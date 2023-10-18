“Progressives” introduce cease-fire bill aimed at Israel and “Occupied Palestine”

I got this Algemeiner link from reader Norm, who added:

Far-left representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives are calling for a cease fire in “occupied Palestine.” These representatives seem not to understand that Gaza has been a self-governing entity since 2005–occupied by Hamas. Or, perhaps they do know this and are referring the entire region “from the River to the Sea” as “occupied” Palestine. If the former, they are woefully misinformed. If the latter, they are antisemites who are calling for the elimination of the Jews of the region.

Click below to see the article, and below that to see the resolution itself:

An excerpt from the article, which you see takes Israel’s side. But it does give information about the sponsors:

Seven members of the so-called “Squad” of far left members of the US House joined with a number of fellow progressive Democrats on Monday to introduce a resolution calling for an “an immediate deescalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.” Led by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), the resolution notes that, since Hamas’ surprise invasion of Israel last weekend, “armed violence has claimed the lives of over 2,700 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis” and urges US President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire and send humanitarian aid to Gaza. The resolution does not mention Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group in control of Gaza, by name or single it out for responsibility for the Oct. 7 slaughter of 1,400 people in Israel. It also accepts without question the casualty figures of the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas and typically includes terrorists in its publicly announced death tolls. The resolution also makes no mention of the more than 150 hostages believed to be being held by Hamas in Gaza. Bush was joined by 12 co-sponsors, among them several of Israel’s most consistent critics in the House of Representatives including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Chuy Garcia (D-IL), and André Carson (D-IN). The resolution is also endorsed by dozens of activist groups including the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), Black Lives Matter Global Network, and the Transgender Law Center. In her comments on the resolution, Bush did not mention Hamas, but she did claim that Gaza was part of “Occupied Palestine.”

But read the short resolution below, and judge for yourself. Clearly “occupied Palestine” refers to Gaza, which is not occupied: Israel hasn’t set food on the Strip since 2005, when it gave up the territory to civilians. (If you call prohibiting the importation of material that could be used for weapons or digging tunnels, that’s “wisdom,” not “occupation.”

And yes, the resolution should have mentioned the Hamas attack that set off this conflagration.

But the real aim of this resolution, I suspect, despite its not to “all human life is precious,” is to get Israel from stopping attacks on Gaza. Then it will be business as usual, with Israel pulling back to its borders and with Hamas continuing to fire dozens of rockets into Israel.

Does anybody think that this resolution will stop Hamas from its terrorist attacks? I doubt it; it is aimed at getting Israel to stop defending itself by going into Gaza. The Biden administration does, of course, have some ability to influence Israels actions, but for Hamas it has none.

I still maintain that most of the squad is anti-Semitic and wants Israel to disappear.

Given the sentiments of Congress, there is zero chance of this passing. The bill just serves to show that the usual suspects

Here’s a video of a CNN reporter interviewing AOC. It’s taken from RealClearPolitics (posted by the Republicans), and they also have a transcript of her remarks. AOC seems a bit befuddled at times, but the reporter does a good job. Her conclusion: “Israel shouldn’t do anything until we tell them what to do and, anyway, it’s complicated!”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spends almost three minutes trying to explain her calls for a "ceasefire" after Hamas terrorists brutally massacred innocent Israelis and it does not go well pic.twitter.com/qkQ30jSIuG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2023