Reader Leo Glenn sends a “spot the hermit crab” photo with these notes:

I’m sending you a Spot the Hermit Crab photo, taken at Playa Avellanas, Guancacaste Province, Costa Rica. I believe it is an Ecuadorian Hermit Crab (Coenobita compressus). I would rate it as “difficult”, and for readers who want a formidable challenge.

Click to enlarge, of course, and look carefully. Please do not tell people where it is when you comment; just say, “I found it” (if you did!)

The reveal will be up at noon Chicago time.