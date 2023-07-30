Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the sabbath for Christian cats: Sunday, July 30, 2023, and National Cheesecake Day (best either plain or with cherries). I’m still partial to Junior’s Cheesecake in Brooklyn:
Here’s a groaner of a cheesecake joke:
I went to the doctor recently and he said “Don’t eat anything fatty.” So I asked “So you mean like bacon and cheesecake and stuff like that?” And he said “No, fatty, don’t eat anything.”
It’s also Father-in-Law Day, World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Paperback Book Day, World Snorkeling Day, Share a Hug Day, and International Day of Friendship.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the July 30 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*A new Gallup poll on sex and sports participation shows that Americans are becoming less tolerant towards trans females competing against biological females.
A larger majority of Americans now (69%) than in 2021 (62%) say transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that conform with their birth gender. Likewise, fewer endorse transgender athletes being able to play on teams that match their current gender identity, 26%, down from 34%.
Transgender sports participation has also become a major political flashpoint, and elected officials in conservative-leaning states have enacted laws to ban transgender athletes who were born male from competing against female athletes. At least 20 U.S. states now have such laws, and the Republican-led U.S. House recently passed a national ban. The federal ban is unlikely to pass the Senate, and President Joe Biden has promised to veto it. The White House recently released a proposed set of guidelines that would govern decisions surrounding transgender individuals’ participation in gender-segregated sports.
The shift toward greater public opposition to transgender athletes competing on the basis of their current gender identity has occurred at the same time that more U.S. adults say they know a transgender person. Thirty-nine percent of Americans, up from 31% in 2021, say someone they know personally has told them they are transgender.
But both Americans who know and do not know a transgender individual have become less supportive of allowing transgender athletes to play on the team of their choice. Currently, 30% of those who know a transgender person favor allowing athletes to play on teams that match their current gender identity, down from 40% in 2021. Among those who do not know a transgender person, support is now 23%, down from 31%.
It’s aways seemed to me, in light of the data, that it’s palpably unfair to allow trans women who have gone through male puberty, with its attendant strength and physiological advantages, to compete against biological women. So these data are heartening, since less than a third of people who knows a transgender person still feel that transwomen (I’m assuming that trans men are not an object of contention) shouldn’t compete against natal women. Is society coming to its senses about this one issue. (Needless to say, there should be a way—perhaps an “open” category—for transgender people who want to play sports to do so.
*In his latest Weekly Dish, “The Importance of Saying ‘Yes’ to the ‘But’,” Andrew Sullivan takes a quasi-scientific attitude, describing the advantages of questioning your own position.
One of the enduring frustrations of living in a politically polarized country is the evaporation of nuance. As the muscles of liberal democracy atrophy, and as cultural tribalism infects everyone’s consciousness, it becomes more and more difficult to say, “Yes, but …”
. . The epitome, of course, was the Russia stuff. Between “Trump won the election because of Putin” and “The Russia Hoax,” there was precious little space for qualification. But the truth, it seems obvious now, was somewhere in between: yes, Trump loved Putin, and was happy to welcome campaign assistance from anyone, including Moscow — but no, he wasn’t a Russian agent, there was no “conspiracy,” and Clinton lost the election for far more obvious and provable reasons. The Mueller Report landed somewhere in the middle, because facts — which is why no one liked it. Worse, even to concede a smidgen of a point to the other side became anathema.
He also brings up the covid lab-leak theory (I’ve now decided that for the time being I take no position on this).
. . . A couple more. Yes, immigration is the lifeblood of America … but we need to control the integrity of our borders, and keep the pace of migration to a sustainable level that doesn’t hurt American workers and threaten cultural stability. Yes, we need to recognize and better include trans people in society … but we don’t have to abolish the sex binary, sterilize children before puberty, or teach kindergartners they get to pick their sex like a favorite color. Yes, trans women are women … but not in the same way as those who are biologically women, and we need to honor that distinction in a few, relevant instances, like not having biological dudes swinging their junk in the women’s locker room, FFS.
. . . The trouble, of course, is the emotional and tribal inadequacy of these “yes, but”s. You’ll get lambasted by your friends and fellow partisans the second you concede anything to the opposite side.
And a sensible ending, though this isn’t one of Sullivan’s best columns (After all he’s just asking people to be reasonable rather than tribal.):
A liberal democracy is a place where these distinctions can be made, compromises can be forged, and tribal loyalty can be qualified by reality. As it slips away, with the Trump right and the woke left offering us non-negotiable, Manichean views of the world, we can fret and panic and worry.
Or we can start saying “yes, but” more often. And mean it.
*About two months ago I wrote about intriguing reports that physicists had come up with a substance that acted like a superconductor at room temperature instead of near absolute zero. If true, that would be a stupendous finding. But there were doubts about it, and those doubts have no increased. That’s because one of the authors of the superconductor paper was also an author of a paper on another subject that has been retracted in Physical Review Letters. If you screw with your data once, it makes it more likely that that’s not a one-off incident:
A major physics journal is retracting a two-year-old scientific paper that described the transformations of a chemical compound as it was squeezed between two pieces of diamond.
Such an esoteric finding — and retraction — would not typically garner much attention.
But one of the leaders of this research is Ranga P. Dias, a professor in the physics and mechanical engineering departments at the University of Rochester in New York who made a much bigger scientific splash earlier this year, touting the discovery of a room-temperature superconductor.
At the same time, accusations of research misconduct have swirled around Dr. Dias, and his superconductor findings remain largely unconfirmed.
The retracted paper does not involve superconductivity but rather describes how a relatively mundane material, manganese sulfide, shifts its behavior from an insulator to a metal and then back to an insulator under increasing pressure.
A complaint that one of the graphs in the paper looked fishy led the journal, Physical Review Letters, to recruit outside experts to take a closer look.
The inquiry arrived at disquieting conclusions.
“The findings back up the allegations of data fabrication/falsification convincingly,” the journal’s editors wrote in an email to the authors of the paper on July 10.
. . .While Dr. Dias continues to defend the work, to some scientists, there is now clear evidence of misconduct.
“There’s no plausible deniability left,” said N. Peter Armitage, a professor of physics and astronomy at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore who is among the scientists who have seen the reports. “They submitted falsified data. There’s no ambiguity there at all.”
Over the past few years, Dr. Dias and his colleagues have published a series of spectacular findings in top scientific journals.
For some reason I find myself less inclined to accept the phenomenon of room-temperature superconductivity. . . .
*This is sad because I always wanted to visit Brooks Falls, Alaska, site of the world’s last sockeye salmon run for bears. You can watch the bears standing in the falls and letting the salmon leaping into the gaping maws, getting fatter and fatter for the winter hibernation. And that, of course, leads to the famous Fat Bear Contest, which I document each fall, showing how previously thin bears turn in to huge tubs of lard. Now, however, the salmon run has been delayed by climate change, delaying the arrival of a beloved bear.
“The last time he showed up this late, salmon were also late, and the salmon were late this year as well,” said Candice Rusch, a spokesperson with Explore.org, the site that runs the 24/7 live cameras at Katmai National Park. “What we’ve been seeing in Alaska is that the salmon run has been trending later into July, which means for bears like Otis waiting longer to eat that salmon.”
Wild bears like Otis are supposed to return to the salmon run in late June, not July, but rising temperatures and overfishing are in part delaying the arrival of the salmon, Rusch said. This puts the bears in a time crunch, having to eat food in less than the usual six months they’d have to take bulk up before winter time.
. . . . 480 Otis is particularly famous thanks to the increasingly popular Fat Bear Week competition. Created in 2014, Fat Bear Week is March Madness meets Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest, but for bears. At the end of the summer, Katmai National Park staff and Explore.org pit 12 park bears against each other online in a single-elimination bracket tournament.
