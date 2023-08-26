Our wildlife photos today are of H. sapiens in the dancing mode, and are supplied by Doug Hayes of Richmond Virginia, creator of the “Breakfast Crew” series. Doug’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Just a few shots from the latest photoshoot I did for Starr Foster Dance. The photos are for use with publicity material for upcoming shows and to accompany the web site biographies of three new dancers who joined the company this month. I have been working with choreographer Starrene “Starr” Foster for the entire 20-year existence of her company. For more information on her work and the company members, visit http://www.starrfosterdance.org.
The dance company web site features each dancer executing a different jump, dancer’s choice:
SFD04 – Yes, the dancer actually folded her legs under her body in mid-air at the peak of her jump. It did take several tries to catch that moment.
Costume shots for an upcoming show:
The core members of Starr Foster Dance. Three additional dancers (not shown) have joined the company this past month:Photography info: Lighting provided by three White Lightning 800 watt-second flash units with silver umbrella reflectors, flashes triggered by a CyberSync radio controller, Sony A7R5 camera body set for daylight color temperature/ISO 320, Sony FE 24-105 zoom lens, 24’x12′ black backdrop.
Lovely pictures!
Wonderful dance shots! Thanks for sharing.