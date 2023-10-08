Readers’ wildlife photos

October 8, 2023 • 8:15 am

Today we’re back to our Sunday allotment of bird photos from John Avise. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Black-and-White Birds in Color 

This week’s post shows two black-and-white species:  the Black-capped Chickadee (Poecile atricapillus) and the Black Phoebe (Sayornis nigricans)—as photographed in backgroumd matrices of various colors.   I took the Chickadee photos in Michigan and the Phoebe photos in Southern California.

Black-capped Chickadee in bluish-black:

Chickadee in bluish-gray:

Chickadee in bright blue:

Chickadee in dark green:

Chickadee in gray:

Chickadee in greenish black:

Chickadee in light blue:

Chickadee in light green:

Black Phoebe in greenish-gray:

Phoebe in beige:

Phoebe in reddish-brown:

Phoebe in bright blue:

Phoebe in dark green:

Phoebe in bluish-gray:

5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

  1. These are just beautiful photographs.
    I love that last one. The blacks and whites and a touch of blue. Gorgeous photos all!

  5. What I find remarkable is not just the number and quality of Mr. Avise’s splendid pictures, but also his seemingly never-ending ability to find new categories.

