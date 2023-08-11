Some light groping at O’Hare

I wasn’t thoroughly groped this morning at O’Hare, but I was “randomly selected for extra screening,” so even though I had TSA Pre-check, I was frisked. Thank Ceiling Cat, no “suspicious” areas appeared on my arms and back, and the frisker stayed away from the naughty bits.

On the way to my gate after going through security, I noticed this box before the exit:

But why is there an amnesty box (a place where you are supposed to deposit weed) given that marijuana is now legal in Chicago and all of Illinois? Perhaps it’s a place to put your cannabis on the way OUT, in case you forgot to dispose of it before going to a country or state where it’s not legal.

I am cooling my heels at O’Hare, as we arrived way early. I reserved an Uber, far cheaper than a taxi, and the nice driver showed up 15 minutes early. Combined with light traffic in the early morning on the usually crowded Dan Ryan Expressway, we got here in a record 24 minutes from my crib. Now I’m sitting here with a large Starbuck’s dark coffee ($4.30) and a plug for my computer.

I have a six hour layover in Miami—not the world’s most comfortable airport. I’ve contemplated taking a cab to the Versailles Restaurant, not too far from the airport and home of great Cuban food (excellent mojitos and ropa vieja), but I’d have to go out and back through security, and, besides, there’s a branch in the airport.

I also have a book to read: while pondering what to take to the Galápagos, I got a book in the mail from a friend: Inside Story, an autobiographical novel by Martin Amis. It’s supposed to have a lot about a character very like Christopher Hitchens, Amis’s BFF. It’s long and should last a while.

After finding noms in Miami, I’ll be off to Guyaquil, the port of egress to the Galápagos, where we’ll presumably be flying tomorrow morning With a 10:30 arrival time in Ecuador, I expect I’ll get little sleep. (I slept like a baby last night.)

I’ll report on my adventures as I have time; internet may be spotty in the archipelago. Please don’t send readers’ wildlife, or too much email while I’m gone, as emails may get lost in the deluge. I’ll be back home on the 21st, with a short break before I take a 3-week trip to Israel.

Meanwhile in England, an antique sailing ship is about to retrace Darwin’s Beagle voyage on a two-year trip around the world. Now that would be an adventure! (h/t Pyers).

Wish me luck: finches and marine iguanas await!