Israel is at war with Palestine

When I was just in Jerusalem, a politically savvy friend, whose ears were attuned to increased military activity in Gaza, told me that Israel would be at war with Palestine in September or October. I didn’t (and couldn’t) believe him. Yesterday I wrote him, “Where is the war you predicted?” and he responded, “Give me some 3 weeks more – as I predicted. I said Sept. or October.”
He was right. This morning, according to both the BBC and NYT (see the barrage of rockets from Gaza in the NYT front page), Gaza attacked Israel with both a huge rocket bombardment (over 2200 missiles: more than the Iron Dome can handle) and an incursion of armed fighters over the border, killing many Israeli soldiers and civilians. Israeli civilians have, reportedly, been taken hostage and moved into Gaza. Netanyahu has declared, “We are at war.” And so it they are. I’m glad I left Israel before the fighting started, but in some ways I also want to be there now to see what’s happening “on the ground”.
What we know so far (quotes from both sources):
Israel and Gaza were on a war footing on Saturday after Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets into southern and central Israel in a surprise morning attack that was among the biggest from Gaza in years.
The Israeli military said that armed gunmen had crossed the border fence in several locations and infiltrated Israeli communities in a ground assault from Gaza, a poor coastal enclave that has been under blockade by Israel and neighboring Egypt for about 15 years.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said operations were underway to clear the militants from infiltrated towns and that he had issued a call-up of reservists.
“We are at war,” he said in a televised statement.
The Israeli military said that at least 2,200 rockets [JAC: as of 9 a.m. Chicago time, 7,000 rockets] had been fired into Israel by 11 a.m. on Saturday. It declared “a state of alert for war” and said that its fighter jets had begun airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli military said that at least 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel by 11 a.m. on Saturday. It declared “a state of alert for war” and said that its fighter jets had begun airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
About 545 people have been injured in the attacks, with at least 22 Israelis dead, according to Israeli officials. Muhammad Deif, the leader of the military wing of Hamas, the Islamic militant organization that controls Gaza, said in a recorded message that the group had decided to launch an “operation” so that “the enemy will understand that the time of their rampaging without accountability has ended.”
- The assault began without any warning about 6:30 a.m. on the Jewish Sabbath and the morning of a festival, the last of the series of Jewish high holidays. It was 50 years almost to the day after the surprise attack by Egyptian and Syrian forces over Israel’s northern and southern borders at the opening of the 1973 war that traumatized the nation.
The Israeli television channel Reshet 13 reports that Palestinian militants are holding Israelis captive in the southern town of Ofakim, according to the Reuters news agency.
This is one of the first reports we have from Israeli media on the situation, after widespread claims on social media that Palestinian militants have taken captives.
Unverified videos on social media appear to show Palestinians taking civilians captive and moving them by motorbike into Gaza.
The Israeli authorities have said they will not comment on this and BBC News has so far been unable to verify the reports.
However, a Hamas spokesman told Al Jazeera that “they are not hostages – they are prisoners of war”.
And from the BBC:
There has been a lot of reaction to the Palestinian attacks in Israel, here’s a selection of it:
French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the attacks, saying “I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones”
Germany’s foreign minister said “violence and rockets against innocent civilians must stop now”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the attack as “terrorism in its most despicable form”
The United States condemned the violence and urged both sides to refrain from retaliating.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister said “it goes without saying that we always call for restraint”
- Meanwhile, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has denounced reports of civilians being taken hostage. He called the act a violation of international law and demanded their release.
Borrell posted on social media: “The news of civilians being held hostage at home or in Gaza is appalling. It goes against international law. The hostages must be released immediately.
“We follow with anguish the news coming from Israel. We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas.
“This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing.”
His comments came as Hamas posted several videos and images on social media that appear to show captives.
Look at the mealymouthed US reaction, “condemning the violence” (which violence?), and “urging both sides not to retaliate”. Israel is supposed to just sit there and not respond? That’s ridiculous! Here the U.S. reaction is diverging from that of the rest of the West (except for Russia!). If this is the view of the Biden administration, then I condemn it strongly. Biden’s reaction and America’s response in the next couple of days will tell us a lot about official feelings about the administration towards Israel.
I am not a political expert, but if Hezbollah begins firing its more sophisticated rockets from Lebanon, Israel will have to fight on both its northern and southern borders. The casualty figures are undoubtedly underestimates.
Israel will mount a huge military response on Gaza, and given that the Hamas deliberately targeted civilians, and are taking hostages and destroying Israeli villages, Israel will create more casualities, including civilians, in Gaza. The world will object because much of it is on the side of Palestine (despite the fact that this is an attack initiated by Palestine and involves war crimes on the part of Hamas), and the UN may call for a worldwide boycott of Israel; that will hamper military aid to the country. We can expect worldwide condemnation of Israel and not Palestine, despite what happened.
I expect that Palestine will say that they had no recourse other than this attack, but they have had several chances to have a two-state solution. That hasn’t happened because Palestine doesn’t want a two-state solution; it wants the destruction of Israel as a country, with Palestine extending “from the river to the sea”. This war was unnecessary.
This is a serious situation, and a real war, and it’s very sad. All of Israel is hiding in shelters, and all we can do at wait. Many innocent civilians will die on both sides.
The BBC has the best live coverage, with ongoing interviews.
I am glad you got home safe and sound.
I thought of our host just as I saw this news. It’s remarkable that your friend could be so plugged-in as to have foreseen this.
The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, tweeted:
Jeremy Corbyn would never have said that.
Apparently the U.S. doesn’t think that Israel has a right to defend itself! See the U.S. comments I’ve added to the post. In this the U.S. diverges from the rest of Western nations, who have spoken up along the lines of Starmer.
Yes, I saw the US’ weak “both sides” response – appalling !
Others on the left have echoed Starmer’s condemnation- including London mayor Sadiq Khan and David Lammy. Only the Novara Media cranks are coming out with the predictable anti-Israel propaganda.
Biden should just say, we no longer have a government so just do what you have to. The lost party has no leader and the democrats are busy building walls.
A positive development is that the White House has issued a more forceful stance the terrorism against Israel. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson released this statement condemning the attacks:
“The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners.”
In addition to the BBC, I recommend following Seth Frantzman of the Jerusalem Post.
https://m.jpost.com/israel-news/defense-news/article-762108
CNN is currently getting info from a military guy in the IDF. He has stated nearly 3000 rockets fired so far. Not giving any details on dead and injured. No doubt the response will be big on this one. The CNN does not really know what questions to ask. And this guy is not really going to tell them what they are doing.
Something else I can add. Currently the U.S. does not have a senior “General” rank officer in Israel because of the crap the republicans have been pulling in the Senate. more than 300 positions going unfilled due to the clown from Alabama..
More info from MSNBC. At least 40 dead. This is a reporter in Israel. The Air Force is making numerous hits into Gaza. Some hostages taken into Gaza.
This was very upsetting news to wake up to. I’m glad that you aren’t there Professor. 🇮🇱❤️
It is an unforgivable, despicable attack.
That being said, the Palestinians have indeed some pertinent grievances. The sad case is that quite a bit of it is of their own making (voting for a terrorist organisation like Hamas not the least). Fundamentalist Islamic rhetoric -as espoused by Hamas- poisons everything and makes a reasonable solution virtually impossible. Hamas is no friend of real Palestinian human interests, I’d think.
The basic problem is that the Islamists deny Israel the right to exist. Denying your opponent the right to exist is never a fruitful way to improve a situation.
But remember that two-state solutions have been rejected not just by Hamas, but by the PA, which represents the whole country. As I said, the Palestinian Territories have rejected two-state solutions, and reasonable ones, at least four times. And I’m not sure that “reasonable Palestinian interests” don’t involve getting rid of Israel.
From a poll at the Times of Israel (this was 2014, so the figures for getting rid of Israel would almost certainly be higher now):
A new and more heartening statement from the US:
In the meantime, the death toll in Israel has risen to 40.