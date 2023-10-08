Today we’re back to our Sunday allotment of bird photos from John Avise. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Black-and-White Birds in Color

This week’s post shows two black-and-white species: the Black-capped Chickadee (Poecile atricapillus) and the Black Phoebe (Sayornis nigricans)—as photographed in backgroumd matrices of various colors. I took the Chickadee photos in Michigan and the Phoebe photos in Southern California. Black-capped Chickadee in bluish-black:

Chickadee in bluish-gray:

Chickadee in bright blue:

Chickadee in dark green:

Chickadee in gray:

Chickadee in greenish black:

Chickadee in light blue:

Chickadee in light green:

Black Phoebe in greenish-gray:

Phoebe in beige:

Phoebe in reddish-brown:

Phoebe in bright blue:

Phoebe in dark green:

Phoebe in bluish-gray: