Today we have BOBCAT photos from ecologist Susan Harrison. Susan’s captions are indented and you can enlarge the bobcats by clicking on them.

One summer morning in the life of a Bobcat (Lynx rufus) near Williams, Oregon Any rodents in there?

How about in here?

Oh – is that a human up ahead?)

It’s not moving…

Rodents??

The human is looking at me with a strange shiny eye.

It seems harmless, but you never know. . . .

Better remind it whose territory this is.

Mind your business, human, and I’ll do the same.

Slooowly does it…..

(Studied indifference)

‘Bye, human. Now where was I? Rodents!