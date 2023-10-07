Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Catur Saturday, October 7, 2023; it’s cat shabbos and National Frappe Day, celebrating drinks made with ice, especially iced coffee, but they can also include milkshakes, though the term “frappe” for a milkshake is confined to New England in America.

The previous post describes how war has broken out between Israel and Palestine.

*The NYT reports that Trump revealed classified information about American nuclear submarines to an American member of his Mar-a-Lago golf club soon after he left office.

Shortly after he left office, former President Donald J. Trump shared apparently classified information about American nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman during an evening of conversation at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, according to two people familiar with the matter. The businessman, Anthony Pratt, a billionaire member of Mar-a-Lago who runs one of the world’s largest cardboard companies, went on to share the sensitive details about the submarines with several others, the people said. Mr. Trump’s disclosures, they said, potentially endangered the U.S. nuclear fleet. Federal prosecutors working for the special counsel, Jack Smith, learned about Mr. Trump’s disclosures of the secrets to Mr. Pratt, which were first revealed by ABC News, and interviewed him as part of their investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents, the people said. According to another person familiar with the matter, Mr. Pratt is now among more than 80 people whom prosecutors have identified as possible witnesses who could testify against Mr. Trump at the classified documents trial, which is scheduled to start in May in Federal District Court in Fort Pierce, Fla. Mr. Pratt’s name does not appear in the indictment accusing Mr. Trump of illegally holding on to nearly three dozen classified documents after he left office and then conspiring with two of his aides at Mar-a-Lago to obstruct the government’s attempts to get them back. But the account that Mr. Trump discussed some of the country’s most sensitive nuclear secrets with him in a cavalier fashion could help prosecutors establish that the former president had a long habit of recklessly handling classified information.

And here’s what the Trumpster revealed:

During his talk with Mr. Pratt, Mr. Trump revealed at least two pieces of critical information about the U.S. submarines’ tactical capacities, according to the people familiar with the matter. Those included how many nuclear warheads the vessels carried and how close they could get to their Russian counterparts without being detected.

Now I doubt that this revelation is prosecution-worthy, and Trump might not even have given accurate information (no documents were shown), but it does speak to how Trump plays fast and loose with classified information. I can’t believe that if he’s convicted on these felony charges, he won’t go to jail!

*ARTnews reports that Oberlin has relented, finally deciding to return its Egon Schiele drawing to the rightful owners: the heirs of the Fritz Grünbaum, who was forced to sign over all his art to the Nazis while he was imprisoned in Dachau. Another museum has also coughed up illegal gains (h/t Norm):

The Allen Memorial Art Museum at Ohio’s Oberlin College and the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh will voluntarily return works by Egon Schiele to the family of Fritz Grünbaum after the Manhattan District Attorney’s office issued warrants for them last month. The seizure warrants were issued as part of a criminal investigation based on the claims the Schiele works had been stolen from Grünbaum, a Jewish art collector who was forced to liquidate his assets during his internment at the Dachau concentration camp in Germany. The returned works by Schiele are the pencil-on-paper drawing Portrait of a Man (1917), from the Carnegie Museum of Art, and the watercolor-and-pencil on paper work Girl With Black Hair (1911), from Oberlin’s Allen Memorial Art Museum. The two stipulations about the returned works were signed by Carnegie Museums president and CEO Steven Knapp as well as Oberlin College vice president, general counsel, and secretary Matt Lahey. Last December, the Manhattan DA’s office was first approached by Grünbaum’s heirs about investigating works by Schiele, formerly owned by their ancestor, that were in New York or had been bought and sold by American art dealer Otto Kallir. These works, the heirs believed, could constitute stolen property, as defined under New York law. They were emboldened by a 2018 ruling by a judge that said Grünbaum could not have voluntarily sold the works during his internment.

Seven other works by Schiele, held by private collectors and museums, were also returned:

The value of each of the works returned on September 20 is estimated to be between $780,000 and $2.75 million, according to the New York Times, which first reported the story.

If you want to excuse Oberlin because the law didn’t force them to turn over the works, be aware that Grünbaum’s heirs have been trying to get Oberlin to cough up the Schiele drawing since 2006, and it was clear that the works were acquired by the Nazis through force. It should have been morality alone, not the law, that forced Oberlin to relinquish the art. Oberlin’s intransigence reminds me of their behavior during the Gibson’s Bakery case, and the college still hasn’t apologized despite having been fined over $36 million for defamation.

*In his main piece at the Weekly Dish, “A culture primed for indecency,” Andrew Sullivan discusses reactions on Twitter to the death of a social-justice warrior, stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend this week, and to the deaths of other. Sullivan feels that it’s okay to call out people’s bad acts after they die (I like to wait a while), but that it’s NOT okay to rejoice in their deaths (on Pharyngula, P. Z. Myers regularly shows great glee when people he doesn’t like kick the bucket).

What crosses the line of what Orwell prized as “common decency” is using the occasion of someone’s untimely death to say they deserved it. “The homosexuals have declared war on nature, and now nature is exacting an awful retribution” was Pat Buchanan’s charming response to the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic. In the same vein today, on the other side as it were, there’s a “Herman Cain Award” subreddit with half a million members, devoted to naming and mocking vaccine skeptics who subsequently died of Covid. A giant, unified chorus of “ha-ha”s across the decades. Social media and CCTV cameras have made the schadenfreude more visceral. This past week, a young “social justice” activist, Ryan Carson, was knifed to death on the street by a deranged 18-year-old assailant, as Carson’s girlfriend, paralyzed with shock, looked on. We might once have just heard of or read about this attack. Now we see it as it happens. . . . . .Within hours of Carson’s death, his last, terrifying moments were accessible to millions: a snuff video in all but name, now available to be monetized by gawkers. And indecent gawkers. “It’s good to make fun of people who support criminals when they get murdered by criminals,” commented one on Twitter. “Ryan Carson took the phrase ‘bleeding heart liberal’ way too literally,” said another. (Carson’s actual heart was pierced by the murder weapon.) Other virtual tricoteuses went after the traumatized bystander: “Ryan Carson’s girlfriend is the Douche of the Week. 1. Showed almost no concern as her guy was murdered. 2. Expressed zero concern as he lay on the ground dying. Didn’t even bend down. 3. Refused to give police the murderer’s description. Soulless Marxist.” Another: “WHAT??? Ryan Carson’s girlfriend … started a GoFundMe page to make money off his death. I would tell her to eat trash but that’s cannibalism.” Or this: “She didn’t react when he was stabbed but she sure didn’t hesitate to raise $50k on go fund me. Makes you wonder.”

Yes, this kind of sickening glee is increasing as society becomes more politically polarized, and connecting Carson’s death with politics is what saves this piece from mere moral posturing:

And of course this is related to our political dysfunction. The tribalization of our allegiances has led to the dehumanization of our political opponents so that, yes, decency is close to extinct. One of the more thoughtful refections on this was, oddly enough, from Tucker Carlson, who found himself watching a video in which three Trump toughs were attacking a single Antifa supporter. In a private text exchange, leaked during the Dominion trial, Carlson felt himself rooting for the Trumpists. Then he caught himself: The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. Of course we should. It’s a bedrock civilizational value. It’s what sets us apart from barbarism. And without it, our level of political polarization is dangerously combustible. One of the first signs of looming social conflict is mutual dehumanization: see an image of your opponent suffering and revel in it. Kick someone when they’ve just been gunned down.

Just keep your eye peeled for this kind of stuff, because only a ghoul would be gleeful at the death of another human being, who, after all, values his own life, as do his friends and family. By all means call out their repugnant views, but dancing on their graves? Not for me

*I’ve highlighted two bits of the discussion between Glenn Loury and John McWhorter about the downfall of Ibram Kendi and his antiracism institute at Boston University. Loury blames both Kendi and society for allowing this kind of mishigas to happen, while McWhorter, more polite, says that Kendi didn’t do anything wrong; it was the Zeitgeist. (I’m between them, but closer to Loury.) T

The conversation continues at the site below (click to listen to the 71-minute segment) and includes Dan Subotnik, identified by Wikipedia as “a Professor of Law at the Touro Law Center who has written extensively about race and gender theory. He is the author of Toxic Diversity: Race, Gender, and Law Talk and an early skeptic of critical race theory [CRT] as interpreted by legal scholars.

There more than discussion of Kendi; the discussion begins, for instance, with a discussion of CRT and how it personally affected McWhorter, and then goes into CRT in general, its tenets, and its problems. They go on to whether and how the damage cause by CRT can be reversed, and the Kendi bit starts at 39:52.

*It’s worthwhile looking at the AP’s “oddities” section every week or so, as you find stuff like this (click to read):

Federal customs agents pooh-poohed the plans of an Iowa woman who wanted to make jewelry from giraffe feces she picked up on a trip to Kenya and brought back to the U.S. in her luggage. The woman declared the small box of feces when she was selected to have her belongings inspected upon arriving at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport on Sept. 29, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The woman, who was not identified, told officials she planned to use the waste to make a necklace, as she had done in the past with moose poop. Giraffe poop can be brought back to the U.S. with the proper permits and inspections, according to Minnesota Public Radio. The station reported that the woman won’t face sanctions because she declared the feces and gave it to Customs.

Customs said that the feces could have infected the owner of the jewelry with a disease. Giraffe poop necklaces??

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is really peeved!

Hili: A cat is sitting in front of my bowl. A: It’s Kulka. Hili: So much the worse.

In Polish:

Hili: Jakiś kot siedzi koło mojej miseczki. Ja: To Kulka. Hili: Tym gorzej.

