Co-leader of N.Z.’s Māori Party claims that Māori are a genetically superior group

Is it okay for oppressed minorities to evince blatantly racist attitudes, claiming, for example, that they are “genetically superior to other groups”? (Needless to say, the claim I’m discussing here is not backed by evidence.)
I’d argue that no, dismissing entire groups as inferior based purely on stereotypes is wrong, whoever does it. But it’s even worse when the racist is a co-leader of an important political party in a Western nation. And what’s triply bad is that the national press and government of that country, which happens to be New Zealand, fails to call out the racist.
That is, of course, because the racist is Rawiri Waititi, a Māori who is co-leader of Te Pāti Māori (TPM): the Māori party in New Zealand’s House of Representatives. And the report, which I can’t find elsewhere, comes from the World Socialist Website (click below to read). On the other hand, the racist quote seconded by Waititi comes from The Northland Age, part of the New Zealand Herald, the country’s most widely read newspaper:
Here’s the new excerpt, and the bolding is mine:
In an interview with TVNZ on Sunday, Rawiri Waititi, co-leader of Te Pāti Māori (TPM, the Māori Party) defended the blatantly racist statement: “It is a known fact that Māori genetic makeup is stronger than others.”
The statement was made to the Northland Age in September 2020 by TPM candidate Heather Te Au-Skipworth while outlining the party’s call for a $100 million fund to invest in “Māori sport.” It was then added to TPM’s website and was only removed last year after the far-right ACT Party complained about it.
TPM did not issue a public retraction or apology. Now, with an election approaching on October 14, Waititi has doubled down on defending the claim that indigenous Māori are a superior race.
His comments reveal the utterly reactionary character of Māori nationalism, a form of racial identity politics that is dressed up as progressive by the New Zealand political and media establishment. They highlight the sham being perpetrated by liberal commentators such as the Daily Blog and pseudo-left groups like the International Socialist Organisation (ISO), which are supporting TPM as a “left-wing” party.
Speaking to TVNZ interviewer Jack Tame, Waititi defended the comment by stating: “How can it be racist when you’re trying to empower a people that are climbing out from the bottom of the bonnet [sic] of colonial violence for the last 183 years?”
He continued: “We’re trying to rebuild our people… [after] years and years of colonial violence on our people. And so why can’t we call ourselves magic? Why can’t we call ourselves proud? Why can’t we believe in ourselves? And why can’t we say to our people that your genetics mean something, that you can be proud of that?
Umm. . . yes, of course the Māori can believe in themselves and empower their people. Yes, they can be proud, though calling themselves “magic” is a bit too close to superstition for my taste. And of course your genetics does “mean something”, like which group you’re most closely related to (I’m betting on Polynesians).
But what you can’t say is that your group has a “stronger genetic makeup” than other groups. The term “stronger” is meaningless here, and is not used by geneticists to compare genomes of different groups.
The original statement was apparently meant to refer to sports, as seen in the quote below from Heather Te Au-Skipworth, but then she extended it to intellect as well. Here’s the statement from the 2020 NZ Herald:
“Exercise has been a big part of who we are, how we came here and how we would traverse the lands of Aotearoa,” TeAu-Skipworth said.
“Māori invented many sports prior to European arrival – running, swimming, fishing, waka, hunting, kī o rahi, taiaha/mau rakau/te whare tū taua, to name a few – all examples of a tūpuna mindset, an ancestral way of being and acting that we call Whānau Pakari…
To interrupt, I doubt that hunting, swimming, fishing, and running were literally invented by Māori. This cannot be true because people were doing these things all over the world well before the Māori came to New Zealand about 800 years ago (e.g., the Olympics in ancient Greece). Hers is just a dumb statement that is not at all specific to the Māori.
Te Au-Skipworth continued:
“There is much to be taught and learnt from the navigators of our past and how we can use that mātauranga to sail and paddle our way into a future frame by Whānau Pakari.
“It is a known fact that Māori genetic makeup is stronger than others. When there is commitment, dedication and great support around Māori to achieve a high standard in sport, it is guaranteed that Māori will thrive.
“Our ancestors were not just athletic, they were also strategic thinkers with intentions to survive. This all required stamina, resilience, endurance, speed, agility and logic.
It was racist when she said it, and it’s racist when Waititi says it. As the anonymous Kiwi who sent me this link said:
Surprisingly (or not), neither the media nor the Race Relations Commissioner has shown any interest.
If a white New Zealander said that “colonialist genetics were stronger than Māori genetics”, it would be all over the Kiwi news as an arrant example of racism, which it would be. So it’s telling that when a big-time Māori politicians says something equivalent, it’s ignored by the press, the government, and the public. That is what is known as “the soft bigotry of low expectations,” and all decent Kiwis, whether Māori or “colonialists”, should be demanding retractions and apologies.
Don’t hold your breath. It would be considered racist to call anything said by a Māori “racist.” That’s how far the fear has spread in New Zealand.
Very clear Dialectical Leftism (IMHO).
Weds truth to not necessarily lies, but here, dubious assertions.
The thing “you” do is wrong but not when “I” do it.
… but my god, did I read and requote that right? I’ll never really be sure – I have to rely on Waititi like a wizard because what do I know. My confidence in these areas is now weakened (the hostile intent of the Dialectic).
Or what Mao Zedong called “a new basis”.
It is unfortunate that Bertrand Russell’s once-famous piece on “The Superior Virtue of the Oppressed” (from the collection Unpopular Essays, 1950) is seldom remembered today. One begins to wonder whether there exists any cure for what many are calling the “woke mind virus”.
Found on line and bookmarked.
Thanks! There’s a copy of Russell’s piece here: https://criticathink.wordpress.com/2018/04/11/the-superior-virtue-of-the-oppressed-bertrand-russell/
Interesting essay.
I’m wondering if a happy resolution which requires power at last being “equalized” could come about in a society which holds fast to the idea that equality is impossible because oppression permeates everything and will always exist.
I’d put my money on momentum. If the oppressor’s ramparts are breached, the oppressed class will pour through the breach sweeping all before them. There will be no one left in the oppressor class with whom to have the discussion that “all the talk about superior virtue was nonsense.” Rather like the walrus and the carpenter being not surprised that the oysters didn’t have any reply to their colloquy, “but answer came there none –/ And this was scarcely odd, because / they’d eaten every one.”
(L. Carroll)
“… the International Socialist Organisation (ISO), which are supporting TPM as a “left-wing” party.” And, of course, in Weimar Germany we had the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei). The political horseshoe seems to just reform itself over and over and over again. A contemporary, comic-pathetic example in the US is the MAGA Republicans’ adoption’ of Chomsky-Left language about NATO and Ukraine. It is probably worth pondering why this horseshoe is such a regular, repeatable phenomenon.
OK, I feel like being controversial. And I reject any notion of the “superiority” of groups, partly because, on any relevant attribute, dispersion within groups is always much greater than differences between group means, and anyhow there are many different attributes matter. But, like many, I’ve been watching the current rugby world cup.
Now, why do the Polynesian nations of Tonga (population 106,000, ranked 15 in world rugby), Samoa (population 206,000; ranked 11) and Fiji (population 900,000; ranked 9) hold their own against much more populous nations, and, in particular, often beat Japan (population 1200 times that of Tonga at 125,000,000; ranked 14)?
It’s not that hardly anyone in Japan plays the game (Japan has more rugby players than Tonga has people), and it’s not that the Japanese lack skill (that’s obvious watching them). It’s that Japanese players tend to be smaller and Polynesian players tend to be bigger, with greater athleticism and, in particular, the upper-body strength that matters a lot in rugby. This is clear to anyone watching rugby.
Further Maori/Polynesian players are over-represented in the All Blacks (NZ rugby team, often the world’s best), and (I gather) in the American NFL, compared to their small population fractions.
We shouldn’t shy away from the likelihood that there are indeed on-average genetic differences between different human groups. If one traces back the ancestry of the fastest 100-m runners, a large fraction trace back to a remarkably small region of West Africa. If you do the same with 1500-m runners, you get a high fraction from the high plateau in East Africa (adaptation to lower oxygen levels?).
