Sunday: Hili dialogue

*More on the Israel/Palestine war from the NYT:

Fighting continued into the evening on Saturday in one of the broadest invasions of Israeli territory in 50 years, as Palestinian militants from Gaza fired another round of rockets at Israel’s central heartland, including Tel Aviv, and Israel retaliated with huge strikes on Gazan cities. It followed an enormous and coordinated early-morning assault on southern Israel, as the militants infiltrated several Israeli towns and army bases, kidnapped Israeli civilians and soldiers, and fired thousands of rockets toward cities as far away as Jerusalem. Panic and disbelief rippled throughout Israel, many people huddled inside their homes while hearing sirens, explosions and gunshots outside. Gruesome, graphic images flooded social media and spread throughout the world. By early evening, the Israeli military said fighting continued in at least five places in southern Israel. At least 100 Israelis had been reported dead and more than 1,100 wounded, emergency medical groups said, while at least 198 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,600 wounded in either gun battles or airstrikes, the Gazan Health Ministry said. In an assault without recent precedent in its complexity and scale, the militants crossed into Israel by land, sea and air, according to the Israeli military, leading to some of the first pitched battles between large groups of Israeli and Arab forces on Israeli soil in decades. As of early evening there were the two main battles taking place, near the towns of Ofakim and Beeri, Admiral Hagai said. All told, the Israeli military said that the militants had entered at least 22 Israeli towns, abducting soldiers and civilians. Residents of Israeli border towns told broadcasters that gunmen were moving door to door, looking for civilians. Unverified footage appeared to show Palestinian fighters transporting captured Israeli civilians and bodies through the strip.

More from this morning:

By early evening, the Israeli military said fighting continued in at least five places in southern Israel; multiple Israelis had been abducted and taken to Gaza, including an elderly grandmother; and at least 250 Israelis had been reported dead by officials and more than 1,400 wounded. Israel retaliated with huge strikes on Gazan cities, and the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 234 Palestinians had been killed in either gun battles or airstrikes. Israel battled on Saturday to repel one of the broadest invasions of its territory in 50 years after Palestinian militants from Gaza launched an early-morning assault on southern Israel, infiltrating 22 Israeli towns and army bases, kidnapping Israeli civilians and soldiers and firing thousands of rockets toward cities as far away as Jerusalem. By early evening, the Israeli military said fighting continued in at least five places in southern Israel; multiple Israelis had been abducted and taken to Gaza, including an elderly grandmother; and at least 250 Israelis had been reported dead by officials and more than 1,400 wounded. Israel retaliated with huge strikes on Gazan cities, and the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 234 Palestinians had been killed in either gun battles or airstrikes. . . . It’s morning in Israel and Gaza, nearly 24 hours after the first Hamas rocket attacks were fired. Sirens warning of possible attacks kept many Israelis up all night. And the Israeli Air Force struck targets across Gaza, according to the military. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said overnight that the first phase of the war was over and that an “offensive formation” would start.

And stalwart Israelis in other countries are returning home . . . to fight:

As Israelis living abroad woke up on Saturday morning to messages from their families and news alerts on their phones, some started booking flights back home. Their country was under attack, they said. They needed to return. They needed to fight.

At least the U.S., and Biden, are expressing strong support for Israel and saying they’ll provide whatever help Israeli need to defend themselves. In this they join every other European country who’s spoken out, as well as the head of the E.U. Of course on my Twitter feed I’m getting the “both sides are the same; both sides kill civilians” nonsense expressed by the former head of “Human Rights Watch” (he’s Jewish, too). This is idiocy, and cannot be attributed to ignorance. Anti-Semitism is the only reason I can find for such mishigas, and Roth is known for that. This, and a similar tweet, were retweeted by Ziya Tong, who should know better.

It is not helpful to use the term "terrorism" in a war when the White House only ever applies it to one side. Better to remind both Hamas and the Israeli government that humanitarian law makes it a war crime to target or indiscriminately fire on civilians. https://t.co/kFQWhUiCdo — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 7, 2023

Here’s Biden’s short (three-minute_ statement made yesterday afternoon, unequivocally defending Israel and offering needed aid.

*Different stuff from the WaPo:

Netanyahu’s rhetoric [about “we’re at war”] does not represent a formal declaration of war, which must be approved by the Israeli cabinet. Such a declaration would authorize a far-reaching military response that could include a land invasion of Gaza and efforts to topple Hamas, according to Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel. “The main effort is to eliminate all the terrorists on the security fence, all those who infiltrated Israel and are trying to return to the Gaza Strip,” Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, told reporters. “First of all, we will strike from the air, and then also with heavy ground means.” At the White House, President Biden condemned the Hamas attack, noting the “appalling images” of Saturday’s violence, which he called “unconscionable.” U.S. support for Israel is “rock solid and unwavering,” said the president, who warned other groups or nations in the region not to try to “exploit” the situation by widening the conflict. . . .Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political office, praised Gaza fighters’ efforts as “heroic” and “historic” in a statement. He said the attack was meant to avenge “criminal Zionist aggression” against al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

I believe the “criminal Zionist aggression” was that some Jews prayed on the Temple Mount, where the mosque is located. That’s not allowed, but it’s not a reason to butcher hundreds of people:

He called on Muslims and “all the free people of the world” to stand in “defense of al-Aqsa … to do whatever they can, for this is not the time to wait and watch.” In a rare message, Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’s military wing, proclaimed, “Today the people are regaining their revolution.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who leads the rival Palestinian governing body in the West Bank, said Saturday he chaired an “emergency leadership meeting” of security officials, adding that Palestinians have a right “to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and occupation forces.”

That—self defense—will be the mantra Western anti-Semites use to defend the Palestinian attack. The same excuse was used for the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939 and for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “We did it to defend our country.”

*From JihadWatch we have several tweets, all of which demonstrate that to equate Palestine’s terrorism and killing of civilians to Israel’s self defense, which also leads to the death of some civilians (which they avoid as scrupulously as possible) are the same. As Steely Dan said, “Only a fool would say that.”

Celebrating the death of civilians:

West Bank: Palestinians are celebrating the attack on Israel and massacre of innocent civilians, by Hamas-led armed groups. pic.twitter.com/7RRFaZgi6y — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 7, 2023

Palestinian terrorists backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran fill a truck with bodies of murdered Israelis and drives through the streets of Gaza in celebration while hundreds of Palestinians cheer. pic.twitter.com/bfhlngtFBC — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 7, 2023

Hamas giving thanks to Allah for the deaths in Israel:

Terrorist cowards “celebrate” the murder and kidnapping of Israeli men women and children by praying. This footage is of Islamic regime supported Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, along with Saleh al-Arouri, and others. Here they watch the barbaric attack on Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/UFNiw8Ldq4 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 7, 2023

Old people dead at a bus stop (a lot of these tweets have been removed because they show disturbing stuff, but they should just cover it, like this one):

“Freedom fighters”

Palestinien terrorists shooting the elderly at a bus stop..

What a bunch of cowards. All funded by your “human rights” & “foreign aid” donations.#Israel #Israelunderattack pic.twitter.com/v2IUbuUSkj — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) October 7, 2023

. . . and more of the same:

These are the “innocent Palestinian civilians” celebrating the horrendous terror attack today 👇pic.twitter.com/f1ns6ONKGm — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 7, 2023

*Continuing on, here are two videos from Tom Gross, a Middle East media analyst.

First, “Hamas kidnap and drag an Israeli woman by the hair into Gaza”:

and another: “A clear war crime by Hamas as it fires a rocket directly into an ambulance”:

*Once again I steal three items from Nellie Bowles’s weekly news summary at Free Press; this week’s is called “TGIF: Gaetz crasher.”

→ Were there not enough Californians? Gavin Newsom betrayed my true love this week by nominating someone who doesn’t even live here to be my senator, replacing Dianne Feinstein. Yes, from a state with 40 million residents, Newsom managed to pick a Maryland citizen, Laphonza Butler, a major Democratic bundler. What a thank-you note! He had previously said he would nominate a black woman only (which sounds vaguely illegal to promise), but the “Maryland resident” twist is a diversity surprise. Her nonprofit, Emily’s List, quickly removed the part of her bio that said she lives in Maryland, and she deleted Maryland from her Twitter bio. The folks who were upset about Dr. Oz’s residency are very quiet about Laphonza Butler’s.

Physical residency in Maryland and her inability to vote in the election for that Senate seat have nothing to do with what her mind knows she truly is: a California Girl.

I looked it up, and to be a Senator you must be a resident of the state you represent. And for California, residency requires a year of staying there. Doesn’t this mean that Butler isn’t qualified to replace Feinstein?

→ The border is secure: Squad member Ayanna Pressley went on Jake Tapper’s show to defend Biden’s handling of the border situation. “No doubt about it. Our border is secure,” the congresswoman said—over and over. Tapper looked befuddled and kept pressing her on it. “Yes, the border is secure,” she repeated. Even though the border is super secure, Biden is going ahead and doing some work there out of an abundance of caution. And what is Biden doing? He’s going to build a large physical obstruction (CNN headline is literally: “Biden says that border walls don’t work as administration bypasses laws to build more barriers in South Texas”). Yes, he is waiving 26 laws that protect South Texas wildlife, various local communities, Native American burial grounds, and the like, so he can. . . put up. . . barriers. Not a wall, no, not like that. Just many, many bulwarks, ramparts if you will, in a line, real close together. Reminder of Biden in 2020: “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration, number one.” And just a few months ago, the administration reportedly sold off $2 million worth of border wall parts for pennies on the dollar to prevent Republicans from trying to build a wall as the crisis worsened. Nearly $300 million worth of taxpayer-funded components meant to build the border wall have been left unused since Biden took office.

Here’s Pressley on Tapper’s show, lying her head off because it suits her ideology:

Even Jake Tapper is shocked over

Squad member~

Ayanna Pressley response.. "Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter"pic.twitter.com/ElrS3hRN39 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) September 29, 2023

The NYT noted that Biden could have filed legal motions to avoid (or at least delay) building the wall, but for some reason he didn’t. . . . .

→ The fire alarm was confusing: Congressman Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office building while Congress was in session. There’s video of him quite deliberately walking over and pulling the fire alarm, which is a pretty weird thing to do. Quickly, his team issued talking points to his supporters. Per Bowman’s office, you might say to defend him: “Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else.” Republicans thought he was trying to disrupt congressional proceedings, to protest, to hold a mini January 6 of his own. Me, I think we just vastly overestimate the intelligence of those in office. My bet is that he’s telling the truth: Congressman Bowman genuinely just saw a fire alarm, marked FIRE, and pulled it, thinking it could open a door. Or maybe it was that—like so many men before him—he just wanted to see what would happen.

Crikey, everybody is being mendacious these days.

*Finally, the NYT editorial board weighs in with a board-written op-ed, “The cost of inaction on immigration.” Two quotes:

While the Biden administration has mostly ended the policy of family separation, it has been slow in resettling refugees, has not pushed for raising quotas for most other forms of legal immigration and has offered no sustainable, long-term solution to the challenge of illegal immigration. Last year the administration ended the remain-in-Mexico policy and tried to make it easier for people to apply for asylum from their home countries. Nevertheless, the number of asylum seekers has continued to soar. The asylum program was never meant to be a vehicle for large-scale immigration and still needs an overhaul, as this board has argued. The White House is limited in the actions it can take; Mr. Biden may have exhausted what he can do through his executive authority. Until Congress decides to take meaningful action, America will continue to pay a price.

