On Helen Joyce’s “Trans”

I’ve now finished Helen Joyce‘s 2021 book Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, and I recommend it to everyone as a perceptive analysis of the growing transactivism in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Of course Joyce has been deemed “transphobic” for defending reserving some spaces for biological women only (sports, rape crisis centers, prisons, etc.), but she doesn’t hate trans people at all: she’s sympathetic to the plight of those with gender dysphoria or who have suffered after transition, and wants to curtail trans “rights” only insofar as they impinge on women-only spaces (see above).
Wikipedia summarizes the book’s reviews, and the majority are positive (a surprising admissing by Wikipedia), although of course you can expect some criticism from the woke, from trans activists, and from those who, while positive, have found some issues with the book. Here are some excerpts from Jesse Singal’s review in the NYT in 2021, just to give a flavor of the last category:
There is a difference between believing in “trans rights” and believing in “gender-identity ideology.” That’s the subtly important distinction that fuels Helen Joyce’s “Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality,” a book that offers an intelligent, thorough rejoinder to an idea that has swept across much of the liberal world seemingly overnight.
Singal then summarizes the book (see the video interview mentioned below that can also serve as a summary), and is favorable, but I’d be remiss not to mention his criticismsas well:
. . . So Joyce’s arguments are convincing. But here and there, I found myself wishing for a bit more nuance. For example, she leans heavily on the so-called desistance literature showing that childhood gender dysphoria often abates in time, but she doesn’t explain that some activists and academics have challenged its validity. These challenges happen to be overblown — my position is much closer to Joyce’s — but they warrant mention. It isn’t that some trans activists “forget that the majority of children will desist” if they don’t socially transition, as Joyce puts it — it’s that they deny that this is the case altogether. It’s important to render one’s opponents’ arguments as accurately as possible.
Similarly, in a section about the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s guidelines for treating gender dysphoria, Joyce writes: “New standards of care are being drawn up as I write. But I see no reason to expect any turn back from ideology and towards evidence.” My own reporting suggests things are more complicated than that, at least when it comes to the child and adolescent guidelines: The subcommittees responsible for writing those sections include a number of clinicians who openly share some of Joyce’s concerns and who think the climate surrounding youth transition is trending toward recklessness. Joyce’s narrative of radical activists having nearly routed sober-minded scientists is a bit too tidy, in this case.
“Trans” is also very thin on citations — this might seem like nit-picking, but in a book so focused on in-the-weeds political and scientific controversies of a morally supercharged nature, it isn’t. And it’s a small point, but Joyce repeatedly calls Martine Rothblatt, a famous transgender woman and entrepreneur, a “billionaire,” even though she doesn’t appear to be quite so wealthy.
Yes, references are thin (and there are no footnotes or citations), and there’s no index, which I found annoying. Nevertheless, I recommend the book highly as an introduction to the “unwoke but sympathetic” side of the debate, and Singal finishes his review this way:
In context, though, these are fairly minor shortcomings. “Trans” is a compelling, overdue argument for viewing self-ID more critically. Even those outraged by Joyce’s positions would benefit from understanding them, given that, as she notes, self-ID polls quite poorly when its actual tenets are fully described to Americans and to the British. The present situation, in which liberal institutions not only embrace these ideas unquestioningly but also, increasingly, punish dissidents, is unsustainable. Open conversation about such fraught issues is the only realistic path forward, and Joyce’s book offers a good, impassioned start.
As I always say, even if you’re opposed to an ideological position, you’re remiss if you don’t read the best arguments for that position. And though I agree with most of what Joyce says, those who don’t should still read her book.
I want to give one long quote from the book that struck me as I read it this weekend. In the excerpt below, Joyce discusses why three other movements for minority rights—gay liberation and same-sex marriage, women’s rights, and civil rights for American blacks in the South—were slow in coming, and had to be built from the ground up, while the push for trans rights (Joyce argues that “transactivism is not a civil-rights movement at all”) is proceeding much more rapidly and becoming successful. Joyce claims that this is because well-meaning people simply don’t understand transactivism. Here’s a quote from page 224:
What same-sex marriage, women’s franchise and the end of segregation all have in common is that they extend the rights of a privileged group to everyone. And when people hear the phrase ‘trans rights’, they assume something similar is being demanded – that trans people be enabled to live without discrimination, harassment and violence, and to express themselves as they wish. Such goals are worthy ones, but they are not what mainstream transactivism is about. What campaigners mean by ‘trans rights’ is gender self-identification: that trans people be treated in every circumstance as members of the sex they identify with, rather than the sex they actually are.
