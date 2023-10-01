John Avise is back with a batch of bird photos! You can enlarge the photos by clicking them, and John’s captions and text are indented.
Pelagic Birds
Once or twice every year, I go on a day trip to search for pelagic (open-ocean) birds off the coast here in Southern California. Typically, this involves going on a three-hour “whale watching” boat, which ventures about 10 miles out onto the sea. Any open-ocean birds that we encounter on such trips are extremely difficult to photograph because the boat is rocking, the birds seldom allow a close approach, and many of the look-alike pelagic species are dressed in drab blacks and whites. Nevertheless, sometimes I get lucky and get decent photos of various avian species (and of course whales) that seldom can be seen from shore. This week’s post shows several pelagic bird species that I have managed to photograph over the years.
Black-vented Shearwater (Puffinus opisthomelas):
Black-vented Shearwater flying:
Ashy Storm Petrel (Hydrobates homochroa):
Brown Booby (Sula leucogaster):
Brown Booby flying:
Buller’s Shearwater (Ardenna bulleri):
Buller’s Shearwater flying:
Common Tern (Sterna hirundo):
Northern Fulmar (Fulmarus glacialis), dark morph:
Northern Fulmar flying:
Pigeon Guillemot (Cepphus columba):
Rhinoceros Auklet (Cerorhinca monocerata):
Pink-footed Shearwater (Ardenna creatopus):
Pink-footed Shearwater flying:
Sooty Shearwater (Ardenna grisea):
Sooty Shearwater flying:
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Welcome back! I do now wonder why the pelagic species are only black, brown, or white. Why not be colorful?
Colorfulness usually indicates a species in which males attract females with their appearance, but don’t pair up long-term or help rear the young. Possibly, life is so harsh for pelagic seabirds that they always pair up and rear young together. (John, did I get this right??)
Simply splendid – ahhh.
What great photos! Pelagic birds are so alluringly enigmatic, cruising the vast spaces. Thank you for this virtual trip.