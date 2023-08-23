Reader Fred sent me a photo that came from this tweet. Can you spot the bobcat in it? I’ll put the extracted picture below, and will post the reveal at noon Chicago time.

Please don’t put the answer in the comments so that others can search. But you can say whether you spotted it.

Can you spot the Bob cat? pic.twitter.com/vpZcGBsw9g — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) August 17, 2023

Find it! (Click to enlarge.) I’d call this fairly easy: