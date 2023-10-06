Group of “science-savvy” UK liberals urge denial of the sex binary

This is an object lesson not only in the pollution of science by ideology, but also in how to make a fool of yourself by not learning about other areas of science before you pronounce on them.
A reader affiliated with a UK earth-sciences department sent me a letter circulated around that department, but it’s also circulating widely. The link goes to the whole letter but I’ll reproduce only part of it:
From an authority figure:
I know that many of us are concerned with the current ‘kicking woke ideology out of science’ rhetoric. An open letter drafted by a number of scientists urges politicians to reject that: ttps://hull.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/edi_in_science. Please do sign and share as you think appropriate.
Note the urging to sign the letter, which, since it comes from a university official, be considered a violation of the Kalven Principle of Institutional Neutrality if it were in Chicago.
Excerpts:
Thank you for expressing an interest in signing the letter to the Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology and Chairman of the Conservative Party, regarding their position on ‘kicking woke ideology out of science’.
The text of the letter is given below. This text has been generated collaboratively by scientists from different disciplines, people with expertise in the relationship between science and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), and those with lived experience of marginalisation. Some have signed the letter, while other valued contributers have felt unable to sign publically. A fully referenced PDF version of the text is available at Open Letter to UK Government.
Here’s a bit of the letter. You can see the full text at the link.
Dear Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology,
We are writing to express our anger and disappointment at the speech given by the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology at the Conservative Party Conference 2023, and accompanying social media post. These state that government policy will be ‘kicking woke ideology out of science’ and that ‘Conservatives are safeguarding scientific research from the denial of biology and the steady creep of political correctness.’ This was described as a plan “to depoliticise science”.
We are extremely concerned about both the content and possible implications of the speech, and what it says about the government’s views on both science policy and inclusion. We address these directly as follows:
And here’s the invidious bit involving denialism of scientific fact in the name of ideology (it’s apparently in response to the speech discussed above):
- ‘Denial of biology’. From the Secretary of State’s speech it is clear that this refers to the government’s increasing adoption of policies that put the lives and wellbeing of trans people at risk. When it comes to sex determination it is simplistic binary arguments, such as those used by the Prime Minister himself, that deny biology. The biology of human sex is significantly more complex than just XX chromosomes = female and XY = male. There are multiple levels of “biological sex”, including genetic, anatomical, physiological and hormonal, which may not align with each other 11,12. Even within genetic definitions of sex, there are multiple interacting genes involved in complex networks 11,12. Sex determination at birth is on the basis of external genitalia, so does not consider the multiple factors contributing to “biological sex”. Additionally, up to 1.7% of the population have Differences in Sex Development (DSD) or are intersex 11–13. To appeal to “biological sex” as the Secretary of State has done is over-simplistic, unscientific and exclusionary rhetoric under the pretence of objectivity 14. Furthermore, as the Secretary of State acknowledges, biological sex and personal/social gender identity are distinct. At least 0.5% of the UK population identify as a different gender to their sex registered at birth 15. Combining DSD, intersex, non-binary and trans communities, this represents nearly 1.5 million people in the UK that the government implies should be excluded from participating in biomedical, sports science and other research. Research in many contexts does not need to (nor should) restrict itself to a binary definition of sex or gender, and can be inclusive of intersex, non-binary and/or trans participants without losing scientific rigour. The Secretary of State directly criticises initiatives such as the Scottish Chief Statistician’s guidance with respect to sex and gender 16, but such pragmatic advice ensures accuracy in data collection and research design, and alignment with legislation including the Equality Act 2010 and the Data Protection Act 2018. We find it disturbing that over-simplistic or scientifically illiterate arguments about complex biological systems are being used to stoke so-called culture wars and make the UK increasingly hostile towards people identifying as intersex, non-binary and/or trans. Reductive and discredited biological models have been used to underpin historical and contemporary human rights abuses through scientific racism and eugenics 17,18, and have no place in modern scientific inquiry.
Virtually everything in this section is a distortion or outright lie. First, if you’re defining male and female, then you don’t use chromosomal complement, even in humans, but rather determine whether someone has the equipment to make small mobile gametes (males) versus large immobile gametes (females). Determining someone’s sex is as simple as that, though the other stuff, like chromosomes, genitalia, and hormones, are highly correlated with biological sex. It’s a big mistake, but a deliberate one, to conflate the definition of sex, which shows that sex is indeed a binary, with the correlates of sex, which are bimodal and almost binary, but could be called “strongly bimodal.”
