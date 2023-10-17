Real headline or satire?

See the first headline below to answer the title question. You already know the answer from the headline itself, but if you don’t, have a look. Real or satire?

Of course it’s real, and you can click on it to go to the source. It’s the Daily Fail, but if you reject the reporting because of that source, you’re making a mistake. Proof is below!

Excerpts. First the background (also see my posts here and here).

Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association has appealed for donations to help students’ mental health after they were subjected to ‘relentless bullying and intimidation’ for blaming Israel for the Hamas terror attacks. The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee issued a letter on October 7, co-signed by 33 other Harvard student organizations, stating: ‘We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.’ The students leading the 33 organizations and the Solidarity Committee were named and faced calls to be blacklisted from future employment. They included the son of British businesswoman Jo Malone.

As I wrote, some people started doxxing the students by publishing their names online (note that the Fail named one above!), which of course could hurt their job prospects. It was at that point that the groups took down the letter, with several of the student organizations withdrawing their signatures.

More from the Fail:

On Wednesday, the Harvard Arab Alumni Association wrote to members appealing for help in supporting the students. ‘They may require legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship to navigate these turbulent and uncertain times.’ ‘They have been subjected to relentless bullying and intimidation,’ the association wrote, in a letter obtained by reporter John Hasson. ‘This situation is rapidly deteriorating as some students find their names on watchlists, creating severe risks for their immigration status and future career prospects. ‘Our ask and plea to you all is to extend your hand to these students and provide the vital assistance they need within your capacity and scope of influence.’ Neither Harvard nor the association have responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The mother of the doxxed student was “heartbroken” at the situation and presumably mad as hell at her son.

Among those signing the letter was perfume tycoon Jo Malone’s son, who helps lead a pro-Palestinian Harvard group behind the letter. Josh Willcox, 22, is listed as one of three students who run the Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, according to Harvard’s directory of student groups. His mother, Jo, a British perfume giant founder who sold her eponymous company to Estee Lauder in 1999, refused to address her son, simply saying the war in the Middle East had left her ‘heartbroken’ as she branded the attack by Hamas as ‘abhorrent.’

If you don’t believe all this, here’s the letter as tweeted by John Hasson, with the HAAA begging for money for legal help, healthcare, and mental health support, as well as financial aid. Health and mental-health support are of course available free for students from the Harvard health service.

NEW: Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association (HAAA) is asking members to support Arab students whose groups signed the Hamas letter HAAA asks alumni to consider providing “legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship” pic.twitter.com/Nyk6Y2ZvpV — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 12, 2023

This is an instantiation for “snowflake”. In no uncertain terms, the student groups promulgated their views to the world, holding Israel responsible for Hamas’s acts. They should have known that people would be able to find out who were members of those groups, and that that would have consequences. If they aren’t willing to stand behind their words with their names, then they shouldn’t have signed on (even as groups) in the first place. And of course their legal and mental-health/health issues come solely because they were doxxed.

The “relentless bullying” no doubt involved both public pushback against the letter not involving doxxing (and there was plenty of such pushback), as well as the doxxing itself.

I wouldn’t have doxxed them, but that outcome was pretty predictable. And once they were doxxed, it’s perfectly legal for any employer not to hire them based on what they said. (This is something I recently learned.)

More backlash from The Fail (click to read):

Just a brief summary:

A prominent benefactor to Harvard, who made a donation of over $500 million, with a commitment of $300 million this year alone, pressured the university to speak out in defense of Israel following last weekend’s terror attack that killed more than 1,300 Israelis, it has emerged. Ken Griffin, who built his wealth on Wall Street, reached out to the head of the university’s board, Penny Pritzker, requesting that the educational establishment take a strong stance in defense of the country. His call came after a letter from student groups blamed Israel for the attacks, but before university leaders had responded publicly.

As you know, Harvard President Claudine Gay issued not one but TWO statements clarifying an early and somewhat weasely letter from nearly the entire Harvard administration about the war. The first letter was rife with “both-side-ism”, while Gay’s two followups assured people that Harvard really did condemn Hamas’s acts. I’m wondering whether letters from donors played a role in her decision. (Surely a letter signed by more than 350 Harvard faculty members, criticizing the admin’s initial letter, did play a huge role.)

I can’t help but find this letter more ironic than funny. The irony is what makes this an “oddity” post. If the students are truly traumatized, I’m sorry for that. But on the other hand, they should be willing to stand behind their statements with their names. That’s why I never post anonymously, and urge readers here to use their names if they have no good reason to be anonymous or pseudonymous.

