Bari Weiss & Co. on the Israel/Palestine war

Some of the most sensible stuff about the media’s coverage of the Israeli/Palestine war—coverage that’s devolving into apologetics for Palestine, and the reasons why they had to attack— comes from this Free Press article by Bari Weiss. It’s linked to four other articles worth reading.

Her piece is short, and here is one well-written part that happens to be true. Bolding is mine:

You are about to withstand a barrage of lies about the war that broke out today in Israel. Some of those lies will be explicit. Some of them will be lies of omission. Others will be lies of obfuscation. Or lies of minimization. Lies told by people who are simply too afraid to look at such an ugly, barbarous reality. And lies told by people whose true beliefs are too ugly to quite say aloud. Turn on cable news and you can hear some of them right now. So let’s get some facts straight. Israel was attacked last night. It was attacked by Hamas terrorists who streamed over the border from Gaza. They came on foot and on motorbikes. They came by truck and by car and by paraglider. They came to Israel to murder and maim and mutilate anyone they could find. And that is what they did. It is impossible to know the numbers of the dead or the missing or the injured. The official numbers as of this writing: 300 Israelis dead; 1,590 wounded. And dozens—maybe many more—taken hostage into Gaza. They include women, elders, and children. But none of those words or numbers capture the evil of what unfolded today. Young festival-goers running for their lives. Teenage girls dragged by their hair by terrorists. An old woman forced to pose with a Hamas rifle. A mother—a hostage—cradling two redheaded babies in her arms. I have friends in Israel. Each one of them has a story of someone they know who is missing. Or injured. Or killed. This was not a tit-for-tat. This was not a justifiable military response, or just another day in a cycle of violence. This was the slaughter of innocent civilians. New York City’s Democratic Socialists of America today announced a protest in honor of the attacks. It’s called All Out for Palestine: “In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.” The anti-Zionist group IfNotNow explained the attacks as Israel’s fault and said of the dead Jews: “Their blood is on the hands of the Israeli government.” You will see a lot like this in the coming days. Ancient lies told in new language whose end is always, strangely, the same: a justification for genocide.

It stupefies me that the DSA is now supporting Hamas for what it did. DSA members include Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who hasn’t said a word or a tweet about Hamas’s attack) and Rashida Tlabi, also emitting nothing. Here’s the DSA tweet from New York:

The IfNotNow tweet is simply reprehensible, blaming everything on Israel:

Our statement on the escalating violence in Israel/Palestine: pic.twitter.com/ui3kih0Q9Y — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 7, 2023

In the next post I’ll highlight two NYT articles by a correspondent of Arab descent; the articles purvey lies of obfuscation, minimization, and even explicit lies. The two articles are meant to evoke sympathy with Hamas terrorists by ignoring what they did and, instead, highlighting civilian deaths when Israel retaliatesm, as well as to create the false impression that Israel has turned Gaza into an “outdoor prison.”

At any rate, Weiss’s short intro is followed by three short pieces and a podcast. I haven’t listen to the podcast, but all three pieces are worth reading (I’ve given an except from each):

“Today is Israel’s 9/11“, by Noah Pollak I am going to describe the images coming out of Israel over the last 12 hours. I don’t want to believe any of them are real, because they are horrifying, among the most gruesome scenes of mutilation, murder, and abduction imaginable. But there is now going to be a war between Israel and Hamas—and possibly a broader regional war. Israel will invade Gaza. As we speak, Israelis my age are being called up to war. Some of them are my friends. Within two or three days, the media narrative will change, as it does every time, and the grisly invasion that started the war quickly will be minimized into a half sentence of euphemistic dishonesty in press accounts (“an incursion by Gaza-based militants”) so that the focus can turn to prosecuting Israel. This is part of why everyone needs to know about the images—the ones you won’t see if you turn on MSNBC or the BBC today. Because so much of the media and Western foreign policy officialdom do not want to embarrass the Palestinians by showing the sadistic brutality of Hamas. They do not want to undermine the coming effort to pressure Israel to stop fighting. They do not want people to notice the Iranian role in the war and how it is fueled by an appallingly dangerous Biden administration policy toward the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. “I was at a music festival when the terror began,” by Arad Fruchter I heard that two minutes after we left the festival, there was a traffic jam because everyone was trying to get out. I heard that the terrorists showed up and started killing people in their cars. I heard of people who sprinted away from their cars while terrorists shot at them. I have friends who were there who still haven’t been found. I don’t know where they are. “From joy to terror: a postcard from Jerusalem,” by Daniel Gordis I heard that two minutes after we left the festival, there was a traffic jam because everyone was trying to get out. I heard that the terrorists showed up and started killing people in their cars. I heard of people who sprinted away from their cars while terrorists shot at them. I have friends who were there who still haven’t been found. I don’t know where they are. . . . No one can know how many soldiers will pay the ultimate price to keep this country alive, or how many more mothers and grandmothers and ordinary people not in uniform will be murdered. In fact, it feels like no one here knows anything that matters. We are feeling something Israelis have not felt in a long time. This is a feeling that has been obscured, perhaps, by many years of building and success and relative security. It is that feeling that has always been part of this haunting, sad, beautiful, holy place—the terror of not knowing what tomorrow will bring. A 53-minute podcast interview by Bari Weiss: “War in Israel: Michael Oren explains how ‘evil’ infiltrated the country.” When you go to the link, then click on the arrow at the bottom right of the image to hear the podcast. You can also speed up the audio (see arrows in screenshot below):