Jordan Peterson explains his “religion”, emitting more waffles than IHOP

The other day, when Richard Dawkins answered two questions from Jordan Peterson, I noted this:
Whatever else there is to admire about Peterson, his affection for religion, which may be of the “Little People” variety (e.g., “I am no believer, but religion is essential for everyone else as a social glue”), is not only an acceptance of the unevidenced, but a false belief that superstition is necessary for a good society (viz. Scandinavia). It’s also patronizing.
But it may be that Peterson really believes in, say, Christianity. I’d love to sit him down and ask him questions about whether he believes in the Resurrection, heaven, and so on, but I’m 100% sure that his answers would be so tortuous that you wouldn’t get an intelligible answer.
Well, I think I was right, and the video below show it. Here we see a weepy Peterson explaining his beliefs in an eight-minute video. It starts with an epiphany he had while pondering a sculpture: this was a vision of the sky (actually “another dimension”) opening up and a force descending upon him. That force filled him with an intense sense of “like being in heaven for some brief period of time” that transformed him. What was the transformation? It’s not clear, but it has something to do with promoting morality.
Here’s the tortuous part: he explains of his revelation that “it was if I was in the presence of something that was living, and I suppose it was an experience of God, if you want to put it that way.” He adds that he could have retained that “elevated state,” but would be unable to do so, for he simply couldn’t live in such a state of exaltation. (Peterson doesn’t explain why.) He felt that “a gift had been offered the he was in no position to receive.”
Reflecting on this epiphany, he adds that “I don’t know what to think about that. . . I mean God only know what the world is really like, that’s for sure. . .and I’ve had a variety of very strange experiences that have convinced me that we know very little about anything.” He is ignoring all of science with such a statement. But perhaps he’s referring to the numinous, in which case first we have to know that the “anything” he’s talking about really exists.
Peterson then goes into Christ, noting that others have pointed out the similarity between mythological gods and Christ, but, he claims, Christ is different. Why? Because there’s a “historical representation of his existence as well.” (He’s referring, of course, to the Bible, the only evidence of a living Christ person.) But he then backs away again and says that that the “historical evidence” can be doubted, but it doesn’t matter because “there’s still a historical story, so what you have in the figure of Christ is an actual person who actually lived, plus a myth, and in some sense Christ is the union of those two things.”
So here he says there are credible doubts about whether Christ actually lived, but then asserts that Christ reeally did live, so he’s already contradicting himself. About whether he believes this, he waffles again: “I probably believe that, but I’m amazed at my own belief and I don’t understand that. . . ” (here Peterson begins weeping). His weepiness is caused by his sense that in Christ, the “objective world and the narrative world touch.” I’m not sure what this “union synchronicity” means, except that the Jesus story (which, he says, “tells us how to act”) somehow resonates with his emotions.
In response to the question of whether he believes in God, Peterson proffers several answers he’s given, including ” No, but I’m afraid he probably exists” (whatever that means), “No, but I’m terrified that he might exist” and “I act as if God exists”. This is waffling of the highest order!
He goes on to add out that some believing Christians abuse children, and that lowers his opinion of Christianity because they haven’t addressed this problem with sufficient zeal.
What is curious about all this, beside the fact that he produces more waffles than IHOP, is that the religion he is flirting with is Christianity, only one among many religions. And, in fact, there are other religions, for example Islam or Scientology, where there’s far more evidence for the existence of a real founder than there is for Christianity.
This kind of palaver—a hyper-emotional recitation of beliefs that can lure in some doubters but that doesn’t hang together—is why I am not a fan of Peterson. But does it matter whether he believes in God or not? One gets the strong sense from this video that if he doesn’t, he certainly believes in a Power Above Himself, and that power is very like Christianity. Peterson is an influential person, and so when his minions hear this stuff, they’re more likely to become believers than atheists.
But this is what the Jews call pilpul: an intellectual attempt to reconcile competing positions, often characterized, as Wikipedia notes, as “casuistic hairsplitting.”
This video comes from the “Modern Wisdom” YouTube channel, which seems to exist to promote the lucubrations of Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson.
h/t: Jeff
33 thoughts on “Jordan Peterson explains his “religion”, emitting more waffles than IHOP”
This conversion story is so Francis Collins.
My personal pilpul: the affection I feel for both Peterson and Coyne.
GCM
“hyper-emotional”
Or perhaps simply “emotional” but with reckless, uninhibited abandon.
Robert Sapolsky’s writing got me to admit that a very large proportion of anyone’s moment-to-moment experience is driven by or is emotion (I’d have to re-read).
That’s complex enough – but clearly, how emotion is regulated varies a great deal.
“pilpul […] “casuistic hairsplitting” ” those are very expressive terms, very handy.
Isn’t this what they call blabbering?
+1
I’d like extra maple syrup on those waffles, please. 😉😄
May he can’t help it. Maybe he is one of the predestined that some Christians keep talking about. His efforts to run away fail because God wants him, and God’s the boss 🙂
I’ve been listening to this kind of nonsensical and tortuous gibberish all my life and what I find most annoying of all is how slippery these believers are. They bob. They weave. They divert. Their rhetoric (if you can call it that) is so slimy that one can never get hold of enough of it to falsify. It there really was any There there, they would be able to explain it clearly and succinctly. Do they really believe or are they trying to protect what they know is just fantasy? As usual, they are too slippery to tell.
There is no There there.
+1
In contrast to the gibberish, imagine him speaking in syllogisms that could be parsed, and evaluated for validity and soundness. Hard to imagine, isn’t it?
Jeez, I’m a guy who can get misty in a darkened movie theater or when reading a poignant book in private, but Peterson does more bawling in public than Jack Paar and Ed Muskie combined. 🙂
It’s not a good Peterson experience unless and until he turns on the waterworks.
The most disappointing aspect of the video is that Peterson would allow this narrative about a very personal–let’s call it “mystical”–experience be played over the sappy collage of people looking pseudo-sublime. Whether this was his idea or that of the producers of “Modern Wisdom” I don’t know, but it turned what could have been an at-least sincere witnessing of a transcendent experience into a nauseating freak show. Peterson has his irritating flaws, but he’s better than this.
I agree with you for the most part. Where I disagree is that I don’t think Peterson is better than this.
To riff on your main point: Ecstatic, blissful peak experiences–call them mystical, spiritual, transcendent, or cosmic–happen regularly among us humans. Indeed, one could say that having these experiences is one of the purposes of living. When we go searching for language to relate and explain these experiences is when we get into trouble. To immediately jump to “God” as an explanation is really a non-sequitur. That said, I’m with Sam Harris in advocating for more psychiatric research into these experiences.
Whatever is better than this is usually still just pablum. Try to read excerpts from one of his massively successful books, like 12 Rules for Life. Whole paragraphs of “Huh??????” alternating with paragraphs of “So what?”
>I’m not sure what this “union synchronicity” means,
He might have said “Jungian synchronicity”. I think I remember him talking about this concept before, and it seems to fit the context.
Jung definitely coined the term synchronicity, and I know Peterson is into Jung’s work.
I think you’re right. After all, Peterson is a low-rent Jungian.
Maybe sex?
Almost all who believe in divine existence are willing to assert it. I don’t think Peterson’s acting is very convincing.
It reminds me of The Usual Suspects: “Keaton used to say that he didn’t believe in God, but he was scared of him. Well, I do believe in God, Agent Kujan. And the only thing that scares me…is Keyser Soze.”
Not to be crude or anything, but isn’t this more or less just a wet dream? OK, so it was maybe a little bit crude…
How did Saint Theresa put it, little less crudely, but from the female point of view?
Yeah, right. Totally goddish thoughts there, not an iota of repressed sexuality.
Needs more bodice ripping.
Why is it that the faithful can’t understand, and even actually feel, that all gods and the supernatural exist between their ears and nowhere else. GROG.
Made me actually LOL. Which wouldn’t have been so bad if I hadn’t had a mouthful of Bang energy drink. Gonna take me awhile to clean up the mess. I have got to remember that. Hilarious.
I think Jordan Peterson is someone who wants to believe but is afraid to come out. His rational brain is his god.
Deepidies. Or horseshit, as you may prefer.
About a year ago, a Peterson video popped up on my feed and I watched it. I had never heard of the guy. He was talking about psychology and I just assumed he was a college professor lecturing to a class. I found him to be interesting and compelling. That didn’t last long. After watching another video or two, I realized that he was long on rhetorical skill but short on substance. Or, as the say in Texas, all hat and no cattle. Or, as my uncle used to say, a ten dollar haircut on a fifty-cent head. I can see how he gets away with it, though. He is very serious and self-confident and well prepared. A lot of people would watch his presentation and assume that he is very wise and so he must be right, even if they don’t really understand what he’s saying. He might not be a con-man, but he has a lot in common with one.
Jordan Peterson used to be a frequent guest on TV Ontario’s excellent “The Agenda” program, which is kind of “current affairs”, but broader. Now he never appears—I assume he got too big for them. Initially my parents and I were impressed with him for the reasons you mention. It took a lot longer for me than it did for you to become disenchanted with Peterson, but become disenchanted I did. About the most charitable thing I can say about him now is that I find the man very puzzling.
I’m unsure and frankly disappointed that so many give this many legitimacy by entertaining discussions with him. He spends way too much time, or at least did, thinking about how women are in the workplace and suggesting that maybe they should not be there and never entertaining the thought that perhaps men who can’t control themselves shouldn’t be there. He’s also obnoxious and tried to dominate discussions by constantly interrupting certain men and women.
To me he feels like a very smart man who has become lost in a maze of ideas and feelings no longer attached to any underlying reality. The kind of maze one can wander in forever but never get anywhere. It very much reminded me of the ramblings of a smart, well spoken and schizophrenic friend I had long ago.