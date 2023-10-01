Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s October! Welcome to Sunday, October 1, 2023. As always, I begin with the evocative words of Thomas Wolfe, which I always post on this day, adding that “no writer has captured the color and feel of America better than Thomas Wolfe. From Of Time and the River”:

Now October has come again which in our land is different from October in the other lands. The ripe, the golden month has come again, and in Virginia the chinkapins are falling. Frost sharps the middle music of the seasons, and all things living on the earth turn home again. The country is so big that you cannot say that the country has the same October. In Maine, the frost comes sharp and quick as driven nails, just for a week or so the woods, all of the bright and bitter leaves, flare up; the maples turn a blazing bitter red, and other leaves turn yellow like a living light, falling upon you as you walk the woods, falling about you like small pieces of the sun so that you cannot say that sunlight shakes and flutters on the ground, and where the leaves. . . October is the richest of the seasons: the fields are cut, the granaries are full, the bins are loaded to the brim with fatness, and from the cider-press the rich brown oozings of the York Imperials run. The bee bores to the belly of the yellowed grape, the fly gets old and fat and blue, he buzzes loud, crawls slow, creeps heavily to death on sill and ceiling, the sun goes down in blood and pollen across the bronzed and mown fields of old October. The corn is shocked: it sticks out in hard yellow rows upon dried ears, fit now for great red barns in Pennsylvania, and the big stained teeth of crunching horses. The indolent hooves kick swiftly at the boards, the barn is sweet with hay and leather, wood and apples—this, and the clean dry crunching of the teeth is all: the sweat, the labor, and the plow is over. The late pears mellow on a sunny shelf, smoked hams hang to the warped barn rafters; the pantry shelves are loaded with 300 jars of fruit. Meanwhile the leaves are turning, turning up in Maine, the chestnut burrs plop thickly to the earth in gusts of wind, and in Virginia the chinkapins are falling.

It’s also National Pumpkin Spice Day, the bad idea that created a gazillion dreadful lattes at Starbucks.

And it’s also International Music Day, Model T Day (the first specimen rolled off the assembly line on this day in 1908), International Raccoon Appreciation Day, National Black Dog Day (time to feel down), World Vegetarian Day, International Coffee Day, Homemade Cookie Day, and, in my honor, International Day of Older Persons.

Here’s a heartwarming Dodo video of a woman who rescued three orphan raccoons:

Finally, I’m a bit late to the party, but yesterday’s Google Doodle (click below) honors the 220th birthday of Ferdinand Berthier (1803-1886), identified as “one of the earliest champions of deaf identity and culture”:

In late 1837 Berthier petitioned the French government for permission to create the Société Centrale des Sourds-muets, which was officially founded the following year as the first organisation to represent the interests of the deaf community. The organisation aimed to bring together “all the …ead across the globe… to put speaking and deaf men of intelligence and heart in rapport with each other, no matter the distance, no matter the difference in language, culture and laws,” and offered deaf workers a practical avenue to support each other through “mutual aid” and a way to organize and attend adult education classes. Berthier played a delicate balancing act as a passionate defender of the deaf identity and sign language, while under a repressive social and political climate. Berthier wrote books about deaf history and deaf culture, noting deaf artists and sign-language poets of his time. He died on 12 July 1886 in Paris.

Before we get to politics, some terrific news from reader Jez (click on BBC screenshot):

A baby beaver was spotted in London for the first time in a very long time this summer.

It is thought to be the first baby beaver born in London for hundreds of years. Enfield council began London’s beaver reintroduction programme in 2022 to bring beavers back to the capital after 400 years. The initiative is part of a wider rewilding and natural flood management project.

Capel Manor College, with advice from the Beaver Trust, will capture the young beaver to give it a thorough health check with an experienced exotic-animal vet and to confirm its sex, which at this stage remains undetermined.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in England but have been reintroduced recently to some areas across the country. They better put it back after they give it a checkup! Here it is!!!!

*Well, the US government shutdown has been prevented, at least for 45 days, and even that’s not a certainty What happened is that Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy helped forge a bipartisan bill that puts off the shutdown until mid-November. This has no provisions, as originally intended, to dampen immigration, and it has not money for Ukraine, but it does allow money for disaster relief. The Ukraine cutoff is anathema to Democrats, but enough of them joined with moderate Repubicans to pass the bill in the House. As I write this on Saturday afternoon, the Senate hasn’t yet passed the bill, which it has to do by midnight Saturday, and at least one Democrat seems to be getting cold feet.

Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown on Saturday as the House, in a stunning turnabout, approved a stopgap plan to keep the federal government open until mid-November. After Senate passage, President Biden signed the bill shortly before midnight. In a rapid-fire sequence of events on Capitol Hill, a coalition of House Democrats and Republicans voted to pass a plan that would keep money flowing to government agencies and provide billions of dollars for disaster recovery efforts. The bill did not include money for Ukraine despite a push for it by the White House and members of both parties in the Senate, but House Democrats embraced the plan anyway, seeing it as the most expedient way to avoid widespread government disruption. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had for weeks brushed off demands to work with Democrats on a spending solution, outlined the proposal for Republicans in a closed-door meeting Saturday morning and then rushed to get it on the floor under a special procedure that meant it could only pass with substantial Democratic help. Democrats initially complained that Mr. McCarthy had sprung the plan on them and was trying to push through a 71-page measure without sufficient scrutiny. But they also did not want to be accused of putting the U.S. aid to Ukraine ahead of keeping government agencies open and paying two million members of the military and 1.5 million federal employees.

So we have a six-week respite before the mishigas begins again. One issue is that McCarthy is now in danger of losing his Speaker seat because—Ceiling Cat forbid—he cooperated with Democrats, and the GOP doesn’t like bipartisan initiatives. I’m not that worried, though, is that there is no clear replacement for the Speaker of the House. Remember that it took over a dozen votes to choose McCarthy in the first place.

*If you want to know how insane the gun problem is in some places, consider the WaPo article, “In Texas, guns are everywhere, whether concealed or in the open.”

To live in Texas is to live surrounded by guns. Each morning, men here strap guns inside suits, boots and swim trunks. Women slip them into bra and bellyband holsters that render them invisible. They stash firearms in purses, tool boxes, portable gun safes, back seats and glove compartments. Neighbors tuck guns into bedside tables, cars and trucks. They take guns fishing, to church, the park, the pool, the gym, the movies — even to protests at the state Capitol. The convention center hosts gun shows where shoppers peruse AR-15s and high-capacity magazines outlawed in other states. Texas billboards offer an endless stream of advertisements for ammunition, silencers and other accessories. It has been legal here to openly carry long guns like rifles for generations. But Texas’s gun-friendly attitude isn’t just a relic of the Old West and ranching: Many restrictions on handguns were loosened only recently. Two years ago, state lawmakers gave those 21 and older the right to carry handguns without a permit; in 2015, they gave those with concealed handgun permits the right to carry on public college campuses. . . .Unlike California and some other blue states, Texas has no state firearm sales registry, no required waiting period to buy a gun, no red flag law guarding against the mentally ill or violent having weapons, no restrictions on the size of ammunition magazines and no background checks for guns purchased in a private sale. While a majority of Americans favor stricter gun laws and say it’s too easy to obtain a gun, many Texans see guns as a solution to the problem, not the problem itself.

This is lunacy; it would be a problem only if the problem was the “lack of a well regulated militia.” Also, remember that for every criminal killed with a gun in self-defense, 34 innocent people die. Does that seem like a good tradeoff? *It’s tine to get those fall immunizations, and on Friday I got the flu and RSV vaccines, which made me feel out of it and grotty yesterday. I didn’t get covid, as my doctor recommended against it, but I advise all readers not to follow me: ask your own doctor. The AP insists that you should get that covid shot: This year’s vaccine is updated to protect against newer versions of the constantly evolving coronavirus. Already there’s been a late summer jump in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. And so far the new vaccine recipe appears to be a good match to the variants currently circulating. Protection against COVID-19, whether from vaccination or from an earlier infection, wanes over time — and most Americans haven’t had a vaccine dose in about a year. Everyone 5 and older will need just one shot this fall even if they’ve never had a prior vaccination, while younger children may need additional doses depending on their vaccination and infection history. As for flu: GET ONE if there are no contraindications. I got the high dose vaccine for gerontocrats: Fewer Americans got a flu vaccine last year than before the coronavirus pandemic –- a discouraging gap that CDC hopes to reverse. People need a flu vaccine every fall because influenza also mutates each year. Like with COVID-19, flu is most dangerous to older adults, the very young and people with weak immune systems, lung, heart or other chronic health problems, or who are pregnant. There are multiple kinds of flu vaccines, including a nasal spray version for certain younger people. More important, three kinds are specifically recommended for seniors because they do a better job revving up an older adult’s immune system. My doctor wasn’t that enthusiastic about me getting the RSV vaccine, as it protects against only one of many respiratory viruses going around, and infection isn’t usually harmful. Still, he said I had nothing to lose by getting it: RSV is a cold-like nuisance for most people, and not as well-known as the flu. But RSV packs hospitals every winter and kills several hundred tots and thousands of seniors. The CDC says already, RSV cases are rising in the Southeast. RSV vaccines from GSK and Pfizer are approved for adults 60 and older. Drugstores have adequate supplies but some seniors are reporting hurdles such as requirements to get a prescription. That’s because the CDC recommended that seniors talk with their doctors about the new vaccine. Cohen said it was meant just for education about a virus that people may not know much about.

*Writer Roger Rosenblatt, who’s 83, has a NYT op-ed called “What they don’t tell you about getting old.” Seriously? Haven’t we seen enough old people to know what’s in store with us? Well, Rosenblatt says that you’re not considered wiser when you’re older, but remember, that may be true in the U.S but not elsewhere:

Old age isn’t what the books promised it would be. Literature is littered with old people for whom the years have brought some combination of wisdom, serenity, authority and power — King Lear, the ageless priest in Shangri-La, Miss Marple, Mr. Chips, Mrs. Chips (I made that up), Dickens’s Aged P, crazy Mrs. Danvers. In fiction, old folks are usually impressive and in control. In life, something less. I can’t think of anyone who has come to me for wisdom, serenity, authority or power. People do come to sell me life insurance for $9 a month and medicines such as Prevagen, which is advertised on TV as making one sharper and improving one’s memory. Of course, that is beneficial only to those who have more things they wish to remember than to forget.

All I can say is that I wish what I know now about people I knew when I was 25. That knowledge is hard-earned, and often valuable. .But, of course, there is the BIG DOWNSIDE: the approach of the Reaper:

One thing I need to remember is which day for which doctor. Two years ago, my wife and I moved back to New York City after 24 years of living by the sea. The city is safer, we thought — just in case we may ever need to be near medical facilities. Since our move, not a day has passed without one of us seeing a doctor, arranging to see one or thinking or talking about seeing one.

Nothing can compensate for that, though of course such article always finish with the “good side” of aging:

To be sure, old age has compensations. Grandchildren. Their company is delightful, partly because they think you have something useful to impart, if you could remember to impart it. Waitresses tend to treat you sweetly. Doormen and maintenance crews show respect. And there are positive or harmless activities for the over the hill. Women take up watercolors and form book clubs. Men find loud if pointless camaraderie in diners and on village benches all over the country. Hey, old-timer.

I have none of these “advantages”. All things considered, I’d rather be immortal, and live forever at an age between 25 and 32.

*Adidas is producing a lightweight “super shoe” that costs $500 and is designed to be used only once: to win a race.

The new Adidas “super shoe” is designed to be worn only once—and to break world records. Weighing in at 138 grams, or less than a third of a pound, the shoe is so lightweight that elite runners initially doubted it could hold up over a long race. Amanal Petros, a German runner who in 2021 set the national record in the men’s marathon, laughed uncontrollably when he first held it. So when a handful of runners laced up the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 at the Berlin Marathon last weekend, the German sneaker giant’s executives and designers gathered in a tent near the finish line without knowing exactly what to expect. Then Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa smashed the women’s world record by more than two minutes, while also beating her own time from last year’s race by nearly four minutes—huge margins in elite running. Five other athletes who wore the shoes also produced exceptional times, among them Petros, who broke his own national record in the men’s race. “We were confident someone could run fast in the shoe,” said Charlotte Heidmann, Adidas’s senior global product manager, “but breaking the record by two minutes is something everyone was astonished about.”

I read about the demolishing of the women’s marathon record, but had no idea that it might be connected with a shoe. Still, think about it: if you take your typical running shoe, which weighs between 184 and 368 grams, this one effectively takes about half the weight off your feet. That has to make a difference. If you’re an elite runner, the $500 is probably well worth it.

Here it is (caption from WSJ):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is doing CAT YOGA:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m doing feline yoga.

In Polish:

Ja: Co ty robisz? Hili: Uprawiam kocią jogę.

And a picture of the loving Szaron:

From a reader whose name I’ve forgotten (sorry, but thanks!), a Gary Larson Far Side cartoon:

And another one from Facebook, a bit salacious for this site:

From Masih, a brave Iran protestor taking a big chance:

I received this image from Iran: a brave woman, unveiled, standing defiantly in front of a police car, protesting mandatory hijab. Message alongside reads: “We’ve broken through fear. We won’t back down. Women. Life. Freedom.” These women won’t be slaves to sharia law. pic.twitter.com/oHkR6Pwxwe — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 30, 2023

A clip from the Antiques Roadshow. The guy is gobsmacked. And it’s just a watch!

Vietnam veteran being told how much his Rolex watch is worth 😳 pic.twitter.com/rI4FqU7l8Q — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) September 29, 2023

This is adorable:

Cat brings her kittens every night to her human’s bed as a sign of trust.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/5Hih1no8eT — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 29, 2023

Ducks love lettuce:

Ducks love lettuce:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, one that I retweeted. Being gay was the equivalent of a capital offense in Nazi Germany:

He was clearly shot five days after arriving at Auschwitz. He wasn't a Jew, but he was gay.

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, some cool biology. Look at that caterpillar!

scene from a wooden handrail in Singapore: a psychid moth caterpillar trundles along in its mobile home stitched together from debris and silk. it’s stopped by a Hospitalitermes nasute-caste termite who pauses its patrol to investigate the strange fuzzy cone pic.twitter.com/7W6LbyQU83 — invertebrate (@crevicedwelling) September 30, 2023

If this were the Olympics, it would be a 10/10. What a lovely and neat jump!

This is a campus in China. Talk about cultural appropriation!

This is not what I expected the Huawei campus to look like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xMwO1XWHK7 — Earthling / 🦣: journa.host/@ziya (@ziyatong) September 29, 2023