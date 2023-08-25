My second trade book: Faith Versus Fact: Why Science and Religion are Incompatible, is now available in the audio version for a deep discount: only $6.80 (regularly $16.99). To get it, click on the screenshot below and then, to avoid subscribing to a book club, follow the instructions below.
First, go to the site below by clicking on the screenshot below or here.
Then click on the blue button: “get discount”.
Once clicking the blue button, you will get this message:
Once you click Begin Secure Checkout, you enter your credit card information and complete the purchase, at which point youy will own the audiobook and are not signed up for any subscription:
Now’s your chance to find out why science and religion are NOT compatible, and for mere pennies on the dollar!
5 thoughts on “Audiobook of “Faith Versus Fact” available at a deep discount”
I learnt a new term: ‘trade book’ 🙂
This post reminds me that it has been almost a decade since FvF was published and I read it. I do not do well with audio books but i shall pull my hardcopy off the shelf for a weekend re-read and refresh. My readiness to learn should be better today than in 2015.
Yes, I still have my hard copy and not real good with audio….
Very cool!
I’m looking forward to listening but am a little steamed at audiobooks.com. They claim you can listen on their mobile app but it’s not working for me.