This is not a human right at all. It is a demand that everyone else lose their rights to single-sex spaces, services and activities. And in its requirement that everyone else accept trans peoples’ subjective beliefs as objective reality, it is akin to a new state religion, complete with blasphemy laws. All this explains the speed. When you want new laws, you can focus on lobbying, rather than the painstaking business of building broad-based coalitions. And when those laws will take away other people’s rights, it is not only unnecessary to build public awareness – it is imperative to keep the public in the dark.
This stealthy approach has been central to transactivism for quite some time. In a speech in 2013, Masen Davis, then the executive director of the American Transgender Law Center, told supporters that “we have largely achieved our successes by flying under the radar. . . we do a lot really quietly. We have made some of our biggest gains that nobody has noticed. We are very quiet and thoughtful about what we do, because we want to make sure we have the win more than we want to have the publicity.”
The result is predictable. Even as one country after another introduces gender self-ID, very few voters know this is happening, let alone support it.
You can find more quotes from the book on GoodReads, or, if an entire book is too much for you, you can hear Joyce summarize many of her arguments in a video discussion with Richard Dawkins that I discussed a few days ago.
It is the demand for self-identification, which undergirds the insistence that trans people really do become complete members of the sex to which they transition (“trans women are women; trans men are men”), that has kept left-centrists like me from embracing the entire transactivist agenda. (Another stumbling block is the movement’s insistence that biological sex is arbitrary and not binary.)
Trans women, for instance, are not identical to biological women, who can get pregnant, have periods, and are usually fertile. (Trans women often become sterile when they transition medically.) Nor, if they’ve gone through male puberty before transitioning, are trans women equivalent to biological women in athletic ability, which is why in most sports they shouldn’t be allowed to compete with biological women. And trans women tend to retain not only the strength of biological men, but also their aggressive and often their sexual proclivities, which make it dicey at best to put them into women’s prisons or rape-crisis shelters.
But I hasten to add that these curbs on “trans rights” are few and intended only to ensure the right of biological women to be safe and unthreatened. (This includes the right of women in changing rooms to not have to be confronted by transwomen with penises.) In all other ways trans rights should be guaranteed, and, in my view, trans people should be addressed in the manner they wish.
As far as “stealthy approaches” go, how many people know that the Biden administration has enacted policies that prohibit some bans on transgender athletes (including trans women) from competing against biological women in public school athletics, though the policy (which, I believe, defines “transgender” on the basis of pure self-identification) has a provision for bans to ensure fairness?
Under the Education Department’s proposed rule, no school or college that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a “one-size-fits-all” policy that categorically bans trans students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Such policies would be considered a violation of Title IX.
Still, the proposal leaves room for schools to develop team eligibility rules that could ultimately result in restrictions around trans athletes’ participation.
That would be allowed only if it serves “important educational objectives,” such as fairness in competition and reduction of injury risks.
Any limits would have to consider the sport, the level of competition and the age of students. Elementary school students would generally be allowed to participate on any teams consistent with their gender identity, for example. More competitive teams at high schools and colleges could add limits, but those would be discouraged in teams that don’t have tryouts or cuts.
That’s better than nothing, but in my view the ban should, on the ground of fairness, be total for people who have gone through puberty. And it’s not clear whether schools, under strong pressure from transactivists and organizations like the ACLU, would really enact such bans. Given the sciencitifc data, these bans, especially for post-puberty transwomen competing against biological women, should be absolute. Even for trans people who go beyond pure self-identification and have had medical treatment, data show that they retain most of the athletic advantages accrued during male puberty, and thus shouldn’t compete against biological women. The public largely agrees with this, but, as noted above, a lot of transactivism occurs below the radar, or in the face of public ignorance.
What about “self identification”? Should a trans woman who simply says they’re a woman without medical intervention immediately accrue all the rights of biological women, including the right to change clothes in a locker room? Joyce discusses this issue and what kind of interventions, if any, might allow a trans person to be recognized as a “woman”. These are issues that we all need to be thinking about, especially given the recent explosion of youngsters and adolescents identifying as members of their non-natal sex (gender dysphoria is now far more common among females than males).
