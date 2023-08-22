Building a rocket with indigenous knowledge

It might seem churlish of me to discuss a federally-funded program for young people to integrate “indigenous values” into space exploration, but I discussed a similar aim before with respect to New Zealand, and the article below, from Nature, applies the same aims to an American program. And both programs wound up convincing me of the same three points:
a. “Indigenous values” and “indigenous knowledge” don’t really add much of scientific value to a modern program such as space exploration,
b. The truly “indigenous” aspects of this supposedly salubrious combination of indigenous and non-indigenous knowledge are often superstitious-add ons
c. Dividing up knowledge and researchers in this way serves only to validate race and indigeneity as the defining traits of one’s persona, and makes science, supposedly a worldwide unifying endeavor, divisive.
Click the screenshot to read the Nature piece:
The gist of the article is that a Native American (Oglala Lakota) student at MIT, Nicole McGaa, entered a NASA-sponsored contest that was limited to Native Americans, who were tasked with designing a rocket that not only “incorporated indigenous values” into the design, but also flew went to the highest altitude. Already you can sense that the “indigenous values” won’t be of much value in overcoming gravity, but here’s the task:
McGaa, who is Oglala Lakota, is entering her fourth year of undergraduate studies in aeronautics and astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge. In April, she led MIT’s all-Indigenous rocket team to the 2023 First Nations Launch National Rocket Competition, an annual contest organized by NASA. The competition, held in Kenosha, Wisconsin, provides a platform for Native American students from universities across the United States and Canada to demonstrate their engineering skills through rockets that use high-powered motors. McGaa tells Nature about how she and her team incorporated Indigenous values into their work, why they smudged their rocket before launching it into the skies and her dreams to help astronauts to stay healthy in space.
Somehow something rubs me the wrong way about limiting this competition to Native Americans (why not make it a competition for everyone?) and about “incorporating indigenous values into the work”. That’s already divisive, assuming that Native America values can change the way you design rockets, and perhaps the performance of the rockets themselves. This is in contrast with the assumptions of modern physics and engineering, though I’m willing to admit that perhaps there are some indigenous values that might help. I just don’t know what they are, and rarely are any of them specified.
McGaa describes three, but I find none convincing. Two are not truly “indigenous values”, and the other one is pure superstition.
The first involves cooperation:
Our team operates in a unique way. We have a distributed leadership structure that prioritizes relationship building and taking care of each other. Even during intense periods and crunch weeks, we created a culture of community in which people felt supported and free to declare their other commitments, so that their teammates could accomodate them. We bring snacks to writing sessions, and sometimes go out together to get brunch during the day.
It’s not clear whether this really is unique (except for the snacks and brunch-going), as my reading of how teams building the Mars Rover or the Mars helicopter operate seems to have also been very close and cooperative. Further, it’s not clear that this “culture of community” really does improve the design of rockets, as there’s no control group.
And of course empathy towards your co-workers is not a trait limited to Native Americans. Women, for example, seem to be more empathic and cooperative than men, and I can imagine an all-women team saying the same stuff about their “culture.” But again, no control. In general I don’t think that these competitions should be divided by race or gender. After all, in contrast to sports, there’s no inherent advantage of any group who gets into MIT at building rockets. If some group of friends who share an ethnicity want to form a team, that’s fine, but I’d say “engineering and science belong to everyone, so let everyone compete against each other.” Why have a separate contest for any ethnic group of gender if it involves simple engineering?
The second “indigenous value” involves conservation of materials for weight.
Efficiency was inherent in our design: we minimized the material used, and our rocket was low weight. Such efficiency is a feature of care and avoiding excess — key Indigenous principles.
Well, they are also principles for building rockets in general. And of course there are examples of indigenous excess as well, like driving a gazillion bison over a cliff when you can eat only a few.
The last “indigenous value” resembles some problems with Māori “indigenous knowledge” because it involves superstition:
Our rocket was named MIT Doya. Doya means ‘beaver’ in the Cherokee language; the name was suggested by team member Hailey Polson, who is from that nation. After the rocket was completed, we performed a smudging ceremony, a blessing and purification ritual that typically involves burning sage and which is an important cultural practice for us, by Lake Michigan before the competition. At the contest in April, we successfully blasted our rocket into the sky, and it reached a height of 1,290 metres. We won second place in the competition.
What does the smudging ceremony and building the rocket mean to the team?
The smudging ceremony signifies sending the rocket to the sky with good intentions and the smell of sage. The rocket, propelled by flames, is visiting Father Sky. Everyone on the team comes from different Indigenous tribes and nations. But this ceremony is deeply rooted in our Indigenous identity. For us, having an Indigenous team is not just about building rockets for the sake of it. It will have a lasting impact on Indigenous students at MIT.
I don’t care if they do this, but of course it’s pure superstition, like a Christian team saying a prayer before the launch. It may perpetuate indigenous acts and culture, but there can be no pretense that it makes the rocket fly higher.
At the end, they ask McGaa “what hurdles do you face as an Indigenous student”? and McGaa, who is surely privileged as an MIT student, lets loose with a veritable laundry list of oppression:
There are few Indigenous students at MIT. This means that it’s hard to find mentors and people that can understand and relate to your background and cultural values. People feel uncomfortable when you speak about the specific needs of Indigenous students; it’s as if they don’t want to hear it. And, until 2021, MIT had no Indigenous faculty members. So, there’s almost no one to speak for us. This places a crushing responsibility on us as students to advocate for ourselves and by ourselves. It feels exhausting and lonely, but I am proud to be here. I want to continue to inspire and forge pathways for Indigenous students at MIT.
I wish people would be able to accept and benefit from mentors who didn’t “look like them”. With the new ban on affirmative action, it will be a long time, if ever, until there is equity in university faculties, and there are plenty of professors willing to help Indigenous and other minority students. I’m not sure what “special needs” Indigenous students have: do they involve making up academic deficiencies, or something that’s missing in the psychology and behavior of mentors?. It seems to be the latter based on the assertion above of “crushing responsibility”. But if the needs are purely academic, they can be taken care of by academics. If they’re psychological, they can be taken care of by therapy. What distresses me is the assumption that, to prosper, a student needs a mentor who “looks like them” because only those of the same ethnic group can truly meet their needs. I appreciate that faculty should not all be white or male, and I don’t dismiss the value of role models, but I also wish that we could create diverse faculties by hiring on the basis of merit alone.
All the equity in science people have to do is say they’re elevating “wisdom” (but not that it’s the same as science) from other cultures, just as justice is sometimes tempered with mercy. That this is not done is evidence they’re just toeing a line.
This is just the myth of indigenous exceptionalism. Nothing more.
The incessantly repeated demand for mentors and teachers who “look like me” overlooks the most fundamental of all disparities in the educational process: schoolchildren are children, while the teachers are adults who do not look like them. But somehow, amazingly, education occurs, and children learn to read, write, and do sums—or at least used to do so. Perhaps DEI doctrine in the educational establishment will manage to end this anomaly.
I forget. At which point are we supposed to be embracing difference? Don’t diverse teams make things awesome?
Indeed!
Can’t wait to hear about the CDC-sponsored Native People’s Epidemiology contest. I can’t wait to hear how traditional methods of doing “Indigenous Science” of going to stop the next global pandemic.
Mmmmmm, sage …
https://skepticalagile.com/cargo-cult-agile-23340e0647ae
What are the specific needs of indigenous students that she mentions? I would like to know.
Another example of Dialectical synthesis – roughly :
thesis : Indigenous ways of knowing
antithesis : “Western” science
[ do alchemy ]
synthesis : (see article)
Hegel, Marx, Stalin, Mao wrote about dialectical things e.g. Stalin wrote “Dialectical and Historical Materialism” – Maybe Engels too.
Arrgh, I forgot:
The result of synthesis is aufheben – a simultaneous cancellation of the dehumanizing aspects (I guess) of, here, antithesis – retention of the thesis (not sure if all of it) – and uplifting of both to a humanizing (I guess) level (of humanity, I guess).
Engels, yes: “Anti Duhring”
Thanks – my grammar was bad, is that a book or idea?
In general, I agree with the critique expressed here. But, it should be obvious that on an emotional level, for some, being taught or mentored with someone from a familiar background can be important. Especially, if the young person’s background involves cultural suspicion of fear of the white male. I would not condemn any student of wanting that.
I think that young people should have the opportunity to be mentored by someone of their ethnicity, which is why I wished for more diversity at the end of my piece. However, I don’t want that diversity to come at the price of sacrificing academic quality. Also, I think it would do people good to LEARN to be mentored by people who don’t look like them, as they learn that what’s important is the knowledge imparted rather than a shared cultural background.
Why do you say: especially if the young person’s background involves cultural suspicion or fear of the white male?
All such ‘free passes’ worry me. Can’t theistic students be expected to learn from atheist teachers? Atheists from theists? Women from men? Men from women? Indians from Jews? Jews from Indians? And so on and on. The culture where I live and work considers the educated, white female such a lowly and detestable creature that ‘indigenous’ males will take courses run by such women but will not submit work to be assessed by them. This is condoned by the universities, some of which maintain official ‘no-fail’ policies for some demographic groups, allowing these students graduate with their bigotry unchecked.
When we allow free passes because of culture aren’t we perpetuating the bigotry? Can’t we expect university students to be mature enough to be willing to learn? Committed enough to work to overcome their own biases? Fear of white males is just one particular flavour and not a good reason to lower our expectations of our students.
For decades, NASA has run programs that targeted involvement of groups that were under-represented in the disciplines required by the Agency for future mission success. Early on, seeing that a significant number of women and black students (and as I was about to retire around 2008, also indigenous students) were not entering engineering disciplines out of K-12 and that engineering itself was not a discipline generally available in K-12, NASA focused SOME specific effort to bring these kids and their teachers into STEM projects in general and engineering specifically. It was to some extent altruism to ensure that all children had opportunity, but also simply a practical recognition that as the U.S. population become more heterogeneous, selecting from the ever decreasing proportion of white males would be unlikely to guarantee a probability of an appropriate number of the best and the brightest among futureNASA employees.
In my day, there was no mention of indigenous or various cultural aspects. It was simply assimilating young people into NASA disciplines and a possible future profession that would not otherwise have been readily available to them.
These initiatives are simply neo-racism being promoted by those previously discriminated against. It is the pendulum swing inverse of the ugly discriminations of the past. These initiatives are a striking contradiction to Martin Luther King’s dream of a world in which no man or woman would be judged on the basis of color of their skin (or genetic makeup).
I can see having a contest limited to a particular demographic (such as Indigenous peoples) that issues awards for the best, most stable, highest flying rocket. But it makes no sense to limit the builds to those that valorize use of that demographic’s values or techniques. Limiting the builds like that will produce inferior rockets. Why? Because the builders are by definition building limitations—and limited thinking—into their designs.
I rather doubt that the world of rocketry can benefit from this. Can students benefit? Maybe they will feel good and take pride in working with their group, so there could be some social benefit. But to be good engineers, the students really need to broaden their perspectives, not narrow them. That’s why Science (capital S) has become a global institution where all perspectives can be tested. A Balkanized science will do no good.
All well and good, but how long before the bureaucrat who ticks off the colour of faces in your department notices that despite casting the net wider, you’re still only getting white males who make the cut? Yet that bureaucrat had received a directive to increase the number of faces on the payroll who aren’t white men by some specified quantity by some specified date.
So what does he do? Does he tell his boss that good intentions are nice but the only people with the right stuff (and who are interested in space flight) are white men and so forget it? Or does he tell you, “Come on Jim, work with me on this. The President told the Director of the Agency to hire more blacks and women and it’s my job to make you make that happen. Fortunately we have lots of brilliantly qualified South Asian engineering graduates and immigrants but you and I both know that’s not what the boss meant, don’t we.”