The “it’s complicated” argument floated above is made for only one purpose, and that purpose is outlined in the first sentence:
From the Secretary of State’s speech it is clear that this refers to the government’s increasing adoption of policies that put the lives and wellbeing of trans people at risk.
No, the “simplistic binary notion of sex”, which happens to be true, does NOT put the lives and wellbeing of trans people at risk. Biological truth doesn’t have the ability to do that. What would risk the lives and well being of trans people is true transphobia: the fear and hatred of trans people that could translate into mistreatment and denial of their fundamental rights. That’s a question of morality, not biological fact.
And this bit is wrong in three ways:
Additionally, up to 1.7% of the population have Differences in Sex Development (DSD) or are intersex 11–13. To appeal to “biological sex” as the Secretary of State has done is over-simplistic, unscientific and exclusionary rhetoric under the pretence of objectivity 14. Furthermore, as the Secretary of State acknowledges, biological sex and personal/social gender identity are distinct. At least 0.5% of the UK population identify as a different gender to their sex registered at birth 15. Combining DSD, intersex, non-binary and trans communities, this represents nearly 1.5 million people in the UK that the government implies should be excluded from participating in biomedical, sports science and other research.
Once again, we see exaggeration of the proportion of people who don’t fall into the sex binary. It is at most 0.018%, not 1.7%, the latter a frequently-seen and erroneous figure based on wonky data from Anne Fausto-Sterling, a figure that even she retracted later.
Second, trans people are not the same as intersexes. Trans people are, most often, people of one of the two sexes who want to assume the persona of a member of the other sex. The sex binary has nothing to do with invalidating trans people; in fact, trans people, being of one sex but wishing to be of the other, demonstrate the binary nature of sex.
Third, except for participation in sports, I don’t understand how the 0.018% of people who are true intersex, or people of different genders (a social construct) are “excluded from participating in biomedical and other research.” Perhaps the tiny number of true hermaphrodites would be excluded from being in the category “male” or “female”, but they could still be subject to biomedical research. As for sports, well, transwomen should not compete with biological women in athletics, and that’s the one “exclusion” I support.
The people who are circulating this letter are damaging science by denying scientific truth, as well as using outmoded data that we all know is wrong. They also damage the debate over trans people by pretending that their treatment must somehow depend on whether there’s a sex binary. Once again I’ll say it: the binary nature of human sex has no bearing on the debate about the rights and treatment of trans people.
To say that the sex binary is “overly simplistic” or “scientifically illiterate” is to brand oneself an idiot. If this reflects the conventional wisdom of the Labour Party (for the attacks above are on positions apparently espoused by two Tories), then Labour is in trouble. First they got in trouble by being anti-Semitic, now they’ll get into more trouble by being anti-biology.
The deterioration of science is happening so fast… It’s terrible to see.
I found a “new” insight to “gender” outside of linguistics. (It is of course not new nor mine). This is mostly from a previous comment:
Originally, I set the 1960s as the origin of the development of “gender identity” from Robert Stoller and John Money – as Kathleen Stock explains in Material Girls, and observed in Google Ngram plots.
But the notion of “gender” goes back further : check these excerpts, from The Kybalion (1908) – sorry this is long – I think it makes sense of a lot things:
Chapter 13:
“The great Seventh Hermetic Principle—the Principle of Gender—embodies the truth that there is Gender manifested in everything—that the Masculine and Feminine principles are ever present and active in all phases of phenomena, on each and every plane of life. At this point we think it well to call your attention to the fact that Gender, in its Hermetic sense, and Sex in the ordinarily accepted use of the term, are not the same.”
Chapter 14:
“The student turns back the pages of occult history, and away back in the dim beginnings of occult teachings he finds references to the ancient Hermetic doctrine of the Principle of Gender on the Mental Plane—the manifestation of Mental Gender. And examining further he finds that the ancient philosophy took cognizance of the phenomenon of the “dual mind,” and accounted for it by the theory of Mental Gender.”
“The “I” represents the Masculine Principle of Mental Gender—the “Me” represents the Female Principle. The “I” represents the Aspect of Being; the “Me” the Aspect of Becoming. You will notice that the Principle of Correspondence operates on this plane just as it does upon the great plane upon which the creation of Universes is performed. The two are similar in kind, although vastly different in degree. “As above, so below; as below, so above.” “
See the whole thing, esp. chapter 13 “Gender” and chapter 14 “Mental Gender”.
What are the chances, that Stoller and Money simply grabbed “gender” from a weird, obscure cult book from 1908 – The Kybalion, because nobody would notice? Or Judith Butler read The Kybalion? I’d say almost 100%.
It is hermetic alchemy which goes back to antiquity. The “as above (…)” is a dead giveaway. “Gender” is literally cult doctrine – or in The Three Initiates own words, “occult”.
The Kybalion
The Three Initiates
The Yogi Publication Society
Masonic Temple
Chicago, IL
1908, 1912, 1936, 1940
https://en.m.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Kybalion
All in one piece we have a comprehensive example of the many fallacies that have been put forward, and a very complete and to-the-point rebuttal of them.
I wonder if this argument might work: Imagine a parallel universe where everything is exactly the same as it is in this universe, only there are no people who identify as trans (and lets’ face it, that is really the fuel that stokes all of this moral panic). In this universe, do you think that there would be a whiffle of a movement to re-write 200 years of solid biological consensus in order to make a word salad about what is biological sex?
On the topic of exaggeration, regarding this claim:
“At least 0.5% of the UK population identify as a different gender to their sex registered at birth …”
This comes from the 2021 UK Census. And it is notable that the “identify as a different gender” fraction was much higher for ethnic minorities whose first language is not English. This suggests they simply weren’t understanding the question properly. Indeed, that question *was* hard to understand, even for a native English speaker, unless they were fully up with “culture war” terminology, which many people aren’t.
So, this figure is utterly unreliable.
If you try to trace the letter, it looks as if one of the people most involved is Katharine Hubbard. See her website. Her field is Biology Education, i.e. teaching of those who will teach high school biology. Like much of the pushing of wokeness, schools and departments of education are particularly prominent.
Surely these people are looking at the wrong population for their evidence. If we look back at our ancestors, as far back as millions of years before we were primates, every one of our ancestors has had exactly two parents, one producing eggs, one producing copious sperm. No exceptions in perhaps 10^12 individuals.
Sad. This is one of the reasons that Labour keeps losing, which will also happen to the Democrats if they make this kind of thing a campaign issue. Both need to explain the issue as clearly as Dr. Coyne has.
I completely agree that this is a damaging letter and I expect that the conflation of the definition of sex with its correlates is purposefully designed to mislead. Shameful, if true.
That said, the distinction between how something is *defined* and how a particular state is *recognized* is one that is commonly mixed up. The distinction between the definition of sex (based on gamete size) and how one recognizes a person’s sex (the “correlates” of sex) is a hard one for people to understand and is a distinction that needs amplification. The same occurs with the definition of species (as actually or potentially interbreeding populations) vs. how one recognizes species, e.g., by morphology, behavior, chromosomes, etc. Lots of people blur these distinctions.
Politicians and activists take advantage of the public’s lack of discrimination, but we can improve the situation by continuing to offer clarifications for the public. This is the case for biological sex vs. its correlates, for the definition of species vs. the recognition of species, and for the difference between equality (of opportunity) and equity (of outcomes). All of these are purposely blurred for political gain, and we need to speak out about them.
Perhaps … if we mistake one animal (e.g., dog) for another (e.g., cat), that doesn’t make it a cat.
“Reductive and discredited biological models have been used to underpin historical and contemporary human rights abuses through scientific racism and eugenics […]”
Iron Law of Woke Projection predicts “scientific racism” and “eugenics” would be forthcoming – but the good kind because it will be Woke.
I’m not sure what the difference is between “racism” and “scientific racism” – or “scientific eugenics” – suggestive of a gnostic wizard insight that ordinary people cannot discern… as if “racism” needs to be broken into categories sorted by increasing reprehensibility…
Maybe the changes the conservatives will be making aren’t all changes you want, either. They *are* conservatives after all, not liberals who think the “progressive” left has shorted out its brains and abandoned women.
Conservatives have a different and broader definition than liberals do, from what I read.
What are their ideas more concretely? How would they go about this project of “kicking woke ideology out” and “safeguarding scientific research”, and what’s included in “denial of biology” and “political correctness”, according to them?
How do you offset the quote?
It’s interesting to me that key contentions of queer theory vis a vis biology could be true if creationism is true since it attempts to treat human biology as a creation apart from all others.
At heart, a denial of evolution, as does blank-slatism.