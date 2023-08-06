Once again, Neil deGrasse Tyson embarrasses himself with assertions about sex and gender

Neil deGrasse Tyson recently appeared on a video podcast with Michael Shermer (below), and the topics they discussed included sex and gender. The interview was apparently given in part to promote Tyson’s new book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.

My collaborator Luana sent me the tweet below, but emphasized that it may have been taken out of context, as Tyson seems to think that separating men’s from women’s athletics will be outmoded in the future. Yes, sports involving trans people is in need of modification, but Tyson’s suggestions in the full video (below) don’t seem viable, and his whole discussion seems to conflate sex with gender, different degrees of masculinity and femininity within self-identified members of male and female genders, sexual preference, and transsexuality. But because this excerpt may be misleading, I listened to the whole podcast, embedded below.

Neil deGrasse Tyson suggests that in a hundreds years men and women will be competing against each other in sports. pic.twitter.com/kvlmrBn7Kw — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) August 4, 2023

If you don’t want to listen to the whole thing, but want to hear the discussion on gender/sex/etc., start at 27:30, where the fracas begins. First Tyson says that gender “categories” are subjective, just as the ratings of hurricanes are subjective (“class 4+” isn’t that different from class 5). That’s fine if you have a self-identified “gender” that isn’t “male” or “female” (yes, those terms apply to both the sexes and to genders), but what does Tyson mean by “gender”? Is it the kind of genderfluidity that Tyson discussed in a previous post, where someone can feel “80% female and 20% male” on one day, and then 50/50 on another? But then he sees this “fluidity” expressed not as some innate identity, but how you express yourself through your clothes, makeup, hair length, jewelry, and so on. To Tyson, this “spectrum of expression” is apparently identical to the “spectrum of gender.” In other words, Tyson makes no distinction between “gender presentation”, which I don’t consider “gender presentation” for those many people who say they’re of male or female gender) with “gender identity”. I know plenty of “tomboyish” women who would tell me (or have told me) that they’re women (i.e. of female sex and gender), but don’t like to wear skirts or put on makeup. Are those of a gender different from “real” females?

As for sex, Tyson sees it as defined by chromosomes (he’s wrong; it’s defined by the equipment you possess to make one of the two types of gametes), but he repeatedly dismisses it as something of interest “only in the laboratory”. It’s not. Besides its overwhelming importance in biology (i.e., in helping us understand sexual selection), human natal sex is important in the issue of “women’s spaces,” which includes sports, jail, rape counseling, women’s shelters and so on.

Now I am pretty sure that gender, while not binary in the same way as sex, is nevertheless bimodal: “male” and “female” gender are two humps, with some intermediates. How many? Well, you can’t determine someone’s gender (social identification) just by looking at them on the subway; you have to ask them. Is a gay guy who’s somewhat effeminate in actions and speech a member of a different gender than “male”? You’d have to ask them, but I’m betting that many would assert that they were of male gender.

I’m guessing that Tyson goes into this confusing ramble (though he speaks well) because he doesn’t want to alienate his audience, and so expresses the au courant view that everything is nonbinary—indeed a “spectrum”. Tyson also repeats, as he does many times, that we don’t deal well with “continuum thinking” and are compelled to think that everything is binary. But who would disagree with him when it comes to gender? Although most people accept that they’re either the “male” or “female” gender, who would deny that self-identified social sex roles are nonbinary? There are dozens of them! So who is Tyson really attacking? He says this:

“The fact that we have to bin wind speeds into five categories and humans into two categories might just simply be a shortcoming of our brain wiring. We don’t know how to think about things on a continuum.”

He adds that he’s talking about about gender expression (which of course isn’t “gender”) and adds, “people want to express themselves. . . .somewhere on that spectrum that’s different from the binarity of what some other people decide what you should be.” But this is confusing because it conflates sex “binarity” with gender “binarity”. Even if someone is of a nonbinary gender, people can still properly see you as being in the sex binary—99.98% of the time a natal male or natal female.

