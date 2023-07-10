Today marks the return of photos from reader Ivar Husa, who sends us lovely birds. He lives in Washington State but the photos are from the southwestern U.S. Ivar’s narrative is indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The birds in this collection have very limited ranges in North American, for the most part to the mountainous areas along our southern border. Finding them is a special treat for birders visiting southeast Arizona. These were all photographed in the Santa Rita Mountains, south of Tucson, Arizona.

Elf Owls (Micrathene whitneyi), seen here, are the world’s smallest raptor. Males and females maintain separate nests nearby to one another. The male brings food to the female’s nest each night during nesting season, arriving around sunset with their first offering. The land owner has habituated these birds to the light of a small flashlight, enabling photography. The property owner has been showing off this nest and these birds, ‘guiding’ as it were, for no charge, for the last 11 years.

This male, and they believe no other, has served this nest for 11 years. This, based on behavior rather than appearance. Cornell’s All About Birds website reports (perhaps incorrectly?) that the oldest known wild Elf Owl lived to at least 5 years, 10 months old.

A female died in her nest 7 years ago (evidenced by the presence of many wasps eating the carrion). The following year a new female was brought to this nest, apparently unfazed by its history. These owls are unable to create their own nesting cavities, so one can’t be too picky! This continuing female occupant seems also to be longer lived than expected.