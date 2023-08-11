Friday: Hili dialogue

As you’re reading this, I’ll be winging my way to Miami, cooling my heels for a few hours, and then flying to Guayaquil for an overnight before we head to the Galápagos. I’ll be lecturing to U of C alumni (and perhaps alumni of other schools) on a Lindblad cruise of the islands. Yes, it’s departure day, Friday, August 11, 2023, and also National Panini Day.

Matthew will put in the Hili dialogue here, and for the next ten days this feature will probably contain only Hili dialogues—unless Matthew has something to say.

It’s also Annual Medical Checkup Day, Ingersoll Day, celebrating the “Great Agnostic” (Robert G. Ingersoll) born on this day in 1833, National Raspberry Bombe Day, National Raspberry Tart Day, and, in Japan,Mountain Day, Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the August 11 Wikipedia page.

Here’s Ingersoll along with my favorite quote from him. He was the Hitchens of his day, eloquent and able to hold an audience for hours without using notes. I think I used this quote to open Faith Versus Fact:

Now that science has attained its youth, and superstition is in its dotage, the trembling, palsied wreck says to the athlete: “Let us be friends.” It reminds me of the bargain the cock wished to make with the horse: “Let us agree not to step on each other’s feet.”

This is the only known photo of Ingersoll addressing an audience:

Here are the World Cup results from yesterday’s knockout round:

From the NYT:

A Women’s World Cup of change, of unexpected early departures and tantalizing arrivals, has completed its upending of certainty and tradition. No former champion remains in the tournament with two rounds to play. Gone prematurely are the United States, with its four world championships, and Germany, with two. Ousted is Norway, the 1995 victor. And now Japan, the 2011 winner, has exited in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 defeat to Sweden on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand. Of course, it would be highly inaccurate to consider Sweden an arriviste. It has participated in all nine Women’s World Cups, finishing second in 2003 and third three times. But it has never won a major tournament and longs to be a first-time champion.

. . . Sweden will face Spain in the semifinals after smothering Japan’s versatile attack in the first half and then defending for its tournament life in the second. It built what seemed a secure lead early in the second half by scoring twice indirectly on its specialty, set pieces, then held on as Japan, desperate and energized, made a fierce, if futile, charge. Spain’s meeting with the Netherlands on Friday in the quarterfinals of this Women’s World Cup was always likely to be close. As Spain’s draining, narrow, 2-1 victory proved, close may have been an understatement. There is barely a hair’s breadth between these teams: the Spanish, Europe’s great power-in-waiting, and the Dutch, famed for their talent but noteworthy for their resilience. Four years ago, that mixture was enough to carry the Netherlands to the World Cup final against the United States. This year, it was starting to look as if a repeat trip might be in the cards. Andries Jonker’s team had advanced from the group phase in a style more impressive than spectacular. It had finished, most significantly, ahead of the United States. Thanks to the reflexes and concentration of Daphne van Domselaar, its goalkeeper, it had held South Africa at bay in the round of 16.

Here are the highlights of the Spain/Netherlands game, with Spain winning by one goal in overtime.

And the highlights of the Japan/Sweden game:

There will be no other Nooz today as I’m on the road.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili senses an intruder.

Hili: Is this dog barking in the garden or in the orchard? A: It’s outside the fence. Hili: Better go and check.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ten pies szczeka w sadzie, czy w ogrodzie? Ja: Jest za płotem. Hili: Lepiej sprawdź.

********************

Cat scientists from Divy:

From Laurie Ann; “When your replacement head arrives in the post”:

From the Absurd Sign Project:

From Masih (sound up). There’s are English subtitles. The arrant insistence of the regime that women cover their hair may be the straw that broke the back of the Islamic Revolution:

Young girls in Iran don’t just defy hair-covering orders; they courageously film Islamic Republic agents, using social media to expose their oppression. The fight of Iranian women won’t cease until the gender-apartheid regime is toppled. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/O7AbjGgEjx — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 9, 2023

Ricky Gervais on d*gs and artificial selection:

From Simon, which reminds me of an old joke:

From Malcolm. Oy, what a racket!

The story of the man who got countless noise complaints for excessive screaming and loud music from neighbors and set up a nanny cam to find this [read more: https://t.co/xHAtb9xkwi]pic.twitter.com/hSQNH33YPU — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 22, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 14-year-old Dutch girl gassed upon arrival.

11 August 1928 | Dutch Jewish girl Ariette Wilk was born in The Hague. In December 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz. After the selection she was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/HeqjPxtLvv — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 11, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a caterpillar that, via natural selection, has come to resemble bird poop:

YOU FUCKING GUYS LOOKED WHAT I SAW TODAY pic.twitter.com/DrKITIzLRV — Jess in the Wild (@Jess_inthewild) August 10, 2023

This is almost certainly mimicry of a predatory spider, and it’s some good mimicry!

I’ve posted this before, and will do so again because it’s so catlike: