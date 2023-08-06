Once again, Neil deGrasse Tyson embarrasses himself with assertions about sex and gender

Neil deGrasse Tyson recently appeared on a video podcast with Michael Shermer (below), and the topics they discussed included sex and gender. The interview was apparently given in part to promote Tyson’s new book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.
My collaborator Luana sent me the tweet below, but emphasized that it may have been taken out of context, as Tyson seems to think that separating men’s from women’s athletics will be outmoded in the future. Yes, sports involving trans people is in need of modification, but Tyson’s suggestions in the full video (below) don’t seem viable, and his whole discussion seems to conflate sex with gender, different degrees of masculinity and femininity within self-identified members of male and female genders, sexual preference, and transsexuality. But because this excerpt may be misleading, I listened to the whole podcast, embedded below.
If you don’t want to listen to the whole thing, but want to hear the discussion on gender/sex/etc., start at 27:30, where the fracas begins. First Tyson says that gender “categories” are subjective, just as the ratings of hurricanes are subjective (“class 4+” isn’t that different from class 5). That’s fine if you have a self-identified “gender” that isn’t “male” or “female” (yes, those terms apply to both the sexes and to genders), but what does Tyson mean by “gender”? Is it the kind of genderfluidity that Tyson discussed in a previous post, where someone can feel “80% female and 20% male” on one day, and then 50/50 on another? But then he sees this “fluidity” expressed not as some innate identity, but how you express yourself through your clothes, makeup, hair length, jewelry, and so on. To Tyson, this “spectrum of expression” is apparently identical to the “spectrum of gender.” In other words, Tyson makes no distinction between “gender presentation”, which I don’t consider “gender presentation” for those many people who say they’re of male or female gender) with “gender identity”. I know plenty of “tomboyish” women who would tell me (or have told me) that they’re women (i.e. of female sex and gender), but don’t like to wear skirts or put on makeup. Are those of a gender different from “real” females?
As for sex, Tyson sees it as defined by chromosomes (he’s wrong; it’s defined by the equipment you possess to make one of the two types of gametes), but he repeatedly dismisses it as something of interest “only in the laboratory”. It’s not. Besides its overwhelming importance in biology (i.e., in helping us understand sexual selection), human natal sex is important in the issue of “women’s spaces,” which includes sports, jail, rape counseling, women’s shelters and so on.
Now I am pretty sure that gender, while not binary in the same way as sex, is nevertheless bimodal: “male” and “female” gender are two humps, with some intermediates. How many? Well, you can’t determine someone’s gender (social identification) just by looking at them on the subway; you have to ask them. Is a gay guy who’s somewhat effeminate in actions and speech a member of a different gender than “male”? You’d have to ask them, but I’m betting that many would assert that they were of male gender.
I’m guessing that Tyson goes into this confusing ramble (though he speaks well) because he doesn’t want to alienate his audience, and so expresses the au courant view that everything is nonbinary—indeed a “spectrum”. Tyson also repeats, as he does many times, that we don’t deal well with “continuum thinking” and are compelled to think that everything is binary. But who would disagree with him when it comes to gender? Although most people accept that they’re either the “male” or “female” gender, who would deny that self-identified social sex roles are nonbinary? There are dozens of them! So who is Tyson really attacking? He says this:
“The fact that we have to bin wind speeds into five categories and humans into two categories might just simply be a shortcoming of our brain wiring. We don’t know how to think about things on a continuum.”
He adds that he’s talking about about gender expression (which of course isn’t “gender”) and adds, “people want to express themselves. . . .somewhere on that spectrum that’s different from the binarity of what some other people decide what you should be.” But this is confusing because it conflates sex “binarity” with gender “binarity”. Even if someone is of a nonbinary gender, people can still properly see you as being in the sex binary—99.98% of the time a natal male or natal female.
At 37:41, Shermer forces Tyson to admit that biological sex is different from gender, and that there are are just two sexes under the gamete definition. But Tyson emphasizes that gender expression is the true “engine of modern controversy in the entire field”, and “it’s the manifestation of people’s conduct in society [that’s] what people are trying to inhibit.” Well, yes, conduct is important, but Tyson connected more with biological sex than gender. Lia Thomas is a controversial swimmer because she is a natal male who swims (and undresses) with natal females. The insistence that “trans women are women” (and the same for trans men) is what is controversial: asserting that a gender role is absolutely equivalent to biological sex.
And that brings us to sports. Tyson then goes on to try to resolve the controversial issue of “who shall trans people compete with in athletics?”. He says that because sports are “hormonized’ (that is, some, but a decreasing number of, sports use testosterone titer to determine in which category someone competes), perhaps in the future sports should be divided not into “men’s and women’s sports” but into hormone classes.
This assumes that hormone titer is an indication of athletic ability. That is not true, though. If a male, for example, has gone through male puberty, he will retain a strength, bone, muscle, and general athletic advantage regardless of his hormone titer, even if he identifies as a woman or has had surgery. This is why the Olympics recently ditched a hormone threshold for competing as a women, and are leaving each sport to decide for themselves. So not only is Tyson wrong here, but even if he were right, how could you possibly create competition classes based on hormone titer, assuming that equal levels of testosterone create a level playing field (he uses as an analogy weight classes in wrestling, of which there are ten)? (This also allows for the possibility of trans female doping to lower a previously unacceptable testosterone level). At any rate, this would create be a large and arbitrary number of classes in which men could compete against women. But since Tyson is flat wrong about hormone titer being a good a proxy of athletic ability, we need not consider this possibility.
Of course trans people who want to compete deserve the right to do so, but creating an “open” category in addition to “men” and “women” seems to me a far better solution than creating a huge number of hormone classes, which would get worse if you were to create “physical trait” classes like body size and hand width!
Tyson also brings up the “bathroom/changing room” issue, and he’s right about bathrooms: you can have bisexual bathrooms with stalls, though I see no reason why you could also retain single-sex bathrooms. You could also have changing rooms with stalls in athletic competititons so that women don’t have to see, for example, Lia Thomas’s penis. But Tyson’s missing the point here, for if there’s a need to segregate transgender women (natal men) athletes from natal female ones, then you’ve already created an unfair athletic situation. Tyson also fails to note that women like Riley Gaines have asked that changing rooms be separated by natal sex, and have been turned down by the authorities who see this as asking for a violation of the rules. The penis abides.
As for jails, rape counseling centers, and other places that natal women want to keep as “women only” spaces, Tyson remains silent.
The more I think about the term “gender,” the more confused I get. Certainly Tyson is confused here: he thinks gender is exclusively how one presents oneself to the world though clothing, hair, and other accoutrements. I don’t think I’m alone in my confusion. Many feminists have said that gender is a nebulous and undefinable term—something like a soul. I don’t know what it is, or what it is to feel “80% female and 20% male”. I’m not denying that’s possible, but I don’t know what it means.
And above all, we have to remember two things. First, biological sex is not gender. Much of the controversy around biological sex involves the misguided denial that it’s binary, or the assertion that biological sex is effectively identical to the assumed sex of a trans person. (“Trans women are women.”) Denying that biological sex is important, as Tyson seems to do here, is deeply misguided, and ignorant of the controversies that are really going on.
Second, gender is not the same as sexual preference. Gay people often (perhaps usually) identify as members of the male and female gender. This is important when gender dysphoria involves not confusion about what sex you feel you should be, but what sex you’re attracted to. Young people who aren’t pushed to transition during gender dysphoria usually turn out to be gay, a solution that avoids the use of hormones, surgery, and loss of sexual pleasure.
Now I’m not an expert, and it would be great to hear the take on Tyson’s claims by people who think about this stuff for a living. But readers are certainly invited to weigh in. As I said, all you have to do is listen from 27 minutes in until 50 minutes in.
In the end, though, Tyson’s bluster her betrays his ignorance of the issues. He’s all worked up and histrionic, but what comes out of his mouth will surely anger many women who are not transphobic, but see a role for “women’s spaces” in society.
19 thoughts on “Once again, Neil deGrasse Tyson embarrasses himself with assertions about sex and gender”
Yes, it’s all a big mish-mash. I don’t think Tyson is making the case he thinks he is when he talks about gender being how one expresses oneself. That actually diminishes the idea of gender. There are many circumstances in life where people have to moderate their self-expression, as opposed to immutable characteristics upon which people are not allowed to discriminate. Frankly, when Lia Thomas or some other man insists on his right to enter women’s spaces and expose himself, it sounds very immature and chauvinistic. I have not heard a good argument for why we should support such a position.
In normal circumstances, a man exposing himself would be considered a crime and he would be put in the sexual criminals database. It is not just immature, it is criminal behavior.
“At 37:41, Shermer forces Tyson to admit that biological sex is different from gender, and that there are are just two sexes under the gamete definition. But Tyson emphasizes that gender expression is the true “engine of modern controversy in the entire field”, and “it’s the manifestation of people’s conduct in society [that’s] what people are trying to inhibit.”
This makes little sense. ‘Gender expression’ is not “the true engine of modern controversy in the entire field”, in terms of biology. It isn’t part of the field of biology at all, in fact. It might be “the true engine of modern controversy in the entire field” if you’re completely ignorant, or an anti-science crank.
If Tyson was talking about a cultural/sociology view on gender expression, then it might be OK. If Tyson wants to stop being a science educator and start parroting the latest post-modern humanities claptrap, then he should be honest about it.
I don’t mind most of what Tyson says here. He’s right to favour people having any gender presentation that they like. He’s in JK Rowling territory there.
But Tyson seems to have no idea that genders are just stereotypes of one of the two sexes (which Shermer reminds him are categorical and binary). Tyson doesn’t explain his view, but his opinion is consistent with the idea that people have some kind of gendered soul, and that a person’s soul (not a person’s sex) is the origin of gender expression. This view would explain why Tyson thinks sex is irrelevant to the topic, and fit only for “studying in the lab ’til the cows come home.”
Also could someone advise Shermer about the “frequency of intersex is 1/5500” meme? Shermer’s discourse on this topic would benefit from reading Sax and not citing that number, and not referring to intersex conditions with respect to gender.
‘Genders’ are old fashioned stereotypes. Women fought against the stereotypes that we all like pink and dolls. Gender ideology is pushing those regressive stereotypes to decide that some boys are trans, and to give AGP men a stereotype to ‘identify’ into.
Women aren’t 1950s stereotypes now. We are individuals with a multitude of personalities.
Any man who wants to be like a woman, should identify as a unique individual. They can do that as a gender non conforming man. No need to take women’s words.
I think Tyson is just wrong. Women aren’t going to give up Women’s sports any time soon. The Trans lobby has vast power. However, it doesn’t have enough power to eliminate Women’s sports. As for sports classification by hormone, it won’t work. Aside from the practical and legal issues, it produces the ‘wrong’ results. If hormone levels were used to classify athletes, than Caster Semenya would end up in the ‘wrong’ group. That’s not going to happen.
As for defining sex by chromosomes (rather than gametes), I lean in Tyson’s favor. Yes, technically he is wrong. However, the only people who draw a distinction are Biologists. He is not a Biologist.
As for the importance of biological sex, he (Tyson) is just wrong. Biological sex is hugely important in many areas of life.
“You’d have to ask them, but I’m betting that many would assert that they were of male gender.”
My guess is that 95%+ of gays would agree with you.
“We don’t know how to think about things on a continuum”
That just wrong. Humans easily handle continuums of height, weight, IQ, color (wavelength of light), air pressure, etc.
“The Trans lobby has vast power.”
Really? Please tell me where it gets the tens of millions of dollars to lobby lawmakers as other truly powerful lobbies have at their disposal. Whatever this minority, despised by so many, has accomplished is because something remarkable has happened. Millions of people support the transgender goal of achieving equal rights even though they have absolutely nothing personally to gain by this. One may describe these supporters as “bleeding hearts.” Yet, I contend they represent the best of the human spirit and is a sign of social progress and true social justice.
Saying the above doesn’t imply necessarily that transgender activists sometimes go to extremes – a characteristic of almost all social movements, regardless of their nature. Extremists need to be rejected and criticized. The struggle for the rights of minorities is eternal. But, in my view, those who fight for transgender rights will ultimately be viewed by most as heroes. So, my recommendation to transgender activists is not to lose public support by pushing demands that transgender women should be allowed to participate in biological women’s sports. Emphasize that transgender people have the right to be treated equally as all other citizens. This is how the civil rights movements for Black and gay people made great progress. Don’t blow the progress by harping on a fringe issue that science disagrees with.
Dear Mr. Tyson – please read books.
Kathleen Stock Material Girls 2021. For god’s sake read it and all references in it.
Karl Marx
Philosophical and Economic Manuscripts of 1844
Thomas More
Utopia
1516
I will listen to nothing from Tyson on the matter until Tyson reads a damn book. Pick one. (Stock is preferable, of course).
I weep.
“and he’s right about bathrooms: you can have bisexual bathrooms with stalls”.
You and Tyson are wrong about bathrooms. ‘Katie’ Dolotowski filmed a 10yo girl peeing in the next cubicle. He also pushed another girl into a cubicle to sexually assault her. I can give you a hundred similar examples.
A Sunday Times FoI request showed that more women are assaulted in unisex spaces than in single sex spaces.
In some schools boys are breaking all the locks in unisex toilets so they can walk in on girls ‘accidentally’. Girls feel they have to go in twos, so one can stand at the door. We should not be this cruel.
In Scotland a survey showed that girls are not taking fluids during the day so they can avoid using the unisex toilets. That’s not healthy and must affect their education.
Even worse, why should a girl learning to cope with menstruation have to clean up at a sink in front of boys after an accident? It deters girls from school while menstruating. Boys are notoriously immature. In my day they rifled girls’ schoolbags looking for sanitary products to wave about. I doubt they are any more mature nowadays. Women shouldn’t have to clean up in front of men either.
Women also use bathrooms for sanctuary. Many times we use the bathrooms in clubs to escape a harasser, or to support a friend who has been harassed.
Even a decent guy like yourself in a women’s space would make women uncomfortable. How do we know which men are OK? I had a PTSD attack seeing a male face appearing under my shower door at my gym. It threw me back to a male perv I encountered as a teen. My body reacted automatically and shook in fear before my brain eventually realised it was a boy.
1 in 4 women have been sexually assaulted by men, regardless of id. We need to feel safe where we are vulnerable or undress.
The only options are single person toilets with floor to ceiling walls, wash-hand basins and bins – or sex segregated spaces. As the former is expensive we need to stick with the latter.
Please listen to women. We say no to sharing our spaces. Male violence against men is not a reason to make women unsafe.
Note that I said there should ALSO be single sex bathrooms for those who are uncomfortable doing their business with the other sex. Did you read my column before chewing me out?
As for your patronizing remark, “Please listen to women” (I do on these issues, all the time), there are plenty of women who don’t mind single-sex bathrooms.
JEBUS!
I respect you a lot. You are one of the few sane people left in the skeptic movement.
My comments were addressed primarily to those who support Tyson. He is not listening to women, and neither are School Boards.
I did read the column, great analysis, but the vast majority of women reject gender neutral spaces, as evidenced even in the Pink News Panelbase survey. In Scotland 3 years ago 80% rejected males in female spaces. After Isla Bryson that will likely have increased.
Companies and councils aren’t likely to go to the expense of creating third spaces, which is the only option that supports everyone’s human rights to safety and dignity under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. That is why third spaces aren’t going to make much difference, they will be very rare for a long time. It’s why we need to revert to single sex spaces, except where there are third spaces.
But trans identifying men like Robin White said he considers gender neutral spaces to be a ‘ghetto’ and he will keep using women’s spaces. So that needs to be addressed too. AGP men need the ‘validation’ that comes with being in female only spaces.
Apologies if I came across as attacking you personally. That wasn’t my intention. I’m just passionate about no girl meeting a sex perv in a shared space as I did. It has lasting effects.
Foucault
Halperin
Butler
They fascinate over “spaces”. These things are like spiritual experiences in their view – and indoctrinate/”inscribe” themselves on our bodily prisons. Seriously, read their writings if you can stay awake.
Thus, the bathroom would “make(s) the world more gay”, as Halperin commands. Queer theory is indoctrinated upon us by the symbols and messages – especially when erased of sex.
Again, I weep. It’s a toilet. It’s privacy.
PCC(E) – I’m not arguing with you.
On the meanings of the word “gender,” I find very helpful Kathleen Stock’s careful teasing apart of four different meanings:
I will disambiguate four senses of ‘gender’ now. Readers should return to this section if they later come across a use that confuses them. Just as the English word ‘bank’ can refer to the land beside the river, or the institution that looks after your money, the following are four different meanings of the English word ‘gender’ – etymologically related, no doubt, and overlapping in terms of people they apply to, but standing for different things. Here they are.
GENDER1: A polite-sounding word for the division between men and women, understood as a traditional alternative word for biological sex/the division between biological males and females. This word is thought to have the benefit of an absence of embarrassing connotations of sexiness in the copulatory sense. When a passport application, say, asks for ‘gender’, it’s intended in this sense. In Elizabeth Gaskell’s Cranford, a character refers to the ‘masculine gender’, meaning males/men.
GENDER2: A word for social stereotypes, expectations and norms of ‘masculinity’ and ‘femininity’, originally directed towards biological males and females respectively. These can and do differ from culture to culture, though there are many overlaps too.
GENDER3: A word for the division between men and women, understood, by definition, as a division between two sets of people: those who have the social role of masculinity projected on to them, and those who have the social role of femininity projected on to them. This is the view of womanhood and manhood, as such, discussed in Moment 1 above. As mentioned, in the late twentieth century it was enthusiastically endorsed by some feminists as a putative shield against accusations of ‘biological determinism’: the idea that female anatomy is domestic destiny. It will be examined critically in Chapter 5.
GENDER4: A shortened version of the term ‘gender identity’. What exactly a gender identity is will be investigated in Chapter 4, but a common idea is that it is the ‘private experience of gender role’ – roughly, whether you relate to yourself psychologically as a boy or man, girl or woman, or neither, in a way that has nothing directly to do with your sex. Keeping these different senses in mind is crucial when trying to decipher various claims made by feminists and trans activists.
Stock, Kathleen. Material Girls (pp. 27-28). Little, Brown Book Group. Kindle Edition.
Throughout the rest of her book, she always specifies which sense of the word she or somebody else is (or seems to be) talking about.
+1000
Astonishingly clear writing.
There is another definition of gender: a property of nouns that, in European languages, sometimes correlates with sex (not always; see: “das madchen”). That may be part of the problem. When I was in France, my wife described herself as “professeur.” Our French friends thought I was hysterically funny when I said “professeuse.” Unlike us English speakers, they did not conflate sex with gender.
Stock is a treasure. Yes, the term “gender” needs to be clarified, since it’s not just Tyson who shifts between different meanings. It’s almost impossible not to, since socially identifying as a man, woman, or neither necessarily involves social stereotypes as well as mental ones (“I don’t think like a woman, I think like a man.”)
Gender Identity appears to be internalized stereotypes which can’t/ shouldn’t be made explicit (“Oh, I just mean that when I’m thinking it’s like I’m a man having those thoughts instead of a woman having those thoughts: it’s hard to understand because it’s really deep.Don’t ask.”)
The Gender Spectrum appears to be:
Woman;
Mostly Woman But A Little Bit Man;
More Woman Than Man, But Not By A Lot;
About Half Woman, Half Man;
All Woman AND All Man;
NEITHER Man nor Woman
More Man Than Woman, But Not By A Lot;
Mostly Man But A Little Bit Woman;
Man.
I count 9. And defy anyone to describe the differences without sounding silly.
Do people just forget about domestic violence when they speak about the division of men and women’s sports like this? we will think these were crazy categories in the future – really? Are women just not fighting back their abusers because of some social or cultural reason? This idea that there is no physical difference between men and women beyond hormones is silly and he should know this if he’s talking about it. I imagine people like Tyson don’t move about their day to day lives actually believing what they say. He should also be much more clear as Mr science communicator-on the words he uses, on the concepts, arguments and facts.
Very well put, PCCE.
For a great discussion of the difference between gender identity and gender presentation, I recommend this post on Jesse Singal’s Substack: https://jessesingal.substack.com/p/the-traditional-liberal-concept-of
I also agree with PCCE about not understanding what it means to have an internal sense of gender, like a soul. I will repeat what I said in a previous comment: I don’t know what it feels like to be a woman; I only know what it feels like to be me.
This hot off the press. Our friend Prof Boghossian and Kathleen Stock (“Material Girls”)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhWyo9iYQNE&t=1918s
click further and you’ll find Prof B. with Dawkins a few days ago which is excellent also.
D.A.