The internet is presented with before and after photos of the contenders, showing bears right after they’ve emerged from hibernation, often very lean, then again in the final weeks before they hibernate again, by then much fatter. Fans then vote on which bear has the more impressive weight gain until one bear takes the title of Fattest Bear on Fat Bear Tuesday. Otis is a regular fan favorite of the competition, and has won the crown four times, including in 2021. At roughly 27-years-old, he’s also one of the oldest bears at the park.
“A bear that’s around 30 years of age is approaching what would be the equivalent of a 100-year-old person,” said Mike Fitz, Fat Bear Week creator and Explore.org resident naturalist. “Most bears don’t have the fortune of living that long.”
But Otis showed—and gorged!:
Breaking news: 480 Otis is back! 🎉 (You can breathe again.)
480 Otis has returned to Brooks River and he's catching fish at the falls. 🙂🐟
Even at his age, he's still expertly catching fish and continues to surprise us. 👑 🐻
Photo credit: NPS Photo/F. Jimenez pic.twitter.com/6c5BIvoeVk
— Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) July 28, 2023
“He showed up this year extraordinarily skinny,” Rusch also noted.
Within thirty minutes of his return to the river, Otis was catching fish. Fitz said that’s part of what fans love about him. “We’ve seen in the past that he is adaptable and he’s a survivor,” Fitz said. “People can really relate to his work ethic and his ability to make a living despite the challenges that he continues to face.”
What a work ethic that bear has!! Go, Otis!
*Want to get even more depressed? Read about a new AP-NORC poll showing that 69% of American believe in angels (yes, real ones), and a substantial number in other bizarre and numinous phenomena.
Compared with the devil, angels carry more credence in America.
Angels even get more credence than, well, hell. More than astrology, reincarnation, and the belief that physical things can have spiritual energies.
In fact, about 7 in 10 U.S. adults say they believe in angels, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
“People are yearning for something greater than themselves — beyond their own understanding,” said Jack Grogger, a chaplain for the Los Angeles Angels and a longtime Southern California fire captain who has aided many people in their gravest moments.
But of course nobody here is deluded enough to believe in unevidenced phenomena just because it makes them feel better, right? Well, read on for more bad news:
American’s belief in angels (69%) is about on par with belief in heaven and the power of prayer, but bested by belief in God or a higher power (79%). Fewer U.S. adults believe in the devil or Satan (56%), astrology (34%), reincarnation (34%), and that physical things can have spiritual energies, such as plants, rivers or crystals (42%).
And get a load of this:
The large number of U.S. adults who say they believe in angels includes 84% of those with a religious affiliation — 94% of evangelical Protestants, 81% of mainline Protestants and 82% of Catholics — and 33% of those without one. And of those angel-believing religiously unaffiliated, that includes 2% of atheists, 25% of agnostics and 50% of those identified as “nothing in particular.”
2% of atheists who believe in angels is 2% too many. Who are these screwed-up nonbelievers. Why reject God but accept his wingéd minion?
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is up to demonizing carrots. Malgorzata’s explanation:
“Hili knows that Andrzej intensely dislikes carrots. She also knows that many people like and value carrots. To help Andrzej in his irrational dislike, she wants to demonize carrots so they would not enjoy a good reputation any longer. Her words can also be understood more broadly: it’s easy to demonize good things and get people to despise them.”Hili: I have an idea.A: What idea?Hili: How to demonize carrots.
Hili: Mam pomysł.Ja: Na co?Hili: Na demonizację marchewki.
********************
From Divy. Someone has blotted out the obvious word:
From the Absurd Sign Project:
From Merilee; anyone with a cat knows that this is true:
From Masih: the story of another brave protestor who lost an eye after being shot by the cops, and then apparently left Iran.
"When I gaze into the mirror, I brim with pride for sacrificing my eye in pursuit of freedom." Meet Zaniar Tondro, the fearless 17-year-old protester who stood unwavering during the Iran protests, despite losing an eye. #WomanLifeFreedom@z_tondro pic.twitter.com/BwnU8kGiek
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 25, 2023
From Malcolm. What a lovely place Cambridge University is, and this picture includes a bonus kitty:
The West Door at King's College Chapel was opened especially for me tonight so I could take this picture of the sunset over the wildflower meadow – which was nice 🙂 and if you look closely you can see the college cat!
