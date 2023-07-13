FIRE puts ads on television

Imagine my surprise when I was watching the NBC Evening News the last two nights and each program included a different ad for the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). FIRE is perhaps the most visible and efficacious of all free speech groups—the ACLU has become hopeless—and I found these ads heartening, though it must have cost the organization a pile.

I found a way to embed them here, and I’ll put up four ads I found on the Internet. They’re only 30 seconds to one minute long, so watch them all. Go free speech!

This is one that I saw, which I think is very good. I have no idea whether it will touch the average American.

On comedy and free expression. There are a few scenes of disgruntled audience members attacking comedians.

I particularly like this one, as it shows two guys (one is Colin Kaepernick) who have two opposing views but can get along, each expressing his feelings in public. I particularly like the last words of the former Green Beret: “We have a right to speak out; that’s what we fought for.”

And a conservative: