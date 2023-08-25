Today’s the last day to get money you may be owed by Facebook

The WaPo tells all; click on screenshot below. If you can’t access it, I’ll give you the details below:
Five years after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, millions of Facebook users may be able to get money back from the social media company for their troubles.
Facebook, which is owned by Meta, reached a $725 million class-action settlement earlier this year over claims it shared users’ data without their consent. Millions of people can fill out a claim form to get a slice of the settlement amount, but only if they apply before the deadline this Friday, Aug. 25.
If you are a current or former Facebook user, here’s how to get started.Who qualifies to get a payment?
Anyone who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, can submit a claim, even if you no longer have a Facebook account. Political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly using a quiz app on the social media site to access the personal data of 87 million Facebook users without their consent.How do I get my money from the Facebook settlement?
You have to submit a claim to get any money. If you don’t submit one, you won’t get a payment. You also will not be able to sue Facebook on your own for the same privacy violation, if that was something you were considering.
To start the process, you’ll fill out a simple form. You can mail in a printed version or do it online at facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. If you are a current Facebook user, you should also have received an alert in the app or site that links to the settlement page and instructions.
You’ll need some key information, including your email address, phone number or username or user ID to confirm your account. The form also asks you to share payment information so you can receive the payout. If you no longer have your account, you can note the years it was active to the best of your recollection. You may be able to find your old sign-up and cancellation emails to find the right dates.When do I need to file a claim?
You have until this Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.If it’s not a lot of money, should I even file a claim?
While it’s unlikely to result in a big payday for Facebook users, it’s still smart to file a claim. In addition to getting enough for at least a couple lattes, these settlements can send a message to the companies.
I’ve filed a claim, and while I don’t expect much, if it’s owed me, I’ll take it. Remember, you have until midnight tonight. It’s dead easy to fill out the form; all you have to know is your Facebook name (and email and address, etc.)
Some additional information:
You need to have used Facebook in the US to be eligible. Probably you also need to be a US citizen or lived in the US during the scandal’s inciting incident.
I just filed! Very easy to do…..thank you for reminder.
Seriously not even considering it as you have to give up some form of financial info.
What did you give up? Get the e-mastercard……..
Fine, but you always have to give this information when getting money from a class-action suit. Seriously.
Thanks for this – I filed! 🙂