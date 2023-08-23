Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a Hump Day (“Jou boss” in Haitian Creole): Wednesday, August 23, 2023, and a good day: National Cuban Sandwich Day. As Wikipedia notes, “its origin is murky”, but this culturally appropriated puppy is one good sandwich. As Tasting Table says (photo below):
If you’re a pork lover, no sandwich can compete with the almighty Cubano. Roast pork layered with ham (yes, that’s two kinds of pig), Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard makes for an addictive combo on its own, but when you heat it up, it becomes a pressed sandwich like no other. The sweet ham and crusty bread become addictive when smothered with tangy mustard and loaded with pickles.
Wouldn’t you like to dig into this?
It’s also Buttered Corn Day, National Cheap Flight Day, Hug Your Sweetheart Day, National Sponge Cake Day, European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism or Black Ribbon Day (European Union and other countries), and International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
I still haven’t recovered from jet lag, and perhaps have some insomnia on top of that, so until I’m sleeping better, we’ll curtail or shorten the Nooz. I’ll just put up a sign I saw at the University Church, a woke church a block away from my department. It expresses several impossible aspirations, most notably the first thing it “seeks” to do. What does it mean to make religion as intelligent as science, given that one is based on evidence and the other on dogma, superstition, and revelation?
*Tonight is the Republican Presidential-Candidate debate, with eight hopeless candidates debating each other in the absence of the distant front-runner, Donald Tr*mp. The NYT offers nine hints about what will shape this debate (I won’t recount them), but give this information:
Eight candidates will appear onstage for the first Republican debate on Wednesday. But much of the focus will be on one person who won’t be there, Donald J. Trump.
The dynamic has left his opponents preparing for an unusual scenario: debating among themselves while the front-runner with a commanding lead is entirely absent.
Still, for Mr. Trump’s rivals, the debate provides the biggest audience of the race to date, and their first chance to not only make an impression but to make the race a true contest.
Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican who ran the presidential debate gantlet twice and is his party’s most prominent elected Trump antagonist, offered this advice: “The key for them is not to focus on each other but the person who’s at the top. You gotta punch up.”
Yet even the most viral moment could quickly be swept away in a wave of Trump-driven news. “In 99 out of 100 futures,” said Newt Gingrich, the former Republican presidential candidate and House speaker, “Donald Trump is the Republican nominee and he doesn’t even breathe heavy.”
But the eight candidates have a shot to present Republican voters with an alternative. How they make their case could make the 2024 primary a contest and not a coronation.
The only thing of interest (I won’t be watching) is how much the candidates will go after Trump rather than each other? (It’s a given in these things that the candidates don’t gain by offering a positive platform of their own. One of the NYT’s “nine things to watch” is “Will Christie turn his firepower on DeSantis?” Yawn. . . . .
*And from the Washington Post, a lot of states have passed bill banning the sale of real estate to Chinese people.
Most passed in Republican-dominated legislatures, but some found bipartisan support as sponsors argued they address a national security threat.The Chinese government could set up spy operations on land purchased near military bases, the bills’ backerssay, and the nation’s food supply could be threatened if hostile foreign entities acquire too much agricultural land.
This, of course, all derives from the Chinese spy balloon, which scared the bejeezus out of these lawmakers.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is anxious to steal Kulka’s treat (if he got one):
Hili: She arrived.Szaron: Who?Hili: Paulina. We have to know whether she bought something for Kulka.
Hili: Przyjechała.Szaron: Kto?Hili: Paulina. Trzeba się dowiedzieć, co kupiła dla Kulki.
********************
From Simon, who hates QR codes (as do I), a Dave Blazek cartoon:
From Irena, a little known fact:
A groaner from Merilee:
From Masih. Sepideh Qolian, an Iranian activist, has already spent over 4 years in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, and now faces two more years for chanting anti-government slogans outside the prison immediately after her release. She was rearrested. It takes a very special kind of bravery to voluntarily subject yourself to that prison, a place where she was previously tortured.
Sepideh Qolian faced court today, steadfastly refusing the compulsory hijab once more. Yet again, the judge pronounced charges against her. In a defiant stand, she told the judge she wasn’t there to defend herself, but to champion the resilience of the people and the progress of… pic.twitter.com/WntNHGC7Kr
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 22, 2023
A mandatory video—for many New Yorkers. Note that you are assigned “gender” (actually sex) at birth. Also, it says “no matter how you identify, you should be believed and accepted.” I’m down with the “accepted” part, but not so much with “believed.”
The New York City Commission on Human Rights has been requiring businesses with more than 15 employees to submit workers to annual "gender" training.
The training includes a mandatory video which teaches that biological sex can be changed. pic.twitter.com/OC55L7bUcT
— REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 19, 2023
From Blue, a duck that likes to be repeatedly tossed into the water:
Duck loves to play ready, set, weee.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pm7k9gLGMv
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 20, 2023
From Barry, who wants to know what I think of this. I do agree that civil liberties depend on data, and Sam gives a good example of that.
Sam Harris making the ethically incorrect claim that our civil liberties depend on data.
Our freedom does not depend on the IFR.
Our freedom does not depend on whether a vaccine is sterilizing.
— Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) August 10, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial, two posts. First, one who survived:
23 August 1923 | A Polish woman, Zofia Posmysz, was born.
In #Auschwitz from 30 may 1942.
No. 7566
She was evacuated to KL Ravensbrück. Liberated in Neustadt-Glewe.
A journalist, writer, author of 'The Passenger.’
Zofia passed away on 8 August 2022.https://t.co/MlfsNQQHre pic.twitter.com/7jMjYpXiXV
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 23, 2023
And one who didn’t: a young girl gassed upon arrival, age 3:
23 August 1941 | A Yugoslavian Jewish girl, Verica Beck, was born.
In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/hURrh4TFpJ
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 23, 2023
Tweets from Dr. Cobb, who wants to know what this weird head morphology is “for”. We both agree that it evolved to help prevent heat loss from the bill:
Spectacled Eider (Somateria fischeri)🐦🦜🕊️🦆🎵❤️ pic.twitter.com/AvBskS5OMA
— World birds (@worldbirds32) April 12, 2021
Sir Nils Olav III has been promoted!!!!
Arise, Sir Penguin 🐧🫡
The highest-ranking penguin in the world, Sir Nils Olav III, has been promoted to Major General by the Norwegian King's Guard 🏅
Sir Nils now holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army!
Find out more about Sir Nils 👉 https://t.co/mQ4zGKqUbk pic.twitter.com/PVfw9KKz0H
— Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) August 21, 2023
Two views of a remarkable moth. I have no idea why the antennae are so long, nor does Wikipedia offer any clues.
Fairy Longhorn #Moth (Nemophora assamensis, Adelidae), malehttps://t.co/YbxleueoEt#insect #China #Yunnan #entomology #Lepidoptera #itchydogimages pic.twitter.com/0QQbBVB50t
— John Horstman (@sinobug) August 17, 2023
I may have noted this before here, and others have said the same thing elsewhere. I continue to object to the idea of “sex assigned at birth”. It’s not “assigned”, it’s observed. In the same way that weight is an observation of a measurement, not an arbitrary assignment of a number.
If they actually had a political debate which they will not. Instead they will take shots at each other or Trump. How do 8 people standing on a stage have a debate? Not possible. How about they all get one issue to discuss. That would be — Do the republicans have a party or is it just a cult?
Happy Birthday Hili……
On this day:
79 – Mount Vesuvius begins stirring, on the feast day of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire.
1305 – Sir William Wallace is executed for high treason at Smithfield, London.
1382 – Siege of Moscow: The Golden Horde led by Tokhtamysh lays siege to the capital of the Grand Duchy of Moscow.
1572 – French Wars of Religion: Mob violence against thousands of Huguenots in Paris results in the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre.
1775 – American Revolutionary War: King George III delivers his Proclamation of Rebellion to the Court of St James’s stating that the American colonies have proceeded to a state of open and avowed rebellion.
1831 – Nat Turner’s rebellion of enslaved Virginians is suppressed.
1839 – The United Kingdom captures Hong Kong as a base as it prepares for the First Opium War with Qing China.
1898 – The Southern Cross Expedition, the first British venture of the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration, departs from London.
1923 – Captain Lowell Smith and Lieutenant John P. Richter perform the first mid-air refueling on De Havilland DH-4B, setting an endurance flight record of 37 hours.
1929 – Hebron Massacre during the 1929 Palestine riots: Arab attacks on the Jewish community in Hebron in the British Mandate of Palestine occur, continuing until the next day, resulting in the death of 65–68 Jews and the remaining Jews being forced to leave the city.
1939 – World War II: Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union sign the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact. In a secret protocol to the pact, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania are divided into German and Soviet “spheres of influence”.
1942 – World War II: Beginning of the Battle of Stalingrad.
1944 – Freckleton air disaster: A United States Army Air Forces B-24 Liberator bomber crashes into a school in Freckleton, England, killing 61 people.
1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 takes the first photograph of Earth from orbit around the Moon.
1970 – Organized by Mexican American labor union leader César Chávez, the Salad Bowl strike, the largest farm worker strike in U.S. history, begins.
1973 – A bank robbery gone wrong in Stockholm, Sweden, turns into a hostage crisis; over the next five days the hostages begin to sympathise with their captors, leading to the term “Stockholm syndrome”.
1989 – Singing Revolution: Two million people from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania stand on the Vilnius–Tallinn road, holding hands.
1990 – West and East Germany announce that they will reunite on October 3.
1991 – The World Wide Web is opened to the public.
1994 – Eugene Bullard, the only African American pilot in World War I, is posthumously commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.
2006 – Natascha Kampusch, who had been abducted at the age of ten, escapes from her captor Wolfgang Přiklopil, after eight years of captivity.
2007 – The skeletal remains of Russia’s last royal family members Alexei Nikolaevich, Tsarevich of Russia, and his sister Grand Duchess Anastasia are discovered near Yekaterinburg, Russia.
2011 – Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is overthrown after the National Transitional Council forces take control of Bab al-Azizia compound during the Libyan Civil War.
Births:
1768 – Astley Cooper, British surgeon and anatomist (d. 1841).
1769 – Georges Cuvier, French biologist and academic (d. 1832).
1847 – Sarah Frances Whiting, American physicist and astronomer (d. 1927).
1852 – Arnold Toynbee, English economist and historian (d. 1883).
1890 – Harry Frank Guggenheim, American businessman and publisher, co-founded Newsday (d. 1971).
1900 – Malvina Reynolds, American singer-songwriter and activist (d. 1978).
1912 – Gene Kelly, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1996).
1917 – Tex Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1985).
1946 – Keith Moon, English drummer, songwriter, and producer (d. 1978).
1947 – Willy Russell, English playwright and composer.
1947 – Linda Thompson, English folk-rock singer-songwriter.
1949 – Shelley Long, American actress.
1949 – Rick Springfield, Australian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor.
1959 – Edwyn Collins, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist.
1962 – Shaun Ryder, English singer-songwriter and actor.
1970 – River Phoenix, American actor (d. 1993).
1975 – Eliza Carthy, English folk musician.
1978 – Kobe Bryant, American basketball player and businessman (d. 2020).
Codename: “Operation Certain Death”? Yes, I think I have just the fellows.
1806 – Charles-Augustin de Coulomb, French physicist and engineer (b. 1736).
1813 – Alexander Wilson, Scottish-American poet, ornithologist, and illustrator (b. 1766).
1926 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor (b. 1895).
1949 – Helen Churchill Candee, American geographer, journalist, and author (b. 1858).
1960 – Oscar Hammerstein II, American director, producer, and composer (b. 1895).
1982 – Stanford Moore, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1913).
1989 – R. D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist and author (b. 1927).
1990 – David Rose, American pianist and composer (b. 1910).
1996 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (b. 1904).
1997 – John Kendrew, English biochemist and crystallographer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1917).
1999 – Norman Wexler, American screenwriter (b. 1926). [Best known for Saturday Night Fever, Serpico, and Joe.]
2006 – Maynard Ferguson, Canadian trumpet player and bandleader (b. 1928).
2012 – Jerry Nelson, American puppeteer and voice actor (b. 1934). [On Sesame Street, Nelson’s longest-running character was Count von Count, the counting vampire who takes delight in counting anything (and everything) he can.]
2021 – Elizabeth Blackadder, Scottish painter and printmaker (b. 1931).
[ reads sign ..]
“A Community of Transformation”
Well, the game is up right there – that’s Communism.
Perpetual transformation of society by “man” (Marx’s word) to reach Utopia.
I think this sign was up before – and I hear Orwell chiding me to pay attention to what is right under one’s “nose” – so not a bad idea, to repost things occasionally.
Or just a transformation as in hermetic alchemy – from mundane to divine.
This is the justification for the worst repressions in History. The Inquisition said, We can’t tolerate heresy because it jeopardizes means immortal souls, and there is nothing more important. The Communists said heterodox thought (even unspoken) will prevent the creation of the Socialist State. The Nazis said Jews jeopardize the Aryan race merely by existing. Even now, the Climillerites are saying that anti-global warming sentiment jeopardizes the planet and should be suppressed. The stakes are always too high for someone.
Perfect knowledge, especially of the efficacy of a new vaccine, such as Sam fantasies about, doesn’t exist. More importantly, the government has sacrificed the trust of the people because they responded in a panic to Covid and then suppressed conflicting data. Frankly, I find that a much more likely nightmare in the future than Sam’s scenario. Sam premises perfect knowledge and the non-existence of personal liberty and limited government. He’s wrong about both.
Jesus, that NYT article makes tonight’s Republican debate sound even more boring than I imagined (as if that’s possible). I’ll be watching, but will keep the mute button and a book close at hand. (I’ll keep the picture on in the corner, just to look over occasionally to see if any fisticuffs seem imminent.)