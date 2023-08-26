Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Catur Saturday, August, 26, 2023, the shabbos for all Jewish cats. It also happens to be National Cherry Popsicle Day, my favorite flavor when I was a kid (I liked Creamsicles better, though.)

It’s also National Toilet Paper Day (see Diana MacPherson for advice on how to align your roll), Pony Express Day, and, in the U.S., Women’s Equality Day, which, as Wikipedia explains,

. . . commemorate[s] the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. It was first celebrated in 1971, designated by Congress in 1973, and is proclaimed each year by the United States President.

Readers are welcome to mark other notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the August 26 Wikipedia page.

Wine of the Day: I cooked a big honking t-bone steak to celebrate the departure of the Patio Ducks, and with it I chose this 2018 Spanish tempranillo, which I have marked as costing me $28:

One website says it’s made from 95% tempranillo grapes and 5% albillo, the latter a white grape. It was a lovely wine, very slightly off-dry, velvety and smooth, with a nose of cherries and blackcurrants. No objectionable tannins are there. It is, I think, at the peak of its drinkability, and complemented my celebratory T-bone steak well (I was celebrating the departure of our Patio Ducks). It’s a bit pricey, but worth it.

The critics’ reviews are also good; here’s one from the Wine Spectator (rated 95, but they overrate):

This velvety red offers generous layers of cherry reduction, espresso, clove and loamy earth notes that are flanked with licorice, graphite and floral hints. Shows freshness and concentration. Drink now through 2039.

. . . and from the more reliable James Suckling, who gives it 93/100:

Very clean and transparent Duero red with dark-berry, floral and dry-soil aromas that follow through to a medium body, fine tannins and a fresh finish. Nice energy. 95% tinto fino and 5% albillo. From organically grown grapes. Drink now.

Da Nooz:

*The Kremlin has adamantly denied that it had anything to do with the death in a plane crash of Wagner group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin (still not verified).

The Kremlin on Friday curtly dismissed rampant speculation that it had ordered the killing of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin as “all lies,” stating that an investigation was underway to establish the cause. After President Vladimir Putin referred to Prigozhin in the past tense Thursday as a “talented man” who “made mistakes,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov talked about the “tragic deaths” of the passengers of the Embraer jet that crashed Wednesday in the Tver region of Russia, “including Yevgeniy Prigozhin.” All 10 people onboard died, including three crew members. “We need to cover this topic based on facts,” Peskov said, condemning what he called “lies” about the incident in the West. “There are not many facts. They are to be found out in the course of investigative actions. Yesterday the president said he was waiting for the results of the investigation, which will be completed in the foreseeable future.” . . .The suspected assassination has cowed Russia’s elite, with many seeing it as a sign that any perceived disloyalty — or even dissent about the war — will not be tolerated in Putin’s increasingly authoritarian state, with its long history of jailing, killing or poisoning its critics. U.S. officials said it was possible that Prigozhin’s jet was destroyed by an explosion onboard, noting that there was no sign of a missile launch targeting the plane. Similar theories swirled on Russian Telegram channels, focused mainly on the possibility that explosives were planted on the jet.

I’m going with the bomb theory. But if you think the Kremlin’s denial is accurate, or that Putin had nothing to do with it, then I have some land in Florida I’d like to sell you.

*Slow News Day Item: A sunflower farm in England has been plagued with visitors posing among the flowers in the nude. They finally had to put up a sign discouraging nudity.

The signs that dot Sam Wilson’s family farm southwest of London carry an unusual warning for visitors seeking an Instagram-worthy photo amid the endless rows of golden sunflowers. “No Public Nudity.” When the notoriously gray and soggy weather cooperates, as it has in recent weeks, tourists flock to Sam’s Sunflowers, part of Stoke Fruit Farms, to take part in a quintessential British summer activity: flower picking. But a rash of guests baring it all for the cameras earlier this summer led Mr. Wilson, 38, part of the third generation of his family to run the farm, to plant the signs and turn to social media to remind guests about the rules of play. “Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!,” the farm, located near Portsmouth on England’s southern coast, said on its Facebook page earlier this month. “We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!”

Generally, photos are encouraged. Mr. Wilson even has props ideal for a photo shoot strewn across his fields, including a grand piano, a bathtub and a tractor. The flowers — golden, towering and elegant — are the perfect backdrop. Mr. Wilson’s farm has lots of them, about 2 million, making it easy to hide and take some risqué photos among these symbols of warmth, love and happiness. “They obviously make people want to take their clothes off,” Mr. Wilson said. The nudity isn’t new, but this year, it has been happening more often, in some cases where young children could see. “We’ve always had people come to the sunflowers and do risqué photos shoots and things,” Mr. Wilson said. “It’s just about respect for other people around, people of all ages. We’re a family attraction.”

I don’t get why sunflowers would make people want to cavort around in the nude. Readers, please explain!

*Nellie Bowles posted her weekly news summary on the Free Press yesterday, and so I’ll steal the usual three items from her column, “TGIF: Everyone gets a mugshot.”

→ Mugshots for all: Trump and the whole Georgia election interference crew got mugshots this week. It’s pretty jarring to see it: Trump booked at a jail in Atlanta. The Florida and Georgia indictments seem more legit than the others, and I’m pro-laws and not opposed to a former president being jailed per se, though it is very banana republic and depressing. The fever dream of so many for so many years instantly became Trump’s campaign message Thursday night: “Never surrender,” he blasted out with the mugshot moments after it came online. And you know he practiced the scowl: persecuted yet defiant. With the mug in hand, he’s back on Twitter posting for the first time since 2021, when he was banned from the platform by the previous owners. Expect to see that scowl on t-shirts for a long time, first seriously, then ironically, then seriously again, then one day in 100 years by teenagers who have no idea the meme wars we fought.

The mugshots of 12 the 18 named defendants in the Georgia indictment (caption and photo from Reuters):

→ Joe Biden didn’t make it rain: You might think there are certain stories that rise above partisan jabs, but you would be so wrong. Here’s Fox News this week covering the storm tearing through the American West: “The big story tonight: the wrath of Tropical Storm Hilary, 42 million desperate souls in the path of the storm, which made landfall in Mexico several hours ago. But they let it right into the country because it’s Biden’s America.” Guys. It’s a storm. I know it’s named Hilary. But it comes from the sky. → Meanwhile CNN’s contribution to the era: An actual August 2023 headline: “A guide to neopronouns, from ae to ze.” Here you go (again, this is being covered by CNN): There are real issues. Italy is removing non-biological gay parents from birth certificates, walking back rights already won, for example. A woman was killed for a pride flag. I promise you we do not need to worry about neopronouns (i.e., calling some adorable Zoomer bunself). For a great rant on my favorite topic, I recommend Matt Yglesias this week on “The Two Kinds of Progressives,” where he writes about how leaders on the left are disgusted by compromise because they’re too rich to care about results anymore—“the uncompromising moral stand is more appealing if you are not personally counting on Medicaid expansion to make a concrete difference in your life,” Yglesias writes. This is how I feel about neopronouns or letting biological males self-identify into women’s prisons or any of these other bizarre notions: you can yoke your movement to these things only if actual gay rights don’t matter to you. Gays, we need to kick out the straights!

*Malcolm alerted me to a sad BBC article that reports the death of thousands of young emperor penguins.

A catastrophic die-off of emperor penguin chicks has been observed in the Antarctic, with up to 10,000 young birds estimated to have been killed.

The sea-ice underneath the chicks melted and broke apart before they could develop the waterproof feathers needed to swim in the ocean. The birds most likely drowned or froze to death. The event, in late 2022, occurred in the west of the continent in an area fronting on to the Bellingshausen Sea. It was recorded by satellites.

Dr Peter Fretwell, from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), said the wipeout was a harbinger of things to come. . . .the research team watched as sea-ice under emperor rookeries fragmented in November, before thousands of chicks had had time to fledge the slick feathers needed for swimming. Four of the colonies suffered total breeding failure as a result. Only the most northerly site, at Rothschild Island, had some success. Antarctic summer sea-ice has been on a sharp downturn since 2016, with the total area of frozen water around the continent diminishing to new record lows. The two absolute lowest years have occurred in the past two summer seasons, in 2021/22 and in 2022/23, when the Bellingshausen was almost completely devoid of ice cover. . . .More than 90% of emperor penguin colonies are predicted to be all but extinct by the end of the century, as the continent’s seasonal sea-ice withers in an ever-warming world. “Emperors depend on sea-ice for their breeding cycle; it’s the stable platform they use to bring up their young. But if that ice is not as extensive as it should be or breaks up faster, these birds are in trouble,” he told BBC News. “There is hope: we can cut our carbon emissions that are causing the warming. But if we don’t we will drive these iconic, beautiful birds to the verge of extinction.” *And speaking of depressing loss of birds, the AP reports that America’s grassland birds are being severely cut back in numbers by a combination of factors. North America’s grassland birds are deeply in trouble 50 years after adoption of the Endangered Species Act, with numbers plunging as habitat loss, land degradation and climate change threaten what remains of a once-vast ecosystem. Over half the grassland bird population has been lost since 1970 — more than any other type of bird. Some species have declined 75% or more, and a quarter are in extreme peril. And the 38% — 293,000 square miles (760,000 square kilometers) — of historic North American grasslands that remain are threatened by intensive farming and urbanization, and as trees once held at bay by periodic fires spread rapidly, consuming vital rangeland and grassland bird habitat. So biologists, conservation groups, government agencies and, increasingly, farmers and ranchers are teaming up to stem or reverse losses. Scientists are sharing survey and monitoring data and using sophisticated computer modeling to determine the biggest threats. They’re intensifying efforts to tag birds and installing radio telemetry towers to track their whereabouts. And they’re working with farmers and ranchers to implement best practices that ensure survival of their livelihoods and native birds — both dependent on a healthy ecosystem. “Birds are the canary in the coal mine,” says Amanda Rodewald, senior director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at Cornell University’s ornithology lab. “They’re an early warning of environmental changes that also can affect us.” . . .Although some grassland birds require large contiguous prairie lands, most adapted to living alongside agriculture, Cornell’s Rodewald says. That was possible because some habitat was nestled within fields or along the margins and farmers often fallowed some fields. But more-intensive farming practices — including eliminating hedgerows and buffers, planting fewer crop types and pesticide use — have taken a toll. And climate change is bringing hotter, drier conditions that affect soil health and worsen erosion, while watering holes dry up. So nonprofits and government agencies are working with farmers and offering incentives to improve soil, preserve grasslands and adopt bird-friendly practices, such as delaying mowing until after nesting season.

