It’s Sunday, and we have a themed bird post by John Avise, this time on the runner-up to the “Most photogenic bird” competition. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them,

Runner-up to Most Photogenic Songbird? Last week I showcased the Northern Mockingbird as the most photogenic North American songbird, in my experience. This week showcases my personal runner-up for this honor: the White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys). This species is attractive, relatively tame and very common here in Southern California during the winter months. Adult:

Adult frontal:

Adult back view:

Adult portrait:

Another adult portrait:

Adult on flower:

Adult head portrait:

Adult pair:

Juvenile:

Juvenile (note the tan median head stripe):

Juvenile back view:

12) parting shot for the species: