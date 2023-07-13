Indigenous New Zealand “moon school” runs on superstition and astrology

This is what will happen if the “indigenization” of New Zealand’s public education proceeds apace, accompanied by the view that “other ways of knowing” are to be given equal time with modern science—or modern education. Both articles below, the first from Ako, “the [New Zealand] journal for education professionals, and the second from New Zealand’s Newshub via MSN, describe the same school.

As far as I can gather, this Māori-centric school is funded by the government, but appears to cater mainly to Māori students, although fewer than 10% of the students are Māori. The kicker is that the school runs on Maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar, and appears to involve a heavy dose of astrology.

While the students do appear to gain some practical knowledge about harvesting and cooking food (see below), it seems to me that they’re not getting the kind of comprehensive modern education that will get the students jobs and make them useful citizens to the country as a whole. And if you’re one of the 81% of non-Māori students, you’ll learn a ton about the culture and language, as well as some practical knowledge of the Māori. But will you be in good educational stead?

But read for yourself. I’ll quote mainly from the first article (click on screenshots to read). First, from Ako:

From New Zealand’s Newshub via MSN: From the first article, which is heavy on Māori words. “Maramataka”, as I said, is the Māori lunar calendar. The school is Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūtūtarakihi (“Tūtūtarakihi Māori Education School”), on the North Island, which teaches students through their first eight years of school. (That would be up to the beginning of high school in the U.S.) Here’s part of the justification for such a school: What does understanding of ancient knowledge give us? Imagine having the blueprints for the pyramids of Giza right in front of us, the schematics for the mysterious Nazca Lines or the astronomical codex that guided the construction of Miringa Te Kaakara. Sadly, the principles of knowledge used in the construction of these marvels have been largely lost to time, held only through the passing on of ever decreasing pools of understanding amongst the older generations. Within maramataka, we are fortunate enough to have a vast assortment of knowledge remain present. Do we relegate this know-how to be lost in time, or apply it to increase wellbeing and a deeper understanding of our environment and how it affects us? What do the Nazca lines and pyramids have in common? They are “spiritual”, often thought to involve aliens or numinous inspiration. And yes, we have pretty good ideas about how the pyramids and Nazca lines were constructed, though the significance of the lines are debated. As for the Miringa Te Kaakara, that is simply a cross-shaped house whose “principles of construction” are well known. This school has been going about four years, but hasn’t been formally assessed in terms of educational outcome. Nevertheless, the teachers express overwhelming enthusiasm about the results: When Henarata Ham (Te Aitanga aa Hauiti) principal at Te Kura oo Hirangi in Tuurangi was asked “Why did you do it?” the simple answer was, “Why not?” She said that after surveying whaanau and staff there was a 100 percent uptake for the concept. “So far, there have been no negatives, all of the results have been positive. This is the foundation for all of our knowledge, growing our iwi and whaanau citizens.” From Newshub: The Ministry of Education told The Hui: “The establishment of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tūtūtarakihi delivers on education objectives for ākonga Māori, tamariki, and rangatahi to be able to access kaupapa Māori learning where they and their whanau are connected and engaged.” (Translation: “The Ministry of Education told The Hui: “The establishment of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tūtūtarakihi delivers on educational objectives for Māori students, children, and young people to be able to access standard Māori learning where they and their family are connected and engaged.”) Could there be confirmation bias here? We won’t know until there’s a formal assessment of the students’ progress and knowledge. And there’s this: It added: “Kura Kaupapa Māori settings deliver great educational achievement and wellbeing outcomes for their akonga Māori, and their whanau.” Rangimarie said the children and their whanau benefit through the revival of lost customs. “If we truly seek well-being through that path, we can continue. There is no well-being for the Māori people living in poverty and illness. Therefore, this is one way to restore well-being to our people.” This tribalism reminds me of the Orthodox Jewish schools in both Israel and the U.K., which don’t have separation of church and state. It’s fine to have religious or ethnic-centered schools run by astrology, but not ones funded by the public. So here’s what the students learn: a combination of practical Māori knowledge, a smidgen of “standard” scientific knowledge, and some astrology: Michelle Haua (Ngaati Porou, Te Awe Maapara) of Hiruharama Kura in Ruatooria spoke to Ako in 2021 about how she uses the maramataka in her classroom. So what has changed since then? “One of the effects of COVID-19 was general price hikes, couple this with increased weather disturbance due to our global climate crisis, we are seeing food costs in particular becoming a huge problem for whaanau [extended families].” Haua looks to the maramataka [lunar calendar] to help with these issues. “We use the seasons to do the things we are naturally good at. We are pragmatic and due to the rise in price of food, feel it is important to teach our children how to get kai [food] from our natural environment. The holistic practicalities of oranga pai [a good life]. We can teach them ABC and 123, but we are teaching them how to catch, prepare, cook and preserve kai under the auspices of maatauranga Maaori in conjunction with the maramataka. Is this a general-education school or a cooking school? But it’s said to “decolonize” thinking: Te Wharekura oo Ngaati Rongomai, the first kura [school] to receive official confirmation of their transition to using maramataka, assisted greatly in “decolonising the thinking process. We made sure we had the facts to back us up, so this wasn’t change, it was a returning.” Here’s the money quote, which mistakes the phases of the moon for what we think of as astrology: The maramataka gives us information about phases of the moon which can be used and adapted to plan ahead whilst suiting localised curriculum, as well as regionally specific environments. If you’re not convinced yet, I ask that you think about this for a minute: the Moon pulls the Earth’s tides which are largely comprised of water. Adult humans are made up of around 60 percent water. Does the Moon affect our “water” as it does the oceans? You be the judge. The answer they are looking for, of course, is “yes”. But the tides come in and go out twice a day, so we should have four episodes of psychological change per day. Is that astrology? You be the judge. From the Newshub piece: The Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūtūtarakihi has set out to be one of the first kura to utilise Te Taiao, the natural environment, as the foundation of the curriculum – like doing maths by counting pipi [chickens] or reading stories about phases of the moon. So that means that 80 percent of the time, the outdoors is their classroom and only 20 percent of school time is spent inside. “The children will read and learn about the phases of the moon,” Kaiako Wikatana Popata said. And when the children focus on holiday activities, it’s not Christmas or the January New Year. Instead, following the Maramataka Māori, they’re marking the end of the year now. “For some schools, the main strategy of learning is through paper and pen. But for us here at Tūtūtarakihi, [the children] can learn all sorts through environmental activities,” Pomare said. Popata said people have judged the school because pupils are often at the beach. “People assumed we were a bunch of hippies.” But he said when the children gather shellfish, they’re also learning to analyse the waves and currents. They learn how to keep themselves safe and also learn the ancestral stories related to Tangaroa and Hinemoana. Forgive me if I’m a bit dubious about teaching children how to “analyze waves and currents” while gathering shellfish on the beach. Yes, they can learn how not to drown, which is a practical skill useful in a country surrounded by water, but note that they also learn Māori ancestral legends. That’s a bit of anthropology and sociology that may be useful to know, but it sounds like the class—again 81% non-Māori—is being inundated with this stuff at the expense of what the country is falling behind in: reading, science, and math. Instead, the curriculum appears to comprise astrology, legends, and practical knowledge relating to food. Such are the wishes of New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, who fostered this kind of stuff as Education Minister before he became The Boss. The anonymous Kiwi who sent me these articles had the following to say: Criticise this and you’ll be called a racist. To me this is pretty much equivalent to creationism. This is certainly more like astrology than astronomy (e.g., the Māori never figured out that the Earth revolved around the sun, and they had no idea what stars were), but it does involve some accurate natural history observations and was useful in scheduling annual food production. Maramataka was used to record seasonal cues for all sorts of things. For example, the flowering of the pohutukawa tree was used to indicate the time of year when sea urchins (kina in Māori) have ripe gonads and are therefore good to eat. Of course this is correlative, not causal, and I’m sure you’re aware that various factors can lead to a decoupling between air and sea temperatures (e.g. upwelling, onshore movement of warm currents, etc) that would lead to errors in prediction, but as a rule of thumb based on inductive logic it’s reasonably reliable. There are other things like the flowering of certain trees coinciding with the spawning of a certain species of fish, and at that time Māori would stop fishing them. So this is practical knowledge about an annual cycle of planting crops, harvesting crops, catching certain types of migrating fish, etc. It also involves a lot of woo.