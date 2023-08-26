Just a few shots from the latest photoshoot I did for Starr Foster Dance. The photos are for use with publicity material for upcoming shows and to accompany the web site biographies of three new dancers who joined the company this month. I have been working with choreographer Starrene “Starr” Foster for the entire 20-year existence of her company. For more information on her work and the company members, visit http://www.starrfosterdance.org.

The dance company web site features each dancer executing a different jump, dancer’s choice: