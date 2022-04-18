Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Monday, April 18, 2022: National Animal Crackers Day. I loved them as a kid, and probably still would, but I haven’t eaten them in decades. One improvement is that the old box showed the animals in cages, while on the new one they’re roaming free:

Remember, a week from today I’ll be aboard a ship heading for the coast of Iberia (I’ll be gone, lecturing on another cruise, for two weeks after next Friday). Posting will be light until early May.

It’s also National Velociraptor Awareness Day, Newspaper Columnists’ Day, Boston Marathon Day (it will be held this year) and International Day For Monuments and Sites.

Stuff that happened on April 18 includes:

1506 – The cornerstone of the current St. Peter’s Basilica is laid.

A Catholic website fills in the details:

Present at the laying of the foundation stone were some of the major figures of the Renaissance; such as Cesare Borgia, Niccolò Machiavelli, and three future popes. The pit for the foundation stone was very deep and Julius II, at sixty-three years old, had to climb down into it. There was a fear that the ground might give way while the Pope was inside the pit and he warned others to not come too close. Inside the hole for the foundation stone – a block of marble “four palms wide, two broad, and three fingers thick” was placed an urn holding one dozen commemorative medals symbolizing the twelve apostles. Each medal had on one side an image of the pope and on the other a picture of the new church. The image on the medal was probably that of Bramante’s design – seen in the image accompanying this post. The actual construction of St. Peter’s would take the next 120 years and several papacies, finally being completed on 18 November 1626. One method of financing the construction of the new basilica was through the selling of indulgences – this would later lead to the attacks of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation.

1521 – Trial of Martin Luther begins its second day during the assembly of the Diet of Worms. He refuses to recant his teachings despite the risk of excommunication.

1775 – American Revolution: The British advancement by sea begins; Paul Revere and other riders warn the countryside of the troop movements.’

No! It’s “advance”, not “advancement”!

Revere was a super silversmith in his day job, and here’s a portrait, painted during his lifetime, by John Singleton Copley:

This Revere-made tankard went for $112,500:

1783 – Three-Fifths Compromise: The first instance of black slaves in the United States of America being counted as three fifths of persons (for the purpose of taxation), in a resolution of the Congress of the Confederation. This was later adopted in the 1787 Constitution.

1909 – Joan of Arc is beatified in Rome.

1912 – The Cunard liner RMS Carpathia brings 705 survivors from the RMS Titanic to New York City.

Here’s the Carpathia arriving in NYC with 712 survivors of the Titanic’s sinking. More than 1500 died after the Titanic struck an iceberg. The lifeboats, even if full, could hold only half the people on board, and after the accident there were still 500 empty spaces in the lowered lifeboats.

Here are some interviews with survivors:

And a photo of the putative iceberg, labeled “The iceberg thought to have been hit by Titanic, photographed on the morning of 15 April 1912. Note the dark spot just along the berg’s waterline, which was described by onlookers as a smear of red paint.”

1930 – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced that “there is no news” in their evening report.

How can there be no news? But Snopes checked, and the report about the lack of a report is true!:

As always, the more interesting element of this item is to understand the context behind it. Back in the 1930s, both broadcast radio and the BBC were in still their infancy, having begun only in the previous few years. As the BBC’s program index from April 18, 1930, shows, programming in that era was quite limited and sparse. A mere 15 minutes was devoted to reporting the news of the day back then. That was because, in large part, the ability of radio stations to cover news outside of their local areas was quite limited, leaving them heavily dependent upon wire services and government announcements for news content. On a day when no government announcements were forthcoming and little of interest was moving across the news service wires, radio programmers might very well have felt that there was “no news” worth relaying to their audience.

Notables born on this day were few, and include:

1857 – Clarence Darrow, American lawyer (d. 1938)

Here’s Clarence Darrow (his own voice) attributing crime to determinism (that’s one way he talked Leopold and Loeb out of getting a death sentence). Darrow was a well known determinist, and perhaps that’s once reason he nearly always fought for the underdog.

1915 – Joy Davidman, Polish-Ukrainian Jewish American poet and author (d. 1960)

Davidman was of course the great love of C. S. Lewis, and she died tragically of cancer at only 45. She was born a secular Jew and became an atheist, but converted to Christianity long before she married the theologian. The 1993 movie Shadowlands, starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger, recounts their relationship, and it’s pretty good. The full movie is on YouTube for free (below):

1946 – Hayley Mills, English actress

1961 – Jane Leeves, English actress and dancer

Those mowed down by the Grim Reaper on April 18 include:

1802 – Erasmus Darwin, English physician and botanist (b. 1731)

A member of the inbred Darwin-Wedgwood framily, Erasmus was grandfather to both Charles Darwin and Francis Galton, and wrote a book, Zoonomia, (1794-1796), which gave some early ideas about evolution. I happen to have a copy of both volumes third American edition (1809):

1945 – Ernie Pyle, American journalist and soldier (b. 1900)

1955 – Albert Einstein, German-American physicist, engineer, and academic (b. 1879)

2002 – Thor Heyerdahl, Norwegian ethnographer and explorer (b. 1914)

Here’s a video of Heyerdahl and his famous raft Kon-Tiki. He and his crew of six sailed from Peru to Polynesia in exactly 100 days. Their trip was an attempt to show that Polynesia might have been colonized from South America, but now we know that it wasn’t

2012 – Dick Clark, American television host and producer, founded Dick Clark Productions (b. 1929)

Fresh hell from Ukraine: Here’s the NYT’s headline for breaking news on the war (click on screenshot):

And the summary:

Russian forces launched a rare missile strike on Monday on Lviv, killing at least seven people in the first known deaths from the war in the western city that until now had been relatively untouched by violence, according to the authorities. Witnesses reported flames and smoke rising from what appeared to be at least three impact sites on the outskirts of a train complex in the western part of Lviv, which has taken in hundreds of thousands of people fleeing violence in the north and east of Ukraine. At least 11 people were injured in the attacks, including a child, the Lviv mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, said on Telegram.

The attack on Lviv came as Russia unleashed a broad series of strikes across Ukraine, hitting what Moscow said were more than 100 military targets in apparent preparation for a major offensive in the east. Russia has unleashed further destruction in recent days on the major eastern cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol, which are seen as crucial to Moscow’s attempt to consolidate control over a large arc of its neighbor after its effort to take Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, was blocked. Here’s Lviv (red symbol):

In battered Mariupol, which is almost gone as a city, a small group of Ukrainian soldiers remained, holed up in a steel plant and refusing Russian demands to surrender. It’s likely that city will be in Russian hands within a week (the Russia promise to allow evacuation of civilians was never fulfilled). And questions remain about the sinking of the Russian ship Moskva remain, as there are problems with both the Russian and Ukrainian accounts.

If the ship caught fire before sinking, as the Russians claim, then why did it not have a system to extinguish such blazes, the [Russian] television host wondered aloud. If the ship was sunk by two Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles, as Ukrainian and unidentified U.S. Defense Department officials have claimed, then why did it lack an antimissile system?

I tend to believe the Ukrainian account, but of course I’m biased. Meanwhile, Russians continue to bombard Kharkiv and Kyiv, and no progress has been made in peace talks.

“God forbid that the current political situation in fraternal Ukraine, which is close to us, should be aimed at ensuring that the evil forces that have always fought against the unity of Rus and the Russian Church gain the upper hand,” Kirill said days after Russia invaded.

*Patriarch Kirilli, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, continues to defend Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a stand that has deeply divided his church (remember, it has congregations throughout the world):

Whether warning about the “external enemies” attempting to divide the “united people” of Russia and Ukraine, or very publicly blessing the generals leading soldiers in the field, Patriarch Kirill has become one of the war’s most prominent backers. His sermons echo, and in some cases even supply, the rhetoric that President Vladimir Putin has used to justify the assault on cities and civilians.

“Let this image inspire young soldiers who take the oath, who embark on the path of defending the fatherland,” Kirill intoned as he gave a gilded icon to Gen. Viktor Zolotov during a service at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral in mid-March. The precious gift, the general responded, would protect the troops in their battles against Ukrainian “Nazis.”

“Any war has to have guns and ideas,” said Cyril Hovorun, professor of ecclesiology, international relations and ecumenism at University College Stockholm. “In this war the Kremlin has provided the guns, and I believe the church is providing the ideas.” Well, perhaps not ideas but justifications. And hasn’t it always done that. Theologians are good at rationalizing anything.

*I am starting to wonder if softness on religion is a characteristic of wokeness. Religious people can and do cast themselves as beleaguered minorities, and that would appeal to the victim narrative that pervades wokeness. The NYT, of course, has been soft on faith for a while, and today the Washington Post joins them with a cloying op-ed (by a political reporter!) called, “This religious season reminds us of faith’s liberating promise.” But faith never delivers on its promises, and has always spread divisiveness among humanity (see Patricarch Kirill above). Get a load of this:

The proximity of Passover, Easter and Ramadan on this year’s calendar is a reminder that religion can set loose profoundly liberating human impulses. That all three are celebrated in our country speaks to the fruitful interaction between a tradition of immigration and a commitment to religious freedom.

Many who regard theism as a backward-looking social force might usefully consider how each of these holidays contains the seeds of rebellion. Thinking about religion’s progressive side is especially important in light of the single most striking development in the American religious landscape over the past two decades: the rise of the “nones,” those who decline to associate with any organized religion. Perhaps the article’s author, E. J. Dionne, Jr., might posit that the “nones” are increasing because organized religion has little to offer these days. Instead, he argues that the “nones” are really religious: Meanwhile, a large share of those drifting from the old religious institutions are still declining to identify as atheists or agnostic. Sociologists have long noted the growth of those who self-identify as “spiritual but not religious,” but Braunstein sees this group as doing more than embracing vague feelings of transcendence. They, like members of more progressive congregations and traditions, are making a public statement “that not all religious people are conservative, and not all liberals are secularist.” Yes, but the number of atheists and agnostics is increasing as well, and Dionne’s statement about what “nones” really mean by refusing to participated in organized religion is a risible rationalization.

*If you want to know what Elon Musk would do with Twitter if he manages to seize control of the platform. the Wall Street Journal reports that he’s going to do this stuff:

Soften its stance on content moderation [less censorship]

Enable writers to edit their tweets [this should be time-limited, as it is on this website

Make it a private rather than a public company [this gives him more control to implement changes

Make Twitter’s algorithm open source and put the code on GitHub. [this means that those outside the organization can recommend changes]

Create a new form of authentication with extra features for those who pay

Rely less on advertising

Try to stop spam and spam bots [aren’t they doing this already?]

Allow for longer tweets [no length specified]

Will this make Twitter less “toxic”? I have no idea. It’s inherent in the medium, and I favor as little content moderation as possible. Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter would probably become even more of a source of agitation and divisiveness than before, but hey, that’s America and it’s also free speech (see a post about social media later today).

*You’ve probably seen the gorgeous decorated Easter eggs, called pysanky, which are traditional in Ukraine. This 3½-minute video at the Washington Post recounts the tradition (including its use to bring on spring and to stave off world-destroying monsters) and gives a brief view of how these are made, which involves wax and dyes. Click on the screenshot to see the video and read a bit more. And for a longer how-to-video, see this YouTube video.

*Here’s a tiny handmade book of poems (photo below) entirely produced by Charlotte Brontë in 1829, including her sewing the cover. (The Brontë sisters made several of these volumes.) One of two dozen produced by Charlotte, it was rediscovered after more than a century and is the last one in private hands. It’s up for auction, and it ain’t cheap:

“A Book of Rhymes,” a 15-page volume smaller than a playing card, was last seen at auction in 1916 in New York, where it sold for $520 before disappearing, its whereabouts — and even its survival — unknown. It will be unveiled on April 21, the opening night of the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair and, as it happens, Brontë’s birthday. The asking price? A cool $1.25 million.

The book contains ten poems whose titles were known, but this is the first time the poems themselves have been unveiled.

What I want to know is why this small and rare volume is being handled by someone without gloves!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, discussing Karolina’s overly abundant love of cats, has generalized this, observing the number of cat pictures and cat videos Hili sees in social media.

Hili: Humanity is exaggerating its love of cats. A: Humanity exaggerates everything.

In Polish:

Hili: Ludzkość przesadza z tą miłością do kotów. Ja: Ludzkość ze wszystkim przesadza.

Here are Szaron and Kulka looking out the window:

From Only Duck Memes. They aren’t really that different. But remember, only female ducks (hens) make the classic “quack”. Males (drakes) make a grunt-y quack. The French “coin” doesn’t sound like my last name, but like this: “kwah”.

A meme from Bruce:

A Duckroll!

Matthew made a pie (his family is out of the country). It’s apple rhubarb, and here’s a photo (he said it wasn’t that great, and I reminded him that rhubarb is not a proper ingredient for pie):

A tweet from Titania, who caught Crayola in an act of racism. Remember, it’s not the intent that matters, but the effect!