At 37:41, Shermer forces Tyson to admit that biological sex is different from gender, and that there are are just two sexes under the gamete definition. But Tyson emphasizes that gender expression is the true “engine of modern controversy in the entire field”, and “it’s the manifestation of people’s conduct in society [that’s] what people are trying to inhibit.” Well, yes, conduct is important, but Tyson connected more with biological sex than gender. Lia Thomas is a controversial swimmer because she is a natal male who swims (and undresses) with natal females. The insistence that “trans women are women” (and the same for trans men) is what is controversial: asserting that a gender role is absolutely equivalent to biological sex.

And that brings us to sports. Tyson then goes on to try to resolve the controversial issue of “who shall trans people compete with in athletics?”. He says that because sports are “hormonized’ (that is, some, but a decreasing number of, sports use testosterone titer to determine in which category someone competes), perhaps in the future sports should be divided not into “men’s and women’s sports” but into hormone classes.

This assumes that hormone titer is an indication of athletic ability. That is not true, though. If a male, for example, has gone through male puberty, he will retain a strength, bone, muscle, and general athletic advantage regardless of his hormone titer, even if he identifies as a woman or has had surgery. This is why the Olympics recently ditched a hormone threshold for competing as a women, and are leaving each sport to decide for themselves. So not only is Tyson wrong here, but even if he were right, how could you possibly create competition classes based on hormone titer, assuming that equal levels of testosterone create a level playing field (he uses as an analogy weight classes in wrestling, of which there are ten)? (This also allows for the possibility of trans female doping to lower a previously unacceptable testosterone level). At any rate, this would create be a large and arbitrary number of classes in which men could compete against women. But since Tyson is flat wrong about hormone titer being a good a proxy of athletic ability, we need not consider this possibility.

Of course trans people who want to compete deserve the right to do so, but creating an “open” category in addition to “men” and “women” seems to me a far better solution than creating a huge number of hormone classes, which would get worse if you were to create “physical trait” classes like body size and hand width!

Tyson also brings up the “bathroom/changing room” issue, and he’s right about bathrooms: you can have bisexual bathrooms with stalls, though I see no reason why you could also retain single-sex bathrooms. You could also have changing rooms with stalls in athletic competititons so that women don’t have to see, for example, Lia Thomas’s penis. But Tyson’s missing the point here, for if there’s a need to segregate transgender women (natal men) athletes from natal female ones, then you’ve already created an unfair athletic situation. Tyson also fails to note that women like Riley Gaines have asked that changing rooms be separated by natal sex, and have been turned down by the authorities who see this as asking for a violation of the rules. The penis abides.

As for jails, rape counseling centers, and other places that natal women want to keep as “women only” spaces, Tyson remains silent.

The more I think about the term “gender,” the more confused I get. Certainly Tyson is confused here: he thinks gender is exclusively how one presents oneself to the world though clothing, hair, and other accoutrements. I don’t think I’m alone in my confusion. Many feminists have said that gender is a nebulous and undefinable term—something like a soul. I don’t know what it is, or what it is to feel “80% female and 20% male”. I’m not denying that’s possible, but I don’t know what it means.

And above all, we have to remember two things. First, biological sex is not gender. Much of the controversy around biological sex involves the misguided denial that it’s binary, or the assertion that biological sex is effectively identical to the assumed sex of a trans person. (“Trans women are women.”) Denying that biological sex is important, as Tyson seems to do here, is deeply misguided, and ignorant of the controversies that are really going on.

Second, gender is not the same as sexual preference. Gay people often (perhaps usually) identify as members of the male and female gender. This is important when gender dysphoria involves not confusion about what sex you feel you should be, but what sex you’re attracted to. Young people who aren’t pushed to transition during gender dysphoria usually turn out to be gay, a solution that avoids the use of hormones, surgery, and loss of sexual pleasure.

Now I’m not an expert, and it would be great to hear the take on Tyson’s claims by people who think about this stuff for a living. But readers are certainly invited to weigh in. As I said, all you have to do is listen from 27 minutes in until 50 minutes in.

In the end, though, Tyson’s bluster her betrays his ignorance of the issues. He’s all worked up and histrionic, but what comes out of his mouth will surely anger many women who are not transphobic, but see a role for “women’s spaces” in society.