It’s Sunday, and we have a themed bird post by John Avise, this time on the runner-up to the “Most photogenic bird” competition. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them,
Runner-up to Most Photogenic Songbird?
Last week I showcased the Northern Mockingbird as the most photogenic North American songbird, in my experience. This week showcases my personal runner-up for this honor: the White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys). This species is attractive, relatively tame and very common here in Southern California during the winter months.
Adult:
Adult frontal:
Adult back view:
Adult portrait:
Another adult portrait:
Adult on flower:
Adult head portrait:
Adult pair:
Juvenile:
Juvenile (note the tan median head stripe):
Juvenile back view:
12) parting shot for the species:
2 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Lovely little birds – thanks, as always.
Surprised how much the juvenile white-crowned sparrow looks like a chipping sparrow. Thanks for the pics