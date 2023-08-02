Going to the Galápagos and then Israel

I’m long overdue for some traveling, and so here are my next two trips.

Galápagos: I’m lecturing for a University of Chicago Alumni group tour on a Lindblad cruise of the famous archipelago. I’ll be gone from August 11 through August 20 (a quickie). I’ll be giving two big lectures and perhaps two audience-participation discussions. Israel: This has always been on my bucket list, so I’m going for a few weeks. I’m leaving here September 2 and will return Sept. 23.

In both cases, please don’t send wildlife photos (or many email items in general), as I’m not sure how much internet access I’ll have, and stuff may get lost. Posting on this website will certainly be much more sporadic. I will do my best.

HOWEVER, if there are any readers in Israel who would like to say “hi”, I’ll be there for about three weeks. The first ten days I’ll be in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, often (but not always) with friends, and after that will travel around the country to see more sights. Email me if you want to share some hummus or falafel!