A picture of Cambridge every day since 2010. (No 4869)… pic.twitter.com/m25QqN1Rt2
— A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) July 27, 2023
From Luana: “Sex assigned at birth” in a biology textbook. We’ll see a lot more of this in the years to come.
A student sent me this and said “Professors and all the faculty staff are on it. Students are literally afraid to get kicked out of school for speaking out against this “ Why is this in a biology book at a University? pic.twitter.com/tLyFeZmi9c
— Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) July 27, 2023
From Barry. This d*g gets the Oscar for “Best Dramatic Canine in a Lead Role”:
And the Oscar goes to.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/C8Es3M92Fb
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 25, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Ukrainian who lived only one month in Auschwitz before perishing.
30 July 1907 | A Ukrainian, Dmytro Jaciw, was born in Wierczany. A lawyer.
In #Auschwitz from 20 July 1942.
No. 49727
He perished in the camp on 19 August 1942. pic.twitter.com/NxB6EHIBiH
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 30, 2023
From Matthew: Cats and scholars are natural companions:
St Matthew and his cat
"Cats were also common companions for scholars…Eulogies such as this suggest a strong emotional attachment to pet cats, and show how cats not only cheered up their masters but provided welcome distractions from the hard mental craft of reading and… pic.twitter.com/kRBvmTQT4Z
— Kathleen McCallum (@Peripheralpal) July 22, 2023
Two astronauts in one! The Google translation of this photo is this:
On 07/20/1969, Neil Armstrong photographed Buzz Aldrin during their spacewalk on the surface of the Moon. We can clearly see Armstrong’s reflection in Aldrin’s helmet. This reflection has been reversed to replicate what Aldrin saw when photographed.
It’s the first lunar selfie! Read more about it here.
Le 20/07/1969, Neil Armstrong prenait en photo Buzz Aldrin lors de leur sortie extravéhiculaire à la surface de la Lune.
On voit très bien le reflet d'Armstrong dans le casque d'Aldrin
Ce reflet a été inversé pour reproduire ce qu'Aldrin voyait lorsqu'il a été pris en photo
1/2 pic.twitter.com/AqS3WDs4Qb
— Astropierre (@astropierre) July 22, 2023
Lagniappe from Malcolm: This woman has perfected the art of imitating a trumpet with her voice:
The biology textbook tweet looks like it might be from an instructor’s self-published lab manual, which is something many undergraduate biology lab instructors do. If it is something that appears in one of the major publisher’s titles, I hope those of us who teach biology will speak up to their sales reps.
It appears to be the case, though I think the author of the piece below might be too charitable to the perpetrators:
https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/the-gender-revolution-comes-for-biology
Trans athletes can compete in any sport as long as they aren’t women taking exogenous pharmaceutical testosterone to masculinize themselves. (That would be doping.) For all practical purposes, a trans-identified athlete who wants to compete need merely compete as the sex he or she is. Nowadays to be “trans” you don’t have to take drugs to suppress testosterone. And of course to be competitive they now don’t. They’re all just regular biochemically intact men.
In swimming there might be regulations about attire — I don’t know — that says that male swimmers have to wear the usual men’s minimalist swimsuits and can’t wear the full-coverage maillots that women do. Indeed, some high-tech suits are designed to have less resistance in the water than skin does, so there are rules about how much of the body can be covered with a “skin-suit”. In that case, a man who wanted to wear a woman’s maillot, or a full wrists-to-ankles body suit, to conform to his gender identity would be cheating. But that’s the only current barrier I can see to trans-identified male athletes from competing. With men.
I honestly don’t think that trans-identified men want to compete as trans-open. They want to compete as women because that’s what they profess to believe they are. But sure, let’s create an “open” category distinct from regular men and see how many people show up to compete against each other in it. It could be lonely. Unless the regular men all decided to compete in both men’s and trans-open events. I mean, if it’s really “open”, how are you going to keep the cis-men out??
