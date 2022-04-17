A photo and an aphorism

Nearly every day I pass this church walking home; I know it’s woke because of the signs it puts up occasionally. However, this sign particularly irritated me because of the section I’ve highlighted:
The instant I saw this I thought (not in these exact words),
“Okay, let’s make religion as intelligent as science. Take atheism versus religion. Adherents to the former don’t believe in an afterlife, but many believers do. Can you empirically falsify either position? If you’re an atheist who dies, if you were wrong you’ll know, for you’ll presumably be conscious that you’re living on in some form. But if you’re religious and you’re wrong, you’ll have no way of knowing, because you’ll be dead meat and won’t know anything.”
To take a Popperian stance, believers’ acceptance of an afterlife cannot be falsified, but the atheist stand can be. Ergo, acceptance of the afterlife is not “scientific” to the religious.
Now there’s much more to say about this, and I’m sure some will disagree. For example, you can take a Bayesian approach and look for evidence that strengthens or weakens your belief. But crikey, it was just a thought, so don’t beat me up. And you can hedge the “afterlife” in some ways that make my argument senseless.
Still, the claim that you can make religion as intelligent as science is poppycock. The former is based on faith, dogma, and authority; the latter on empirical evidence. Note, though, that in the last post I maintained that religion is largely based on empirical claims that in principle might be tested, and in some cases have been—and refuted (no creation, no Exodus, no Flood, etc.)
If you ask me what observations would make me reject evolution, I’ll give you a big list. (No such observations, however, have been made.) If you ask an Evangelical Christian, an Orthodox Jew, or a pious Muslim what would make them reject their faith, they will more likely than not say, “Nothing, for I know it’s true!” This is the stand of Tish Harrison Warren in the last post.
Happy Easter/Ramadan/Passover! (Today they coincide, which explains all the antitheism on the site).
12 thoughts on “A photo and an aphorism”
The instant I saw it I thought of a Campbell’s soup can.
That is already a good start.
I was wondering.
Um, what?
Even more annoying are the religious who claim that the Church invented science and art, and want to take credit for it all.
If it has no creed, is it a church or social club for the vaguely spiritual? Or is the statement on the notice board itself a creed?
Science envy! Why don’t they just give up on religion and its trappings and go all the way?
I’ve wasted too much of my day trying to find out if souls go to heaven upon earthly death to be joined by the physical glorified body upon the 2nd coming, or do souls sleep, waiting for the 2nd coming and the rapture?
Did Old Testament believers have to wait until the 1st coming of JC, or are they still hanging tight until JC 2.0? According to one interpretation, they were hanging around in Abraham’s bosom, JC preached to them for 3 days in the 36 hour window between moving the cave rock back and forth.
I was stunned to find the source text to be vague and contradictory.
I am not arguing against your position here but merely want to point out that the church only “seeks” to make religion as intelligent as science, whatever that means. I suppose anything can be made more intelligent. For religion, they would just have to remove a few of the more ridiculous components. They could do one every weekend and the church might still have a long life.
A friend of mine went to a church that claimed to welcome skeptical inquiry. But in reality, if your questions got too touchy, you were politely asked to shut it or go elsewhere. He got out. I don’t blame the church; but perhaps, they should not have claimed that they were open to advanced questioning. There’s got to be some limit, although badly defined.
That church should have handed out a list of acceptable questions. On the other hand, any serious discussion of religion should not take place in a church but on neutral grounds. Good name for a coffee shop: Neutral Grounds.
The word “seek” implies that it is possible to accomplish. “Try” would be better, but the task is impossible either way.
Easter/Ramadan/Passover together. A triple threat, dumbassery cubed.
D.A.
NYC