Today we’re back to our Sunday allotment of bird photos from John Avise. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Black-and-White Birds in Color
This week’s post shows two black-and-white species: the Black-capped Chickadee (Poecile atricapillus) and the Black Phoebe (Sayornis nigricans)—as photographed in backgroumd matrices of various colors. I took the Chickadee photos in Michigan and the Phoebe photos in Southern California.
Black-capped Chickadee in bluish-black:
Chickadee in bluish-gray:
Chickadee in bright blue:
Chickadee in dark green:
Chickadee in gray:
Chickadee in greenish black:
Chickadee in light blue:
Chickadee in light green:
Black Phoebe in greenish-gray:
Phoebe in beige:
Phoebe in reddish-brown:
Phoebe in bright blue:
Phoebe in dark green:
Phoebe in bluish-gray:
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
These are just beautiful photographs.
I love that last one. The blacks and whites and a touch of blue. Gorgeous photos all!
Yes, these are delightful photos!
By coincidence, i just now read about a black and white bird to be scared of:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-66920781
A great set!
Simple, splendid
What I find remarkable is not just the number and quality of Mr. Avise’s splendid pictures, but also his seemingly never-ending ability to find new categories.