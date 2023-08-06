Today we have photos by John Avise, still looking for photogenic birds. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Honorable Mention For Most Photogenic Songbird?

In the past two weeks, Jerry has posted on WEIT my first-place and second-place winners for my “most photogenic songbird” contest. This week’s post showcases another North American bird that should receive, in my experience, at least an honorable mention. Here in Southern California, the California Scrub-Jay (Aphelocoma californica) is an especially photogenic songbird because it is quite common, relatively tame, and has a beautiful bluish plumage.

Side view showing the pretty blue: