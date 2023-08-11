How they make animal sounds for the movies

Here’s a filler post as I’ll soon be boarding for Miami, and have little to say except to express sorrow for the wildfires on Maui, whose latest toll is at least 55 lives, as well as a ton of property destroyed.
Here’s a video showing how they make animal noises for the movies (you didn’t think the animals made them, did you?).
The YouTube notes:
Foley artists use objects to create sounds based on a character’s movements and interactions in movies and TV shows. Sometimes, they will find themselves making sounds for animals. Marko Costanzo is a veteran Foley artist for c5 Sound, Inc. He has who worked on movies like “Ice Age,” “Life of Pi,” and “True Grit.” Costanzo explained how complicated it was to make the sounds of a dragonfly flapping its wings in “Men in Black,” and how he captured the footsteps of a dog at different ages in “Marley & Me.” Then, we showed him an animal clip he has never seen before and had him come up with the proper sounds on the spot.
Interesting. There are also the sounds created for dinosaurs and fictional monsters. There, the sound effects people will need to make something up, and I think blend in sounds from different animals.
I once got a cook’s tour of Skywalker Ranch, George Lucas’ recording studio outside of San Rafael, California. The Foley studio was great — a big toy room. There was an entire car (for all the sounds a car can make), a whole wall of different kinds of shoes, every household item you can imagine, and on and on. There were half a dozen floor surfaces — hardwood, stone, steel deck plate, etc.
In my own work (recording classical music), once in a while we have to come up with a sound effect — it’s fun, but it takes way too much time to get it right! I could tell you about the baroque opera where we somehow had to evoke the gates of hell opening.
Sadly, this is often true even for nature documentaries.