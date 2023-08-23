Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ creationism

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “field2,” is from 13 years ago but is slightly rewritten. The Divine Duo discusses the age of the Earth, with Jesus maintaining that it’s older than the 6,000 years espoused by Mo.

The sick part is that a 2019 Gallup poll of Americans show that 40% of them agree with Jesus’s estimate. The line at the top shows the proportion of polled Americans who believe that “God created human beings pretty much in their present form at one time within the last 10,000 years or so. I gave these figures in one of muy Galápagos lectures, and people just couldn’t believe it.

On the other hand, the proportion of people who believe in purely naturalistic evolution has risen pretty steadily in the last two decades. But it’s still at only 22%: a bit more than one and five of our countrymen. In total, 73% of Americans believe that evolution involves some form of divine intervention or guidance.