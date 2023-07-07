Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the tail end of the work week: Friday, July 7, 2023, and National Strawberry Sundae Day.

It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creed into law if it acquires the political power to do so. -Robert A. Heinlein, science-fiction author (7 Jul 1907-1988)

*The NYT has seven pieces on what colleges should do to fix their admissions in the face of the Supreme Court’s abolition of race-based admissions. Here’s the list (click to go to it):

Natasha Warikoo, who wrote the article on ditching merit, sees another way to admit students: their potential to better society:

If you think that an ethnically diverse student body will go on to produce a better society, then you automatically have your justification for diversity. Somehow, though, I still can’t buy it, as it doesn’t comport what I, personally, got out of college. I am but one person, but my college experience was a process of learning how to look at art, literature, philosophy, and, yes, biology, in a way that made me want to keep learning about it—for the rest of my life. I wasn’t being prepared to be a citizen; I was being prepared to be a lifelong learner. And I thought that was what college was supposed to do: teach you to want to learn, for that gave you a lifelong curiosity that you could feed by feeding your brain with all kinds of stuff. If I didn’t have that—and perhaps that’s unique to small liberal-arts colleges like William & Mary, filled with great teachers—I would be a drone, concentrating only on biology with no desire to read or look at art.

The upshot is that I’m not down with seeing college as a prep school for fixing society. And can you imagine what that mindset would lead to? Wokeness, of course, for depending how you think society should be “improved,” you’ll have drastically different views from others about how college should work.

*Yesterday was the hottest day on Earth since records have been kept, but we may be in for even hotter!

The planet's temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in decades and likely centuries, and Wednesday could become the third straight day Earth unofficially marks a record-breaking high. It's the latest in a series of climate-change extremes that alarm but don't surprise scientists. The globe's average temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, a common tool based on satellite data, observations, and computer simulations and used by climate scientists for a glimpse of the world's condition. On Monday, the average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), setting a record that lasted only 24 hours. Even though the dataset used for the unofficial record goes back only to 1979, Kapnick said that given other data, the world is likely seeing the hottest day in "several hundred years that we've experienced." With many places seeing temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), the new average temperatures might not seem very hot. But Tuesday's global high was nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (a full degree Celsius) higher than the 1979-2000 average, which already tops the 20th- and 19th-century averages. High-temperature records were surpassed this week in Quebec and Peru. Beijing reported nine straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius). Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon, to Tampa, Florida, have been hovering at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

And that reminds me of a song:

*Apparently the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, is not in Belarus, as reported earlier, but is actually in . . . . Russia! \

The mercenary leader Yevgeny V. Prigozhin is in Russia, the leader of Belarus said on Thursday, adding to the questions swirling around Mr. Prigozhin’s fate nearly two weeks after he called off his stunning armed rebellion against Moscow’s military leadership. In a rare interview session with reporters at Independence Palace, President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus said that Mr. Prigozhin was in the Russian city of St. Petersburg as of Thursday morning, in contrast with statements he made days after the mutiny, when he said that the head of the Wagner paramilitary forces had arrived in Belarus. None of Mr. Lukashenko’s claims could be verified, and Mr. Prigozhin has not been seen in public since the rebellion nearly two weeks ago. Mr. Prigozhin was “not on the territory of Belarus,” Mr. Lukashenko said, and nor were Wagner troops, who he said remained in their “permanent camps,” believed to be in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Note that Lukashenko’s claims weren’t verified, so Prigozhin may be anywhere. . . even in your basement!

Mr. Lukashenko also signaled that at least some of Wagner’s fighting force — which was instrumental in Russia’s capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut this spring — could stay intact. He called the group Russia’s “most powerful unit,” although he said that “the main question of where Wagner will be deployed and what will it do — it doesn’t depend on me; it depends on the leadership of Russia.” The Belarusian autocrat intervened late last month in the armed mutiny led by Mr. Prigozhin, striking a deal with the Wagner leader that saw him stand down and withdraw his forces in exchange for amnesty for his fighters, and safe passage to Belarus for himself. Mr. Lukashenko said that he had spoken to Mr. Prigozhin on Wednesday, and that Wagner would continue to “fulfill its duties to Russia for as long as it can.” He said Mr. Prigozhin was “a free man, but what will happen later, I don’t know.” He said he did not expect that Mr. Putin would seek immediate vengeance for the failed mutiny. “If you think that Putin is so malicious and vindictive that he will ‘kill’ Prigozhin tomorrow — no, this will not happen,” he said.

Yes it will. Of course it will! But the Washington Post isn’t so sure:

Prigozhin’s continued presence in Russia was confirmed by a St. Petersburg businessman, who said the Wagner boss had returned home to reclaim money and weapons seized by the Russian security services.

“It’s not the end of Prigozhin,” the businessman said, speaking Wednesday on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. “They returned all his money to him. More than this, today they even gave back to him his honorary pistol, the Glock, and another weapon. He came to take it himself.”

Prigozhin, however, could still be vulnerable to new criminal cases if Putin fears he looks weak amid a barrage of criticism in Russia for dropping the insurgency charges. Putin, while refusing to say Prigozhin’s name, has publicly raised a question of financial crimes in connection with numerous contracts that Prigozhin’s businesses had with the government. I still think that Prigozhin is toast.

*Abe Greenwald, struck by the continuing violent demonstrations in France over a police shooting, as well as by similar protests elsewhere, posits a cause in his Free Press piece, “The fury in France—and across the world.” Why is it happening?

It’s tempting to point to the seismic events of 2020—the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd—as the catalyst for this increased instability. But the rise goes back further. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), “Mass protests increased annually by an average of 11.5 percent from 2009 to 2019 across all regions of the world.” The upheavals of 2020 only exacerbated a growing trend. In the U.S., recall that Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, and the Women’s March all managed to seize our attention before we ever heard the word Covid. So what’s going on? Why are Western populations now so primed to explode? If you’re exercised over a given political or social cause, you’ll see that cause as the explanation. But are all these causes coincidentally coming to a head at the same time? Are Western countries staring at once into the multiple abysses of racism, state-sanctioned brutality, and economic adversity? . . . I’d argue just the opposite. The West has made such extraordinary—indeed, historically unique—progress in reducing suffering on a large scale that we’re now left grasping for new ideals and new aspirations to fulfill. This is not to say that everything is perfect. But the current penchant for protests and riots is profoundly out of proportion with the relatively small-scale challenges we still face. We’ve stuffed ourselves to the gills with the good things that we’ve created. But we are still human beings—the one species on the planet that yearns for meaning. And we don’t know where to turn next. In a different age, many would turn to their faith. But in the West, religion has been on a steep decline that crosses the rising rate of mass protests in an X pattern. So aimless activists protest and riot and embrace causes that they hope will bring needed shape to their moral lives.

Now if anything sounds like an ad hoc explanation, it’s that one. We’re rioting because we’ve given up religion? If that’s the case, the rioting should be more severe in atheistic countries, like Sweden, Denmark, or Iceland. And it should be less severe in more religious countries like the U.S. Drawn to this article by curiosity, I leave it with disappointment.

*Musk vs. Zusk: As you undoubtedly know, Mark Zuckerberg has created an alternative to Twitter called “Thread”, a site that’s linked to twitter and is multifunctional. The WSJ explains:

Threads is Meta’s latest social-media app, and this one directly takes on Twitter with short missives you can share with followers. It lets you post text, photos, links and videos. Thanks to some serious Twitter copying and pasting, Threads is simple to use. Download the iOS or Android app and you’ll be prompted to log in with your Instagram account and fill out your Threads profile. You can choose to keep following the same people you follow on Instagram or pick just some of them—or none at all. The Home tab includes a feed of posts. Tap the button with an abstract-looking paper and pen to compose a new Thread, and tap the paper clip icon to add a photo or video. You can mention other people by using the @ symbol in front of their usernames and “repost.” The app is available in more than 100 countries, though not in the European Union. . . . You can’t join Threads without an Instagram account, but the new service operates as its own app. Do we really need another app on our phones? Nope, but here we are.

. . . . If you really don’t want to download another app, you can access the service from the Threads.net website, similar to how you can use Instagram in a browser. Hayes said there are no plans right now for a dedicated Mac or Windows app. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Thursday said that because Threads is powered by Instagram, it’s currently one account. “But we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately,” he said on Threads.

There’s more info about how to use it, and a similar “how to” article at the AP.

I don’t have an Instagram account (there’s one in my name, but I didn’t start it), and I can’t be arsed to care a lot about this, but the kids do, and more power to them. I tend to stick with Twitter because of inertia: I’m used to it, use it mostly to put up links to post at this site, and hate getting involved in Twitter battles.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we see a rare bout of affection by Hili:

Hili: I’m not sure. A: Neither am I. Hili: And that’s why I like you.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie jestem pewna. Ja: Ja też nie. Hili: I za to cię lubię.

From David:

From Meanwhile in Canada:

From The Cat House on the King’s:

From Masih, a 12-year-old girl shot in the back by Iranian authorities. And this is real child-killing:

Malika Borji, aged twelve died yesterday, the victim of gun shot wounds in her back. The Iranian populace now refer to the authoritarian government as “the child killing regime” because of the number of youngsters who are purposely shot during the anti government protests. pic.twitter.com/o0Z4afAPgz — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 6, 2023

This tweet, which I found, is actually showing mating behavior in red-eared sliders, with the smaller male stimulating the female. We see this occasionally in Botany Pond:

turtle slap pic.twitter.com/ExE4CGHqtK — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) July 5, 2023

More on the Palestinians killed in Jenin, I believe that the first tweet is a response to the second.

Note that every single one of the 12 Palestinians killed in Jenin this week was a member of a terrorist group and/or armed combatant. Perhaps PIJ should stop recruiting children to become terrorists, and perhaps @m7mdkurd should stop spreading lies. https://t.co/u8vMNjMqHQ pic.twitter.com/xdqqOQS3uG — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) July 6, 2023

From Malcolm, THE SPHERE:

The Sphere at The Venetian Resort in Paradise, Nevada, has an exosphere made of LED light panels which is visible from several miles away. It was tested on July 1st, 2023 [read more: https://t.co/VViYhUIx3G]pic.twitter.com/5aP1zZYiJs — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 3, 2023

From Simon. This of course refers to Trump’s t.v. interview where he admitted that he showed around confidential documents (“just a bunch of papers”)

Walking into work after the primary target of your criminal investigations confesses on national TV… pic.twitter.com/lIa5vGgS7q — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 20, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl gassed at two:

7 July 1942 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Zsuzsanna Gerstl, was born. In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz ana murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/W7u6WUwI5W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 7, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a religious medieval cat that at least looks somewhat like a cat:

bishop cat, germany, 15th century pic.twitter.com/LEYvS1bZ77 — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) July 6, 2023

I remember this, though the linked tweet doesn’t seem to exist. I’ve put a video of the incident above:

That time The Amazing James Randi overdosed on homeopathy and lived to tell about it. https://t.co/YOFFIfXBJZ — Dr. Jonathan N. Stea (@jonathanstea) March 27, 2023

Here’s a video of Randi “overdosing”:

A tweet from Matthew in March:

I dunno, this all seems very worrying. The photos of aliens meeting presidents (see thread) raised a smile, but the faking the moon landings made me Buzz Aldrin cross. We are moving into a very bad place. https://t.co/qTsAtzyYdp — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 26, 2023

And this is “Buzz Aldrin mad”: