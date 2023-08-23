Reader Fred sent me a photo that came from this tweet. Can you spot the bobcat in it? I’ll put the extracted picture below, and will post the reveal at noon Chicago time.
Please don’t put the answer in the comments so that others can search. But you can say whether you spotted it.
Can you spot the Bob cat? pic.twitter.com/vpZcGBsw9g
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) August 17, 2023
Find it! (Click to enlarge.) I’d call this fairly easy:
13 thoughts on “Spot the bobcat!”
Got it!
Ooo, good one!
Spotted it 🙂
I don’t see it! What’s wrong with me?
Your ancestors lived in an area where there were no large cats lurking in the undergrowth deciding who to have for lunch.
I do like it when you can see the head so clearly once you find it. Confirmation!
How does one send in wildlife photos?
Send photos to Jerry’s UC email address. You can find the email under “Author website;” link is at the top right of this page.
Hi kitty!
Cute! Looks like a young version.
Lovely. So easy to spot again after you’ve already found it, and yet it took me a while to get in the first place.
Got it…
Got it.