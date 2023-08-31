Fare thee well, readers: tomorrow I’m off for Israel for three weeks. My farewell post (#27,916!) is this ten-minute video showing animals doing humorous things. My favorites include the attacking raptor (0:24), the horizontal sloth (1:20), the rotating d*g circle (2:00), Jesus cat (4:03), donkeys following a ride-on mower (5:26), young sheep practicing head-butting (6:34), the galloping goat (6:48), irritated octopus (7:15), gamboling sheep (8:05), and the dancing Indian deer (8:46).
Hasta la proxima!
3 thoughts on “Video: Animal antics”
That … fowl … at 2:40. This is inherent dignity.
Have a great trip and looking forward to pictures of your journey!
Re: the sheep butting the hanging ball – I once bought my horses an “indestructible stall ball” just like that. I didn’t hang it up, though; I just put it out in their pasture for them to play with.
It lasted about fifteen minutes before they had smashed it to smithereens.
L
PS: Have a wonderful trip, Jerry. Send us lots of pix.