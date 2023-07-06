David Hillis on speciation

In October of last year David Hillis, a well known evolutionary and systematic biologist at UT Austin whom I admire, published what I saw as a good post about speciation—on Facebook, of all places! I asked him at the time if he minded if I put it in a post here, but I got no response. It turns out that he saw my request only the other day after he was reviewing his correspondence. And he said it was fine if I put it up.
So it’s below, indented. I wanted to post it for two reasons. At the time, I wanted people to understand that the definition of species is different from the features we use to recognize species. The “Biological Species Concept” (BSC), which I use (but not Hillis), defines species as groups of populations that are unable to exchange genes (i.e., produce fertile hybrids in nature) with other such groups. But we recognize species, in general, by seeing groups of animals and plants that maintain their phenotypic distinctness from other groups when they live in the same area (in “sympatry”). As Allen Orr and I explain in our book Speciation, the definition is more fundamental than the recognition because the definition ultimately explains why there are species—why nature is lumpy rather than continuous. Why isn’t there just one kind of bird that is a spectrum ranging from hummingbirds to condors, instead of what we really see: a series of distinct groups of birds? (If there weren’t, field guides would be useless.) The recognition just reiterates that nature is lumpy, but the origin of reproductive barriers between these groups, which involves the definition of species, explains why the lumps exist. (This, by the way, is the real “problem of speciation” that Darwin didn’t solve. It was solved in the 1930s and 1940s by people like Ernst Mayr and Theodosius Dobzhansky). The definition thus leads directly to a research program that explains the lumpiness: what are the genetic barriers between groups and how do they arise?
(By the way, you needn’t tell me that there are gray areas in species delimitation: some species that can produce fertile hybrids. We discuss all the possible exceptions in our book.)
It’s important to note that Hillis uses a species definition different from mine, but as I argue in my book with Orr, the reason that lineages remain distinct from each other when sympatric is due to barriers to gene exchange. (David may not agree, but there you go.)
The second reason I’m posting this discussion is because in many ways the distinction between definition and recognition we see in speciation also applies to biological sex. Biological sex is defined as whether an organism has the equipment to make either large and immobile gametes (females) or small and mobile gametes (males). But in general we recognize the sexes by sex-related criteria that are not quite as binary as the definition itself: genitalia, chromosome constitution, and so on. But I want to make it clear, since some people maintain this claim, that biologists did NOT define the sexes as binary because somehow they wanted —for reasons seen as bigotry—sex to be a binary when it’s really a spectrum. No, sex is defined as a binary because it is a binary in nature: in all plants and animals. (In humans there are a few exceptions, about 0.018%, but that’s close enough to a binary for me). The binary nature of sex is a result of natural selection, but I won’t go into the messy mathematical details about why the condition of two sexes with different gametes is an “evolutionary stable strategy,” and that a third sex, or more sexes, simply cannot invade the system.
And for reasons similar to why the definition of species is more fundamental than the recognition of species, the definition of biological sex is more fundamental than other characters we use to recognize sex. The differential investment of males and female animals in gametes, with females investing far more than males (an investment that continues with pregnancy or laying eggs) is what leads to many of the fundamental differences we see between males and females. Those include, in particular, differences in behavior, size, ornamentation, and other features produced by sexual selection, all of which begin with that differential investment in gametes. (See my paper with Luana Maroja in the Skeptical Inquirer.)
But this second reason arose after I’d already decided I wanted to publish David’s thoughts on species definition (i.e., species “concepts’) vs. species recognition. So here it is:
I see a lot of people, including many experienced biologists, confusing “species concepts” with “methods of species delimitation,” as well as with the study of “speciation mechanisms.” These three areas of study are very different from one another.
Species concepts provide a conceptual explanation of what we mean when we use the word “species.” They are a description of what species are, not how we can recognize them in nature, nor why they exist. For example, I would describe a species as “An ancestor–descendant lineage of populations that maintains its identity from other such lineages over time and space.” That is what I’m talking about when I use the word “species.” I think that is identical or close to what most other biologists mean as well, although they may choose to emphasize the methods they use to recognize species (species delimitation) or mechanisms that produce species when they are asked to define what they mean by “species.” They also might choose different words to describe the same basic idea of lineages isolated through time and space.
My preferred conceptual definition of species (or anyone else’s CONCEPTUAL definition of species) doesn’t say anything about why species remain distinct from one another through time, and it doesn’t say anything about the operations one might use to detect lineages that remain distinct through time and space. There are many different methods that people use to identify and delimit species. There is a lot of evidence (from morphology, behavior, genetics, etc.) that can be used to show that two lineages are (or are not) remaining distinct through time and space. Often, these operations require close examination of contact zones between potential species or geographic variants of species, to determine if they are isolated from one other or not. This diversity of delimitation methods is a strength, not a weakness, of the study of species.
Conceptual definitions of species also don’t tell us WHY species exist. Mechanisms of speciation constitute another important area of study, but this is distinct from species concepts and from species delimitation. In different groups, there are many different behavioral, ecological, and genetic reasons that species remain distinct from one another. The existence of distinct species in life is an observation, but we are still studying all the explanations for this observation.
When people say that there is lots of controversy among biologists about “species concepts,” what they actually mean is that there are lots of arguments about the methods we use to delimit species (species delimitation), or arguments about the relative importance of different speciation mechanisms, or arguments about different conclusions of species delimitation from different analyses. I think there is far less conceptual disagreement among biologists about what we mean by the word “species.”
What, are you saying that birds are not on a spectrum? Why, that is sheer birdophobia, and makes Larus gulls feel unsafe. The ACLU will no doubt call for suppression of this website.
The distinction between how a concept is *defined* and how instances representing that concept are *recognized* is super important. Thank you both for calling this out explicitly.
…and I would just chime in to endorse the third intellectual task which is how a concept is *determined*, in the mechanistic sense of what causes speciation (and sexual distinction) to occur.
Maybe sometime you will connect the female investment in offspring as opposed to that of the male so as to explain how social practices, historically, relegated women to a “secondary” role in society. Before infant formula women were tied down by breast feeding for up to several years in some places, and after that were responsible for raising, feeding and protecting the young for many more years. Small wonder that they never became soldiers or professionals where their work required full time attention. Even later there were few professions open to women who didn’t marry: tutors, housekeepers, nuns, prostitutes. It wasn’t until the 20th century that women’s responsibilities were eased and reduced. That they are still perceived as less important than men is something that males have to deal with and discard. Evolution needs to be understood as the underlying cause but in no way supports continued secondary roles for women in an industrial society.
Interesting point, with profound implications. The greater female investment in offspring presumably underlies the mothers’ predominant role in rearing/protecting the young in mammalian species (illustrated in 3/4 of nature documentary films) and some other animals. Of course, this is merely a fact of nature, not a moral injunction. It does not enjoin against, for example, appointing female bears to be CEOs of major bear corporations. But it does suggest that certain psychological differences between males and females may have evolved in those species where differential functions in rearing the young are observed. [Of course, merely suggesting such a thing in regard to humans disqualifies an individual for the presidency of Harvard. Safest, therefore, to keep this discussion focused—or “centered” as we say these days—on bears and elephants.]
The connection between parental investment and traditional roles of men versus women is often argued, and I don’t know if it really needs reminding. But that stuff may be a recent thing borne out of human societies living in (and ruled by) large population centers of humans. There was that interesting article that Jerry posted recently that found that in present day hunter-gatherer societies, women tend to do about as much hunting as men. Maybe not so much the more dangerous kind of hunting, and they would do it with kids in tow, but the differences are less stark than would be assumed if we hypothesize that these different roles harken back to the Stone Age. So the roles we see today could be something that is pretty recent.
This is an important topic relevant to lots of other discussion on this site such as affirmative action. My wife fed and cared for our kids and while she did that had only a part-time academic life for almost ten years. When she was ready to get back to full-time university work she was objectively less experienced and qualified than some women who didn’t go on a long maternal hiatus. How should she have been treated by people reviewing her for a university teaching job: as a member of a disadvantaged class of moms, with a thumb on the scale to compensate for her stay-at-home years? or as a less meritorious applicant whose hiring might short-change her students and colleagues? An emphasis on merit favours the latter, but an evolution-informed understanding of these roles and effects might favour the former.
This is the reason dummies like me read this site. It avoids doing all the research to come to the correct answer.
Just wanted to agree with you, and say that even folks like me who do research on species and speciation also benefit from this kind of clear distinction between definition of a thing, how to recognize the state of the thing, and mechanism that generates the thing. We all need this stuff. It’s great!
Thank you for posting this. This has always been a sticking point for me when discussing human-caused extinctions and the ‘sixth mass extinction’. Climate activists seem to me to use the loosest, vaguest definitions of species to claim humans have caused a dramatic increase in the rate of extinctions. It took me awhile to even understand that some people claim that two populations that can interbreed and which actually do interbreed can be considered separate species if an apparent physical barrier exists between them. Same with behavior differences which only lessen the chance of interbreeding.
There are examples where we give species names to strongly distinct varieties that can still interbreed (i.e, wolves vs coyotes), but that should not be sufficient to absolve us from the findings that we are either in the early stages of a 6th mass extinction, or are about to enter it.
Thank you, this is very helpful clarification. I will be using it as quote material!