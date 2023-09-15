Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, September 15, 2023: the first day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Posting will be either truncated or delayed today as I’m spending the morning at Yad Vashem outsid Jersalem, which will take much of the day. But later I have a big photo post of my second visit to the Old City. Stay tuned, and here’s Hili:

Sarah: What are you thinking about? Hili: I wonder whether there is something tasty in the fridge.

In Polish:

Sarah: O czym myślisz?

Hili: Zastanawiam się, co smacznego jest w lodówce?