز فرستاده میگوید:
ماموران پلیس این دختر را با خودشان بردند، در حالی که او از بعد از حمله فیزیکی تذکردهندگان حجاب پایش آسیب دید و به زمین افتاد.
پلیس اطلاعیه داد که او مشکل روانی داشت و به هذیانگویی افتاد.
جان دختران ایران در خطر است pic.twitter.com/peRTeVNm5D
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 18, 2023
A Hamas apostate, from commenter Kurt:
This is Mosab Hassan Yousef. His dad was a founder of Hamas. He was part of Hamas. He spent years in an Israeli prison. In this interview he spills the beans about the real situation on the ground in Gaza.
— Will Grice (@GriceIsRightAL) October 16, 2023
From Jez, who says, “One to file under “‘You couldn’t make it up’.” A trans-Hamas alliance seems a little, well, misguided:
I wonder how long it will be before the "trans community" makes it all about them…oh.
— Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) October 17, 2023
I couldn’t resist this one from the Babylon Bee:
New York Times Patiently Awaiting Zoom Call From Hamas To See What They Should Print Today
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 18, 2023
A kindly cyclist encounters a skunk family. See how lovely and kindly they are? They squirt only when disturbed.
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a girl gassed upon arrival at age nine. This is what they want to copy when they cried “Gas the Jews!” in Sydney:
19 October 1934 | Dutch Jewish girl Else Hahn was born in Rotterdam.
In September 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/Qbt9x9z7u6
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 19, 2023
Tweets from Dr. Cobb. He’s off Twitter, he says, so readers should send me good Tweets (please!). Speaking of skunks, the first one is a skunk gallivanting on a trailcam:
— Dannyboy_westhawk (@DWesthawk) October 15, 2023
Life imitates science!
I think bark beetles may have had more to do with #Darwin’s epiphany than previously realized! pic.twitter.com/TllTb8Dar8
— Julie Teichroeb (@Teichroeb_Lab) October 15, 2023
A cartoon by Ellis Rosen:
— Andreas 🐌 (@saIinkari) October 12, 2023
Please forgive this random outburst:
The Diary of Anne Frank came up a few weeks ago, so I started reading it (I’m up to July, 1943).
Illuminating, I’d say – insightful, and important.
OK, thanks.
I disagree very strongly with Jerry about any kind of humanitarian help going into Gaza. In Gaza, terrorists rule supreme. Most of the UNRWA officials are members or sympathizers of Hamas or PIJ. And they are supposed to supervise the distribution of this humanitarian help?! The bandits who raped and butchered people in Israel on 10/7 were equipped with first-aid kits delivered earlier by UNICEF to Gaza’s civilians. Terrorist weapons were bought by money from humanitarian help which they appropriated. Their bunkers are built with cement that the world forced Israel to deliver to Gaza for “humanitarian reasons”.
Of course, everything which will come into Gaza now will help Hamas: food, medicines, fuel etc. Get the civilian population out of Gaza, build refugee camps in Sinai, do not let one terrorist inside, and only then shower the refugees with all possible humanitarian help. Millions of refugees left Syria, million of refugees left Iraq, and there are millions of refugees in Africa who escaped the ongoing wars. Why must only Gaza’s civilians stay in place and hamper Israel’s effort to eradicate Hamas and PIJ?
Perhaps risking the ire of many, I support Malgorzata’s analysis of the situation. Why would demonstrably lawless (ignoring Western civility and norms) organizations suddenly start playing by Western rules? It seems that there is no neutral authority in Gaza….where was the UN in forensic analysis and assessing likely responsibility for the explosion at the hospital yesterday?
It doesn’t sound all that practical, unfortunately. You have to set up the equivalent of a fairly large city, and I imagine that Egypt will not be enthusiastic.
Then you have to prevent Hamas terrorists from getting in. I cannot see how you would screen all two million refugees to prevent the ones who are terrorists from getting into the camps.
It might be slightly less improbable than my idea of an immediate ceasefire followed by those Hamas members responsible for the murders of Israeli citizens being brought to justice, but I still don’t think it will happen.
It would also be a terrible look for Israel.
Many more milions Syrian, Ukrainian refugees and other refugees could be accomodated, why not Palestinian refugees? Egypt is unwilling? If you don’t want bandits among refugees, take only women, children and old people into the camp. Young men without any weapon may be living in another camp, guarded by Egyptian soldiers. If US, UN, EU pressess Egypt like it for decades pressed Israel, they would have to agree. You can also give an ultimatum: not a drop of fuel or a morsel of food until Israeli hostages are free. A desperate population should be able to press some tens of thousands bandits hiding in their bunkers to do something. The absolutely worse solution is to give help to Hamas and PIJ. Israel will not stop trying to eradicate Hamas and the casualties among civilians may be staggering.