“They want to compete as women because that’s what they profess to believe they are.” And because they can win.
As Shermer puts it : “trans doping”.
I regularly make Banting cheesecakes. You just use almond flower instead of wheat and Xylitol (just a little , I don’t like it too sweet) instead of sugar.
I’m all for gay and lesbian rights, but I’m not into trans ‘women’ allowed to compete in female competitions.
Note, I believe there I really is something like a trans person. But I do not think that SOGD (sudden onset gender dysphoria), which has become the overwhelming majority of cases now, has much to do with that.
I also suspect that mediocre male athletes taking the path of transgenderism to do better in women’s sports are not really transgender, I suspect they are cheats , in other words.
Moreover, to complete my gall, I also think these ‘trans-gender activists’, particularly in connection with SOGD, are basically criminals.
And there’s also Prison Onset Gender Dysphoria, when convicted male offenders (usually sex offenders) suddenly discover their “inner woman” when facing jail time…
PCC(E): “It’s aways seemed to me, in light of the data, that it’s palpably unfair to allow trans women who have gone through male puberty, with its attendant strength and physiological advantages, to compete against biological women.”
Agree 100% and would add at the end … perhaps:
… in athletics in which those intrinsic advantages are weaponized as advantages in kind, as opposed to degree.
… that is, where are the “trans” competitors in chess (a non-athletic sport)? Diving? Etc.?
On this day:
1419 – First Defenestration of Prague: A crowd of radical Hussites kill seven members of the Prague city council.
1859 – First ascent of Grand Combin, one of the highest summits in the Alps.
1866 – Armed Confederate veterans in New Orleans riot against a meeting of Radical Republicans, killing 48 people and injuring another 100.
1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup.
1932 – Premiere of Walt Disney’s Flowers and Trees, the first cartoon short to use Technicolor and the first Academy Award winning cartoon short.
1956 – A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.
1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the then longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.
1965 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
1966 – England defeats West Germany to win the 1966 FIFA World Cup at Wembley Stadium after extra time.
1971 – Apollo program: On Apollo 15, David Scott and James Irwin on the Apollo Lunar Module Falcon land on the Moon with the first Lunar Rover.
1974 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.
1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.
1981 – As many as 50,000 demonstrators, mostly women and children, took to the streets in Łódź to protest food ration shortages in Communist Poland.
2003 – In Mexico, the last ‘old style’ Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line.
2006 – The world’s longest running music show Top of the Pops is broadcast for the last time on BBC Two. The show had aired for 42 years.
Births:
1641 – Regnier de Graaf, Dutch physician and anatomist (d. 1673).
1781 – Maria Aletta Hulshoff, Dutch feminist and pamphleteer (d. 1846).
1818 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1848).
1863 – Henry Ford, American engineer and businessman, founded the Ford Motor Company (d. 1947).
1898 – Henry Moore, English sculptor and illustrator (d. 1986).
1899 – Gerald Moore, English pianist (d. 1987).
1931 – Marina Popovich, Soviet pilot, engineer and military officer (d. 2017).
1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist.
1938 – Terry O’Neill, English photographer (d. 2019).
1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2022).
1940 – Clive Sinclair, English businessman, founded Sinclair Radionics and Sinclair Research (d. 2021).
1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor.
1944 – Frances de la Tour, English actress.
1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California.
1948 – Jean Reno, Moroccan-French actor.
1948 – Otis Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist.
1950 – Harriet Harman, English lawyer and politician. [Twice served as Acting Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, following the resignations of Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband. In 2014, Harman expressed regret after it was revealed that the Paedophile Information Exchange had affiliated status within the National Council for Civil Liberties while she had been legal officer.]
1955 – Rat Scabies, English drummer and producer.
1956 – Anita Hill, American lawyer and academic.
1958 – Kate Bush, English singer-songwriter and producer.
1958 – Daley Thompson, English decathlete and trainer.
1963 – Lisa Kudrow, American actress and producer.
1968 – Terry Crews, American actor and football player.
1970 – Christopher Nolan, English-American director, producer, and screenwriter.
1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer.
1992 – Hannah Cockroft, English wheelchair racer.
Nothing can save you, nothing can change you now:
1566 – Guillaume Rondelet, French doctor (b. 1507). [Achieved renown as an anatomist and a naturalist with a particular interest in botany and ichthyology. His major work was a lengthy treatise on marine animals, which took two years to write and became a standard reference work for about a century afterwards, but his lasting impact lay in his education of a roster of star pupils who became leading figures in the world of late-16th century science.]
1718 – William Penn, English businessman and philosopher, founded the Province of Pennsylvania (b. 1644).
1771 – Thomas Gray, English poet (b. 1716).
1898 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of Germany (b. 1815).
1918 – Joyce Kilmer, American soldier, journalist, and poet (b. 1886). [Many writers, including notably Ogden Nash, have parodied Kilmer’s work and style—as attested by the many imitations of “Trees”.]
1996 – Claudette Colbert, French-American actress (b. 1903).
2003 – Sam Phillips, American record producer, founded Sun Records (b. 1923).
2007 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1918).
2012 – Maeve Binchy, Irish author, playwright, and journalist (b. 1939).
2014 – Peter Hall, English geographer, author, and academic (b. 1932).
2014 – Dick Wagner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1942).
Cuty Kate Bush 65? It doesn’t dare knowing.
We all go there. What is left of this dashing young Dr I used to be (fill in: biologist, engineer, geographer’ etc…. we all grow old)? I realise I’m getting slower, an operation I’d do in less than 10 minutes 10 years ago takes, me 15-20 minutes now (cataract). My only consolation is that when my MOs are in trouble (complications) they still call for me to solve the problem (not always successfully though). Makes one feel not completely useless.
I note, even our host is not exactly a spring chicken.
There’s so much weirdness to comment on that I’m having trouble choosing.
Angels? Are you kidding me? Yes, I read about that yesterday and was (yet again) disappointed at how willing people are to believe nonsense.
And that biology textbook from Luana. Sad to see a disclaimer in there that will do nothing but create confusion for the reader. The author and publisher should have just said No.
The one good(ish) point is that opinion is heading the right direction regarding trans-women who transition after puberty competing against biological women. It’s too bad that policies could not be established without legislators adding their two cents. We didn’t see governments rush in to ban the designated hitter rule in baseball. That’s something that really should have been stopped, but I’m learning to live with it.
To me it all comes down to a combination of two things: (1) people are equipped with very little basic empirical knowledge (2) against which they apply very poor reasoning skills. If we could just fix those two things…
I’m starting to sound like my grandfather.
I think insects are angels: they have plenty of legs/arms and some wings added. Some of them are Angels of Doom, such a anopheles or the black fly in West Africa. When some of these angels appear in my house I just swat them. Angels should be swatted.
Sullivan : I’d say “Yes, but” is the precise target for Critical Social Justice’s project of infection, colonization, and then re-definition of “yes, but” in its own image.
To wit :
Women’s Studies as Virus: Institutional Feminism, Affect, and the Projection of Danger.
Vol. 5 No. 1 (2016)
Multidisciplinary Journal of Gender Studies
Breanne Fahs
Arizona State University
Michael Karger
Arizona State University
Link below.
Excerpt of abstract:
“This paper theorizes that one future pedagogical priority of women’s studies is to train students not only to master a body of knowledge but also to serve as symbolic “viruses” that infect, unsettle, and disrupt traditional and entrenched fields. In this essay, we first posit how the metaphor of the virus in part exemplifies an ideal feminist pedagogy, and we then investigate how both women’s studies and the spread of actual viruses (e.g., Ebola, HIV) produce similar kinds of emotional responses in others. By looking at triviality, mockery, panic, and anger that women’s studies as a field elicits, we conclude by outlining the stakes of framing women’s studies as an infectious, insurrectional, and potentially dangerous, field of study.”
End excerpt
It has to be read from the authors themselves to be believed.
https://hipatiapress.com/hpjournals/index.php/generos/article/view/1683