I’m gratified that several readers sent in sets of photos, so we’re set for at least four or five more days. This batch comes from reader James Blilie, whose captions are indented. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Here are some landscape shots for your consideration. Most of these are taken on or near our homestead in Klickitat County, Washington. Wintertime shot of our neighbor’s vineyard (wine grapes) in White Salmon, Washington. Iphone 11 photo.

A shot from last fall using my MEKE 3.5mm f2.8 220 Degree Manual Focus Circular Fisheye Lens: Ponytail Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. I enjoy fisheye lenses. They help me reimagine images.

Rain drops. Winter 2023.

Frost on charcoal. Winter 2023.

A view westwards into the Columbia River Gorge. Very close to our home. Falls Creek Falls, about 280 feet tall. Washington side, near the town of Carson.

We recently traveled to our old stomping grounds in the US Midwest. As Jamie said, when we arrivedin the heat and humidity, “I forgot how great the weather is in White Salmon!” These are photos of sunflowers in Shawano County, Wisconsin.

Our son Jamie is just starting his engineering education as Washington State University, in Pullman, Washington (Go Cougs!). On the weekend we moved him into his dorm, we went out into the Palouse to make photos of the unique landscape. Whitman County, which covers a large area of the Palouse, produces more wheat than any other county in the USA. These images show wheat being harvested, The unusual fluid shape of the Palouse hills, and a short depth of field shot of wheat ready for harvest.

Finally, my ringer. Jamie and me on top of a local prominence, Chinidere Mountain with Mount Hood in the background. Taken with my circular fisheye lens.

Equipment: iphone 11

Olympus OM-D E-M5 camera (Crop factor = 2.0)

LUMIX G X Vario, 12-35MM, f/2.8 ASPH. (24mm-70mm equivalent, my walk-around lens)

LUMIX 35-100mm f/2.8 G Vario (70-200mm equivalent)

LUMIX G Vario 7-14mm f/4.0 ASPH (14-28mm equivalent)

MEKE 3.5mm f2.8 220 Degree Manual Focus Circular Fisheye Lens

LUMIX G Vario 100-300mm F/4.0-5.6 MEGA O.I.S