“not a drop of fuel or a morsel of food until Israeli hostages are free.” Well, for one thing this is a war crime. For a second thing, collective punishments and sieges have a pretty poor record, i.e., they don’t work. Is the air too thin on the moral high ground?
I can see why you advocate this. However (as you likely realise), terrorists would melt into the refugees. Once in Sinai, Iran would find ways of re-arming them. Further, the median age of males in Gaza is 18. Those youths are the most radicalised and Jew-hating on the planet, and would re-form Hamas. Hence this would pretty much just relocate the problem from Gaza to Sinai (and one can see why the Egyptians are strongly against it). I’m not saying I have any better ideas; I don’t.
I agree with Jerry. Some of that aid will go to civilians, and it is much needed. If it gets diverted by Hamas, civilians will eventually get pissed at Hamas.
And how much of this help will go to Israeli hostages? And what incentive would Hamas have to release the hostages when it can get international help both for itself and (possibly) some crumbs to its civillians? If civillians can get angry enough on Hamas for stealing this help they should get even angrier for not getting anything only because Hamas is happy to torture over 200 foreign citizens it kidnapped from Israel.
A short distance south of Jerry’s delightful Hyde Park is Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, named after the aforementioned businessman, and site of one of the USA’s newest national parks. Worth a visit!
https://www.nps.gov/pull/index.htm
And, per his son on the radio obituary programme ‘Last Word’, https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001r1vc), a skilled machinist, having been an apprentice at Vickers Armstrong, the arms manufacturer, before his acting career.
I don’t think I’ve ever had a fish soup or stew that I didn’t like. I am partial to Lobster Bisque, though.
As others have pointed out, the Gaza hospital incident shows the corporate media at its worst for just accepting the claims of Hamas without the least amount of verification. They are just scribes for their ideological masters.
Not just the corporate media. Rashida Tlaib (in the US) and Jeremy Corbyn (in the UK) put out tweets parroting the early statements of Hamas about “Israel bombing the hospital” and “500 dead”, and simply left them there, without adding later clarifications or retractions.
Also, former “skeptics” and “humanists” who took up the cult of social justice, such as Dan Arel, continue to insist Israel bombed the hospital.
I’m not sure I can figure out what the “corporate media” interest in taking Hamas’ side in this war. In the same vein, I’m not sure how anybody benefits from blaming the “corporate media” in this particular struggle. And, they HAVE been talking about the various possibilities.
It’s not a secret that corporate media has whittled down their news organizations, and this is especially apparent in the Middle East, where Arabic translation is required. The question is who is doing the translation/interpretation/writing and whether sources are reliable. Hamas and the PA have had disinformation infrastructure in place for years – these are their ‘spokespeople’. They literally stage disinformation ( eg, supposed Israeli atrocities with fake dead and injuries) and provide tweets on X, or film to the various bureaus like the BBC, AP, Reuters, Agence France-Presse etc, who then often air it with some voice-over. The disinformation industry is known as Pallywood. Literally hundreds of examples of Pallywood are available on the net.
As for who is doing the “translation/interpretation/writing” inside the news bureaus who feed the major news networks? It would appear that it is not necessarily being done by unbiased staffers, see:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4EWW_gcVJc&list=PLcANoF5E_9TRZRaal5Rpt6AgT51WsHl5K&index=4
where first-hand knowledge of Middle East International news bureau bias is given testimony.
And so, there has been a false narrative that has developed over the years, a frame through which the corporate media interprets all things Palestinian and Israeli. And it is biased against Israel. The NYT narrative on this supposed Israeli airstrike with an unverified 500 dead being reported is a perfect example of how ME reporting is broken.
Corollary : Skunks don’t recognise a bike tyre, or a single human foot (probably splattered with whatever was in the puddles on that road) as signifying anything threatening. Nor, after a good sniff-around, anything edible.
Thanks for posting the interview with Mosab Hassan Yousef. Very powerful stuff and definitely worth taking 12 minutes to watch
Despite the news that Israel was not responsible for the hospital blast, the protests will continue, for the spark was lit and cannot be unlit. I’m glad that the “siege” is over. That’s one less thing that will be able to foment moral outrage. On the merits, Israel has the moral high ground, but the merits don’t matter.
If you don’t actually need to be a US Rep to be Speaker, R’s oughtta tap Liz Cheney. That would be a great way of signalling a break with Orange Julius, and they’d probably get some D votes as well.