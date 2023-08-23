Spot the bobcat!

August 23, 2023 • 10:00 am

Reader Fred sent me a photo that came from this tweet.  Can you spot the bobcat in it? I’ll put the extracted picture below, and will post the reveal at noon Chicago time.

Please don’t put the answer in the comments so that others can search. But you can say whether you spotted it.

Find it! (Click to enlarge.) I’d call this fairly easy:

    1. Send photos to Jerry’s UC email address. You can find the email under “Author website;” link is at the top right of this page.

  9. Lovely. So easy to spot again after you’ve already found it, and yet it took me a while to get in the first place.