Finally, I have to call out the ACLU, once my favorite civil-rights organization, for consistently being on the side of self-identification of trans people in cases that involve spaces that should be reserved for biological women. This includes the ACLU’s attacks on laws in both Idaho and Connecticut that allow self-identified trans women—biological men who have had no medical treatment—to compete against biological women in secondary-school sports. What has gotten into the mind of the ACLU that makes them argue that a biological male can accrue the rights of women simply by declaring a change of gender? Surely they must recognize that by defending such males, they are impinging on the rights of biological women?
Click on the image to go to the Amazon site for the book, where it gets 4½ stars. Frankly, that high review surprised me, as I would have thought that trans activists would have damned the book:
16 thoughts on “On Helen Joyce’s “Trans””
The woke are masters at manipulating language, and, I do hand it to them, they played a blinder when they got everyone to refer to trans-identifying males as “trans women”. That’s because a large number of people then presume that the phrase “trans women” refers to actual, biological women who identify as trans, rather than to men who identify as trans.
For this reason I tend to use the phrase “trans-IDing males” rather than “trans women”, it’s just much clearer. The slogan “trans-IDing males are women” would be more honest, but sounds feeble compared to “trans women are women”. And if you ask people “should trans-IDing males play in women’s sports?” you get a much lower “yes” fraction than if you ask “should trans women play in women’s sports?”.
Helen Joyce is entirely right, trans activism has got as far as it has by manipulating language to fool people into misunderstanding it.
Better add for those on the other side of the pond: “Play a blinder” is British slang for play exceptionally well, successfully execute a cunning plan, etc..
I like the way Herbert Marcuse expressed it in Counterrevolution and Revolt (1972), regarding art:
“… alchemy of the word.”
Peter Boghossian uses the mental substitution of “fake” in place of “trans” to avoid confusion about the actual sex of trans-identifying individuals.
Going to check this out.
For an excellent, well researched overview of trans issues and actual science, Sabine Hossenfelder’s take (“Is being trans a social fad among teenagers?”) is a must-view:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR_RAp73ra0&t=1s
It was of course followed by attempted take-downs by trans activists, but they are amazingly low quality, and intolerably snarky.
Sabine is so adorable and quirky! The little jokes she puts in her videos are just great, and the deadpan delivery adds a lot to how funny I think it is. .
Nice review.
Say what we will about Joe Rogan, he made an observation that pertains to “gender ideology”, which I’ll paraphrase:
“Trust the science” is a slogan used without inhibition for – we already know, if is nearly synonymous – climate of the Earth’s biosphere.
Yet “trust the science” is not exactly the slogan that attends the incessant “debunking of sex” (Julia Serrano), meaning of course gametes, chromosomes, brow ridges, musculature.
Foolish consistency might be the hobgoblin of small minds, but this discrepancy is strong IMHO.
In connection with this, I was thinking about the castrati singers of old, sanctioned by the Catholic Church. The boys were castrated right at the start of puberty, with the result that facial hair and other bodily hair would not grow and, most importantly, the voice box would not enlarge, thereby keeping the boys/men sopranos and altos in full voice not falsetto. Nonetheless, their bone structure, especially the rib cage, would continue to grow approximately to the extent of non-castrated men, thereby giving them more lung power than women. The combination of the natural high voice with greater volume was why the castrati were prized singers in Baroque opera. (The last such castrato died in 1922. See The Last Castrato https://g.co/kgs/LgYGqv) I recount this because I wonder, even if boys were given puberty blockers in their early teens as they begin their transitions, whether they would still have a physical advantage over women in sports after their transitions.
“I wonder, even if boys were given puberty blockers in their early teens as they begin their transitions, whether they would still have a physical advantage over women in sports after their transitions.”
A hypothesis, yes – to find a material answer… to which kind of question, exactly?
I suspect you are probably right and I thank you for drawing attention to it. Hypogonadal men do typically get taller with longer bones because their epiphyseal growth plates in their bones don’t fuse as soon. Longer bones mean bigger muscles and more weight means bigger muscles and bigger, thicker bones still, even without testosterone. The adrenal glands contribute androgenic hormones in both sexes.
The solution to that is simply to ban the medical (and surgical of course) castration of adolescents so that every boy does in fact go through puberty and disqualifies himself from women’s sport. The exemption for boys who transitioned at Tanner 2 puberty, the earliest that puberty blockers are prescribed, should be a non-starter since adolescents of neither sex should not be exposed to this treatment. (For information, the voice typically starts to crack at Tanner 3, two years later.)
The claim that transition is necessary to prevent all-but-certain suicide in boys or in girls is being debunked progressively as more studies come out.
The association of the self-Identification fad with the woke/pop Left reflects a 21st century
transition of the latter from sentimental Leninism to what is implied in the first syllable of self-ID: narcissism. In the US in particular, narcissism was spreading (see Christopher Lasch long ago) well before Leninism lost its charms by imploding.
I wonder whether the postures of the woke/pop Left will lose their charms as a result of the savageries being carried out by post-Leninist Russia. After all, they demonstrate that the world includes much worse injustices than being subjected to misgendering or micro-aggression or even (gasp!) the existence of dissent from the worship of DEI.
Narcissism has always been a characteristic of Romanticism, which owns its share of Marxism. I don’t think we can expect the woke/pop left to benefit from any counter-examples, as they are firmly blinkered. They are looking to a world that doesn’t exist, so this world provides no useful or meaningful examples. (Except perhaps that the previous candidates didn’t murder enough people. You surely won’t hear them say that they murdered too many.)
Not all, perhaps not most, but certainly many of those championing Trans rights have ceased to think equality is meaningful or valuable. Equity is now the great watchword, and women qua women aren’t on the top of the equity pyramid. In fact, they are below trans women.
When I hear Trans rights, I continue to look for some explanation of what rights trans people are being denied. The only one that I can discover is the “right” to be treated like members of the sex they claim. Since it doesn’t seem like you can actually be the opposite sex, it doesn’t appear that this would really be a right.
Yes, the question “what human rights do transgender people not have that everyone else does?” has been posed many times, but never satisfactorily answered.
As far as “stealthy approaches” go…
This is a planned strategy on behalf of trans rights activists, although sometimes it feels conspiracy theory territory. Sadly, it isn’t: https://archive.ph/w9NyI
The trouble that Helen Joyce had getting her completely reasonable book published in the US is also quite remarkable.
In February of this year, Jamie Reed wrote in The Free Press about her experience at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The NYT has just published this piece about Reed and the clinic:
How a Small Gender Clinic Landed in a Political Storm
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/23/health/transgender-youth-st-louis-jamie-reed.html
And now Leo Sapir has written this on the City Journal website:
A Slow Trek Back to Truth?
The New York Times’s coverage of trans medicine is getting better, but problems remain.
https://www.city-journal.org/article/a-slow-trek-back-to-truth
“If the reader comes away from the Times piece feeling ambivalent about the St. Louis clinic, that is because Ghorayshi contrasts Reed’s allegations of wrongdoing with stories of families who say they are satisfied with the treatment their children received there. “It’s clear the St. Louis clinic benefited many adolescents,” says Ghorayshi.
But is it?
As a matter of principle, it is wrong to use satisfaction and regret as the benchmark for judging whether pediatric sex trait modification (PSTM) is a medically necessary and ethical practice. If medicine is to retain its authoritative role in human affairs, patient satisfaction alone cannot determine when interventions are medically necessary. Self-reported satisfaction is how we judge cosmetic procedures, not medically necessary ones. The role of the doctor is to heal, not please. Pleasing, though not unimportant, is secondary and subordinate to healing. Bitter pills are coated with sugar to make pleasing to patients, but it doesn’t follow that sugar is good for you or that doctors should encourage patients to eat it to their heart’s desire. Failure to distinguish the pleasant from the good can result in serious iatrogenic harm. More broadly, it can corrupt medicine and reduce it to mere consumerism.
Ghorayshi is right to take interest in the satisfaction of patients and families who attended the St. Louis clinic. But to leave it at that and to imply that patient satisfaction is a valid counterargument to Reed’s allegations is to miss the far deeper and more significant ethical issues involved. Worse, it’s to take a side in that ethical debate without presenting the competing arguments in a serious way.”