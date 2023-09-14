Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, September 14, 2023, and National Cream-filled Doughnut Day (if it’s spelled “Creme”, don’t buy it.

I’m on my way back to Jerusalem today, so posting will be light.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the Septembr 14 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*This is going to drive Brits mad: at some pubs, the price of a pint will vary depending on when you order it! From the NYT:

A pint of beer may cost more during peak hours at some pubs owned by Britain’s largest pub company, which has in recent weeks adopted surge pricing. About 800 of the 4,000 pubs owned by the company, Stonegate Group, are either using “dynamic pricing,” in which prices rise at times of increased demand, or may use it in the future to help cope with higher costs for staffing and licensing requirements, Maureen Heffernan, a spokeswoman for Stonegate, said on Tuesday. Stonegate owns the popular pub chains Slug & Lettuce and Craft Union. Ms. Heffernan said that the timing of surge pricing, in which a pint of beer would cost about 20 pence (25 cents) more, would vary by pub, but that generally prices would be higher on weekends and evenings. In July, the average price for a pint of draft lager was 4.31 pounds (about $5.37), up from £4 a year earlier, according to Britain’s Office for National Statistics. Customers have become accustomed to surge pricing across various industries, including retail and travel. But some Britons said applying it to pubs went too far.

All Brits should rise up in arms; this is the first time I’ve heard of such a thing. I will not patronize these pubs in the UK—unless they sell Timothy Taylor’s Landlord. Capitalism!

*Kim Russell, Oberlin University’s women’s lacrosse coach, who spoke out against transwomen competing against biological women, has been taken off the field and given a desk job. (h/t: Divy)

The head women’s lacrosse coach at Oberlin College in Ohio – who spoke out against trans athletes like Lia Thomas competing in women’s sports – has been removed from her post and given a paperwork job. Kim Russell had been at the center of an ongoing conflict with officials at Oberlin after she posted her personal viewpoint on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas winning an NCAA championship in 2022 in March last year. She also appeared in a documentary about the issue. Now, she says she has been maligned by bosses at Oberlin and reassigned to a paperwork position that doesn’t allow her to interact with students.

Oberlin won’t give up in its quest to become America’s dumbest Woke College.

*DACA, one of the more humane immigration programs, has again been ruled illegal, though those already in the program won’t be deported.

A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday rejected the Biden administration’s latest effort to save a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of undocumented young adults from deportation, saying that it remained unlawful even after recent changes. The judge, Andrew S. Hanen of the Federal District Court in Houston, maintained that President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, by executive action in 2012. The decision is the latest twist in a five-year-long court saga that has left the program and its beneficiaries, known as Dreamers, hanging in the balance. While the ruling is a blow to the immigrants, the judge did not mandate an immediate end to the program. Current applicants will be able to keep and renew their protection. No new applications will be allowed. The Biden administration initiated a rule-making procedure in 2021 to explicitly attempt to bolster DACA’s legal standing, but the rule issued by the administration did not sway the judge. “There are no material differences” the judge wrote in his 40-page opinion. But he added that his decision did not compel the government to “take any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any DACA recipient.” The government is almost certain to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, experts said, and the case is likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

Now that will be a decision hard to predict. I can’t imagine even the Supreme Court ordering the deportation of past DACA recipients, though they may order the dismantling of the program.

*Like the NYT, the WaPo is also going clickbait-y in the upper right part of its front page. Here’s h “news”:

Will there be any real newspapers left in a decade?

*Finally, Rep. Lauren “Glock” Boebert was ejected from a Denver theater showing the musical play “Beetlejuice”, and there’s video. She was behaving badly, but that’s hardly new:

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” musical play in Denver on Sunday, according to security footage. The theater didn’t name Boebert, but a spokesperson said Wednesday that the video — which showed Boebert and a guest being escorted out of the venue — was of guests who were kicked out after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. Her campaign manager confirmed Boebert was kicked out but denies she was vaping. Boebert and the other guest left. “I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!),” said Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, in a text message, adding that Boebert “pleads guilty to singing along, laughing and enjoying herself.”

I want to know about the vaping. Did she inhale?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is peeved at a BBC article:

Hili: Have you read the latest article by Yolande Knell from BBC?

A: I have. What do you think about it?

Hili: A diva from the mainsewer media.

In Polish:

Hili: Czytałeś najnowszy artykuł Yolande Knell z BBC?

Ja: Czytałem, co o nim myślisz?

Hili: Diva głównego ścieku.

Here’s the article Hili’s mentioning (click to read):

I asked Malgorzata for an explanation of Hili’s words, and got this reply:

This BBC piece is garbage. And she wrote it. It was this article which made Andrzej write the dialogue. Ms Knell is one of the chief smearers of Israel in the BBC. So she is a diva and BBC is not mainstream media but mainsewer media. Andrzej gave the link to the article as a kind of proof that both she and BBC deserve the “title”. Of course, people who share her view that there are only “poor Palestinians” and “evil Jews” would think that Andrzej’s description is spiteful.

*******************

From Thomas: why cats believe in an afterlife (click to enlarge):

From The Absurd Sign Project 2.0. If you know anything about Judaism, you’ll know why this is absurd. (Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins tomorrow.) Guesses?

From Masih, more retribution from Iranians for oppressing women. I’m not sure how helpful this is, though. . .

In the #WomanLifeFreedom revolution, teenagers bravely cast mullahs’ turbans to the ground, powerfully rejecting the values and symbols of the Islamic Republic, sending a strong message to the totalitarian Islamic regime. pic.twitter.com/bJWtIo7xod — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 12, 2023

Titania is tweeting again:

I am so disappointed that the @guardian gave Róisín Murphy’s new album five stars, but at least they pointed out that she is a fascist. It’s no coincidence that “Hit Parade” is an anagram of “apartheid”… pic.twitter.com/enadGBRHr8 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) September 9, 2023

From Barry, who says this is a homely cat. NO cats are homely!

Say something about this Cat pic.twitter.com/W4lHGzQCyL — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 13, 2023

This video of Boebert and her date (see above) shows them being escorted out of “Beetlejuice”. She’s already been reelected once; will it happen again?

United States Congresswoman Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a Beetlejuice musical for being disruptive.

She just oozes class doesn’t she? pic.twitter.com/Eit5xyryFV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 13, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a survivor who turned 99 two days ago:

12 September 1924 | A Hungarian Jew, Tibor "Ted” Bolgar, was born in Sárospatak. In June 1944 he was deported to #Auschwitz from where he was taken to other camps. He was liberated during a death march from Muhldorf. Today he turns 99. Join us & @ABMFusa in wishing him happy… pic.twitter.com/FWpVSVtxM0 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 12, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. I hope this chick is okay. . .

I love this family.

Bet this is the first time you’ve seen a duck-chicken. 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/LzU0uphGRE — Earthling / 🦣: journa.host/@ziya (@ziyatong) September 4, 2023

I remember this interview. Sound up:

Even in his deteriorating health, Muhammad Ali never lost his sense of humor. In 1996, Ed Bradley interviewed Muhammad Ali for "60 Minutes." In a classic moment from the interview, Ali, with the help of his wife, Lonnie Ali, pulls a fast one on Bradley. pic.twitter.com/NPVxslxiNp — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 3, 2023

A lousy reproduction, but funny:

What happens when you can’t show us pictures of the super moon? You improvise. pic.twitter.com/fMcTh2jehs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 31, 2023