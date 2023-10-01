Readers’ wildlife photos

Pelagic Birds

Once or twice every year, I go on a day trip to search for pelagic (open-ocean) birds off the coast here in Southern California.  Typically, this involves going on a three-hour “whale watching” boat, which ventures about 10 miles out onto the sea.  Any open-ocean birds that we encounter on such trips are extremely difficult to photograph because the boat is rocking, the birds seldom allow a close approach, and many of the look-alike pelagic species are dressed in drab blacks and whites.  Nevertheless, sometimes I get lucky and get decent photos of various avian species (and of course whales) that seldom can be seen from shore.  This week’s post shows several pelagic bird species that I have managed to photograph over the years.

Black-vented Shearwater (Puffinus opisthomelas):

Black-vented Shearwater flying:

Ashy Storm Petrel (Hydrobates homochroa):

Brown Booby (Sula leucogaster):

Brown Booby flying:

Buller’s Shearwater (Ardenna bulleri):

Buller’s Shearwater flying:

Common Tern (Sterna hirundo):

Northern Fulmar (Fulmarus glacialis), dark morph:

Northern Fulmar flying:

Pigeon Guillemot (Cepphus columba):

Rhinoceros Auklet (Cerorhinca monocerata):

Pink-footed Shearwater (Ardenna creatopus):

Pink-footed Shearwater flying:

Sooty Shearwater (Ardenna grisea):

Sooty Shearwater flying:

4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

  1. Welcome back! I do now wonder why the pelagic species are only black, brown, or white. Why not be colorful?

    1. Colorfulness usually indicates a species in which males attract females with their appearance, but don’t pair up long-term or help rear the young. Possibly, life is so harsh for pelagic seabirds that they always pair up and rear young together. (John, did I get this right??)

  3. What great photos! Pelagic birds are so alluringly enigmatic, cruising the vast spaces. Thank you for this virtual trip.

