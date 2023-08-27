It’s Sunday, and John Avise is here with another batch of themed bird photos. The theme this week happens to be a place that I just visited! John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

A Few Galapagos Birds In recognition of Jerry’s recent trip to the Galapagos Islands, this week’s post consists of a few Galapagos birds that I photographed on my own trip to the Galapagos Islands back in 2005. This was at a time before I became seriously interested in avian photography, and I had only a cheap little camera. But many Galapagos birds are so tame that I still managed to get a few decent photos. Now I’d really love to go back to the Galapagos with my good camera and more of an avian photographer’s eye! Magnificent Frigatebird male in flight (Fregata magnificens):

Magnificent Frigatebird pair (the male has his bright red gular pouch inflated):

Great Frigatebird (Fregata minor), female with chick:

Blue-footed Booby with chicks:

Blue-footed Booby juvenile:

Flightless cormorant with chick (Nannopterum harrisi):

Galapagos Penguins (Spheniscus mendiculus) (yes, the islands have their own endemic penguin species!):