So, I am ok with the concept that Polynesians might have genetic packages that tend, on average, to advantage them in certain sports. We shouldn’t automatically discount any such possibility.
If you feel like being controversial, perhaps you should apprehend what’s being said. Here:
“It is a known fact that Māori genetic makeup is stronger than others. When there is commitment, dedication and great support around Māori to achieve a high standard in sport, it is guaranteed that Māori will thrive.
“Our ancestors were not just athletic, they were also strategic thinkers with intentions to survive. This all required stamina, resilience, endurance, speed, agility and logic.
It’s not just rugby or football, it’s ALL SPORTS, and not only sports, but strategy, logic, and, well, almost everything. I’m not denying that groups can differ because of their genes, but you’re basing your conclusions on watching the rugby world cup. When you come up with some genetic differences that affect all sports and in “strategic thinkinging”, then we’ll ltalk. All I see you doing here is making conclusions based on THE RUGBY WORLD CUP. I’m not sure you’ve grasped what these people are trying to claim.
I thought the same – that it would be quite OK for a group to claim genetic superiority in a particular area, provided that it is backed by evidence; e.g. I would have no objection to the statement “We Sub-Saharan Africans are genetically superior with regard to solar radiation endurance”. But the Maori speaker claimed something else.
Turns out that “stamina, resilience, endurance, speed, agility and logic” were no match for guns, germs, and steel. Of course it’s an accident of history that Maori and Europeans 200 years ago differed in their development of those two sets of traits, and says nothing about the superiority of either group.
The dodge they use is to say racism is prejudice plus power. Replace “Maori” with “Aryan,” though, and it sounds familiar.
Madness. Here in Canada, all we hear about about is “systemic racism”, yet the worst examples of racism I’ve seen & heard is from the indigenous people themselves, yet nobody ever calls them out on it.
Mr. Waititi rants “And so why can’t we call ourselves magic? Why can’t we call ourselves proud?”
If the people who conquered and subjugated you can’t call themselves magic or proud, why should you? Because you were victims?
Encapsulated here is one of the great blights of our time: the elevation of victimhood to moral virtue. Perhaps it arises from American therapy culture, but now it has spread across the world. Victimhood is equated with moral purity and righteousness. Everyone now wants to be oppressed and traumatized—being a victim is so much easier than actually accomplishing or being responsible for anything!
By the way, other people (the Moriori) were victimized by the Maori.
I’m proud to be inferior.
That’s the result of borrowing the term “genetic” from the imperialist Western culture! Had the racist used the corresponding Maori word, there would be no controversy, except maybe among the few who understand Maori.
(I surely don’t think that the Maori have invented genetics before Westerners, but “hereditary” or at least “inborn” is likely to exist in any language.)
Narcissists, both individual and collective, often have so little self-awareness. “How will this go down in the eyes of the others who aren’t as great as me?” is not a question they ever ask themselves. (Some other disorders share this: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is one: “My problem, doc, is after two hours scrubbing I can’t get my hands clean” – not, “I’m washing my hands for two hours…”)
Self awareness.
Within the Maori party a collective narcissism has taken hold for a few decades now if you look at their ever more shrill messages.
Too think the party once had some great blokes in it who did some good stuff.
I suppose that belief in your group’s superior genetics gives greater force to claims of systemic racism in health services etc when life expectancy statistics clearly show that, while improving steadily and more quickly than the majority group, Māori life expectancy is still about seven years less than the dominant group’s, and has nothing to do with significantly higher smoking and obesity rates – that would be blaming the victim.
Since NZ European life expectancy is about three years lower than NZ Asian life expectancy, I am eager to find out how minority Asians are oppressing my majority group in the health services so I too can be a victim.
Note that Waititi refers to 183 of colonial violence, which conveniently ignores the previous 500 years of occasional tribal violence, and particularly ignores the intense tribal warfare from 1815 to 1840, estimated to have killed ten to fifteen times as many Maoris as the later colonial wars, and possibly responsible for the subsequent 50 year decline in population with the loss of so many of child bearing age.
(Needless to say, the claim I’m discussing here is not backed by evidence.)
That’ll be those “other ways of knowing” at work. *sigh*