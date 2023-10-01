John Avise is back with a batch of bird photos! You can enlarge the photos by clicking them, and John’s captions and text are indented.

Pelagic Birds

Once or twice every year, I go on a day trip to search for pelagic (open-ocean) birds off the coast here in Southern California. Typically, this involves going on a three-hour “whale watching” boat, which ventures about 10 miles out onto the sea. Any open-ocean birds that we encounter on such trips are extremely difficult to photograph because the boat is rocking, the birds seldom allow a close approach, and many of the look-alike pelagic species are dressed in drab blacks and whites. Nevertheless, sometimes I get lucky and get decent photos of various avian species (and of course whales) that seldom can be seen from shore. This week’s post shows several pelagic bird species that I have managed to photograph over the years.

Black-vented Shearwater (Puffinus opisthomelas):