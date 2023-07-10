Reader Leo Glenn sends a “spot the hermit crab” photo with these notes:
I’m sending you a Spot the Hermit Crab photo, taken at Playa Avellanas, Guancacaste Province, Costa Rica. I believe it is an Ecuadorian Hermit Crab (Coenobita compressus). I would rate it as “difficult”, and for readers who want a formidable challenge.
Click to enlarge, of course, and look carefully. Please do not tell people where it is when you comment; just say, “I found it” (if you did!)
The reveal will be up at noon Chicago time.
6 thoughts on “Spot the hermit crab!”
That is a really neat so-far-Hermit-Crab-less picture.
I’m going to have to take Leo’s word for it.
Ditto!
Got it! (I think.) Three seconds.
I am impressed! I’m struggling but have not given up yet.
Got it! I started with a suspect and then relied on confirmation bias.