Well, we might save some grasslands, but we’re really doing zilch about climate change, something that can affect not only the vegetation, but the ability of birds to live in some areas. First the penguins, then the temperate-zone birds. I can’t imagine what nature will be like in 200 years, not with a human population of 15 billion people or more and a rotten, scorching climate.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a question about evolution. My answer is “Maybe sometimes, but there are tradeoffs between speed and other adaptive traits.”

Hili: Did natural selection lead to the reproduction success of the fastest snails? A: I think that you have to ask Jerry.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy dobór naturalny prowadził do sukcesu reprodukcyjnego najszybszych ślimaków? Ja: Chyba musisz o to zapytać Jerrego.

And baby Hili 11 years ago today, with a dialogue (she didn’t like being licked by their dog Darwin, now gone): Hili: I know I’m young and beautiful, but he exaggerates with this adoration.

Me: he really likes you.

Hili: Let her admire my photos, and I’ll lick my fur myself.

********************

From LMBPN Publishing:

Another Gary Larson Far Side cartoon about ducks (he has a duck thing):

From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0:

From Masih: a brave Iranian woman showing not only her hair, but a strip of her stomach. She was of course arrested. Sound up (there are English subtitles).

Azadeh Abedini was arrested immediately after this video was recorded and released by the oppressive Islamic regime. Yet, this is the story of Iranian women. Facing imprisonment and lashes, they dare to defy the world's most anti-woman regime and refuse to submit to Sharia law.… pic.twitter.com/e55Ln7xgXQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 25, 2023

Ricky Gervais and his cat Pickle:

From Simon, who doesn’t believe the height and weight recorded for Trump when he was just indicted (it’s the same as Muhammad Ali’s). Here’s what Simon said:

Assume you saw that the former guy’s self-reported height and weight in Atlanta was 6’3” and 215lb. (This is an inch taller and 25 pounds lighter than the same self reported data when arrested in NY a few weeks ago.) AS someone noted, it’s a big enough lie to add to his rap sheet.

FYI, Muhammad Ali’s recorded height and weight this day was 6’3 216. pic.twitter.com/Ramvym6y0h — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) August 25, 2023

From gravelinspector: a classification of hurricanes:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 4-year-old girl gassed upon arrival:

26 August 1938 | A French Jewish girl, Paulette Kerner, was born in Paris. She arrived at #Auschwitz from 29 September 1942 in a transport of Jews deported from Drancy. She was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/TnKp0Oy2uX — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 26, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. The first is a remarkable example of mimicry: a beetle that resembles a termite larva and hides from predators by living among termites. Ah, the power of natural selection!

Wow, this is amazing!!

A new species of rove beetle with physogastry adaptation that looks like a termite larva/nymph. 🤯This beetle has developed a completely distended abdomen that looks like a termite to hide among termites! Just incredible. Austrospirachtha carrijoi sp.… https://t.co/UMXAVWrTpi — Fevziye Hasan (@fezidae) August 24, 2023

Flying squirrels! They’re all over the northern, eastern, and extreme NE U.S., but I bet you’ve never seen one because they’re secretive and nocturnal. Look at them glide!

. . . and a tweet about Rudy Giuliani:

Anybody who has had the misfortune of meeting Rudy Giuliani knows this is exactly how he speaks to women. He’s been a leech and lush his entire life, he’s a repugnant as Trump, its why they were always so close. pic.twitter.com/5LSrPEHcIz — NoelCaslerComedy🌙 (@caslernoel) August 2, 2023